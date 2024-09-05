France hand keys to young fly-half, Cyrielle Banet returns to face England
France fly-half Lina Tuy will make her first Test start in Gloucester on Saturday as part of a new-look half-back partnership for the match against England.
Tuy, who will celebrate her 20th birthday on Tuesday, made three appearances as a replacement during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations earlier this year.
She has been handed the number 10 jersey for the Kingsholm Crunch, however, and will line up alongside scrum-half Alexandra Chambon, whose previous test start came against Australia last October.
Elsewhere in the backline there is a return from injury for prolific winger Cyrielle Banet, while Marine Menager is selected at inside centre and Chloé Jacquet comes in at full-back.
Up front, loose-head prop Yllana Brosseau starts in place of the injured Annaëlle Deshaye and Emeline Gros comes in for former captain Gaëlle Hermet.
Coaches Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz have selected a six-two split on the bench, meanwhile, with experienced duo Pauline Bourdon-Sansus and Gabrielle Vernier providing back cover.
The match, which is available to stream live and for free in France on RugbyPass TV, with French commentary, gives the teams an opportunity to fine tune their preparation for WXV 1, which starts in Canada later this month.
France have suffered 13 successive defeats to England, Les Bleues’ last victory in the fixture coming in a Grand Slam decider in Grenoble in March 2018.
France team to play England
15. Chloé Jacquet
14. Cyrielle Banet
13. Nassira Konde
12. Marine Menager
11. Emilie Boulard
10. Lina Tuy
9. Alexandra Chambon
1. Yllana Brosseau
2. Agathe Sochat
3. Assia Khalfaoui
4. Manaé Feleu (captain)
5. Madoussou Fall
6. Charlotte Escudero
7. Emeline Gros
8. Romaine Menager
Replacements
16. Manon Bigot
17. Ambre Mwayembe
18. Rose Bernadou
19. Hina Ikahehegi
20. Séraphine Okemba
21. Téani Feleu
22. Pauline Bourdon-Sansus
23. Gabrielle Vernier
