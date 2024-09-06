Select Edition

England Womens

'I am super happy with my progress': Red Roses match week

By Rosie Galligan
BRISTOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Lark Atkins-Davies and Rosie Galligan of England look on from the tunnel during the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2024 match between England and Wales at Ashton Gate on March 30, 2024 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

It’s match week! The moment we have all been waiting for. I cannot wait to be in the stands at Kingsholm on Saturday cheering on the girls. Of course, I would rather be on the pitch, but I am super happy with my progress this week so I will take that as a win!

I started off the week a little apprehensive. I didn’t sleep well over the weekend thinking: what if I don’t hit my markers on Monday? What if it hurts when I run? It’s crazy what your brain can try and tell you and how difficult it can be to control sometimes.

Come Monday I met Connor in the gym to do my strength tests. I had to do a peak plantar force assessment, isometric squat assessment and some jump testing.

It all went really well and I managed to beat most of my scores from the start of preseason. When you get injured you can feel like all your hard work has gone to waste… but the stats didn’t lie! I was still stronger than I was 6 weeks ago.

I then had our physio Emily Ross come up to me. At first, I thought she was going to say I was slightly off where I needed to be but she actually told me they were really happy and were going to progress my running more than expected.

She told me I needed to believe in myself and that the only thing that would hold me back was my own self-doubt. I decided to stop worrying from then on… I had the objective data; I had the backing of the support staff and I just needed to back myself.

I have now finished my training week and completed lineout jumps, lots of change of direction drills and some tackle tech work and I feel really proud of what I have accomplished. The girls have been really supportive and have made me feel involved even though they have their own big game ahead of them.

There are a few shoutouts this weekend. The first being Queen Lil [Lilli Ives Campion], my second-row buddy who will be receiving her first cap. She has had a great pre-season and her work ethic has been incredible. She is so switched on for a young player and should be really proud of herself. This is just the start for her…

The second shoutout has to go to Zoe Harrison. She’s had a really tough year coming back from her knee injury but I am so proud of what she has achieved. 50 caps for your country at the age of 26 is incredible. Zoe is a phenomenal rugby player. I hope she gets a chance to showcase what she is capable of doing at the weekend.

The team has a nice balance of powerhouses and dynamic players. The front row trio are all big ball carriers but they also have the ability to move the ball well and link up in the wider channels. Zoe Aldcroft continues to control the engine room alongside Morwenna Talling, with the back row made up of captain Marlie Packer, Alex Matthews and Maddie Feaunati who gains her first start.

The back line has pretty much stayed the same since the latest Six Nations campaign. I’m really excited to see Tatyana Heard at 12 and Helena Rowland at 13.

A strong ball carrier with a very clever rugby player in Helena. It could create some beautiful rugby!

And then the bench speaks for itself. The talent is huge with Emily Scarratt and Sarah Bern in the mix. It’s great to see Poppy Cleall named in the replacements after an unfortunate Six Nations campaign. She will want to show what she is capable of in a white shirt again.

So with that being said, make sure you get down to Kingsholm and watch the Red Roses take on France on Saturday 7th September, 2.30 pm. And if you can’t make the game in person, then watch live on BBC One in the UK or on RugbyPass TV in France!

