Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 12
FT
36 - 32
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Friday
03:05
Friday
22:05
England Womens

Where Sarah Hunter believes England can improve against the Black Ferns

By Martyn Thomas
GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Sarah Hunter, Defence Coach of England, looks on as players of England warm up prior to the Women's International match between England Red Roses and France at Kingsholm Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England defence coach Sarah Hunter admitted the Red Roses have “areas to work on” as they prepare to take on the world champion Black Ferns at Twickenham on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Roses ran in six tries at Kingsholm last weekend to secure a 38-19 victory against France, captain Marlie Packer and winger Jess Breach each crossing the whitewash twice.

It was a 14th successive win in the fixture but while the result extended England’s unbeaten run to 16 matches – the Red Roses’ last defeat being the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 final in November 2022 – Hunter conceded they made it hard for themselves at times.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Hunter, England’s most-capped player of all time, was happy the team was able to problem solve scrum and maul issues in the second half in Gloucester, but suggested they were still trying to find the perfect balance between expansive attack and watertight defence.

“I think every game you do want to see an improvement and we’ve got things to tidy up,” Hunter said on Monday when asked what success would look like at Allianz Stadium.

“Yes, we had ambition to play and that’s what we want to be. We want to attack teams and we want to go for it. But [we need to work out] how we maybe be a bit more controlled in that, make less errors, how we can ramp pressure up on the opposition defensively as well.

“So, I think that would be success. How we actually keep building our performances and keep taking things that we’ve been working on in training and pre-season into each game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, we won against France, but it certainly wasn’t a polished performance and we’ve got areas to work on. So, from that sense of things like yes, you always want to win, but we also want to see the performance in the key areas that we’ve identified that could do with a bit more finesse.”

Related

Breach and Packer braces bolster England's win over France

England got their WXV 1 preparation underway with a 38-19 win, their 14th successive victory against France in front of 7,590 fans at Kingsholm.

Read Now

Defeat to the Black Ferns in the World Cup final two years ago is the only loss the Red Roses have suffered in their last 57 matches, dating back to a 28-13 reverse against the same opposition in July 2019.

Hunter is confident the players do not need the jolt of a rare defeat to aid their education on the road to what they hope will be a successful home tournament next year.

“I think when you’ve got a winning mentality and you’ve got a training environment that we now have, actually we create different situations, different scenarios,” Hunter explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We plan the training intensity that they train at to allow people to learn in those moments that we might not necessarily get from games. But there are moments in games where we can really spotlight and shine a light on them to say, well, how do we improve on this?

“Yes, we’ve won a game, but actually, is this going to be enough to win a World Cup?”

There were of course plenty of reasons for the England coaching staff to be cheerful on the bus trip back to London from Gloucester.

And Hunter, who revealed Abbie Ward is fit and in contention to feature against the Black Ferns this weekend, praised Morwenna Talling, the 22-year-old second row who started her third successive test in the England engine room against France.

“She had a few rough years with injury and I think, for me, the sign of a true competitor and I guess a true international player, is how hard they work through that time to come back and come back in probably a better place,” she said about her former England and Loughborough team-mate.

“Morwenna Talling’s certainly done that. She works incredibly hard on all facets of her game, in the gym. Obviously, she had a bit of a setback again before the Six Nations and to work and come back and how she finished that and the off-season she’s had has been pretty impressive.

Fixture
Women's Internationals
England Womens
09:30
14 Sep 24
New Zealand Womens
All Stats and Data

“And I think she’s still, what, 22 years old, which again, the ability of where she’s at and the potential of where she can go; we saw how well she played against France, and you just think in years [to come] how much more has she got to get better?

“So, a pretty scary and exciting prospect at the same time.”

Saturday’s match against the six-time world champions will be England’s last before they jet off to Canada to defend the WXV 1 title they won in New Zealand last November.

Hunter will not be on the plane to Vancouver as she prepares for the birth of her first child at the end of October, however, she will remain in contact with the squad and work remotely for the duration of the tournament.

The former England captain admitted she initially treated the prospect of her maternity leave like “being injured” but is confident she will be back on John Mitchell’s coaching staff ahead of next year’s World Cup.

“Mitch and Charlie [Hayter, RFU head of Women’s Performance] and the whole of the RFU have been so supportive of what [her maternity leave] looks like and they’re probably the ones going, ‘Just take your time’,” Hunter said.

“Mitch was like, ‘Just make sure you settle into being a mum and that life, and then we’ll have you back when you’re ready. And that’s good, we would rather have you back fully focused’.

“But yeah, the full intention is to be back ready to prep the girls for World Cup. You don’t want to be missing a home World Cup, that’s for sure.”

Recommended

'I am super happy with my progress': Red Roses match week

EXCLUSIVE

‘Where I’m meant to be’: Maddie ‘The Baddy' Feaunati enjoying England homecoming

INTERVIEW

'We're ready to go to war': Leti-I'iga returns to the Black Ferns

EXCLUSIVE

WXV tickets and streaming update

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Breach and Packer braces bolster England's win over France

2

'I am super happy with my progress': Red Roses match week

3

Malgré sa défaite face à l'Angleterre, la France reste 4e mondiale

4

Angleterre - France : ça va trop vite pour les Bleues

5

Angleterre - France : les Bleues encore loin du compte

6

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

7

England No8 Sarah Beckett banned after leg-breaking croc roll tackle

8

'We're ready to go to war': Leti-I'iga returns to the Black Ferns

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Test series add something extra, and England should follow where South Africa and New Zealand lead.

LONG READ

'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

After a record hiding in Santa Fe, the Wallabies supremo has much to address before the All Blacks arrive Down Under.

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cosmo 8 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

That comment had me baffled as well

130 Go to comments
W
Werner 9 minutes ago
Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

Not exactly sure what Rassie would get from such instructions. Anyway.


Of course not all players are suited to playing in Europe or away from home. Same can be said about most SH players. And then again many boks and SH players have faired really well in the top 14 and won titles with their teams.


I remember one of the managers requested Julian Savea be DNA tested because he was failing to deliver as expected and "couldn't possibly be the real Julian Savea"

15 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 9 minutes ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

There is never an All Blacks player above criticism. Even when they win.


An All Blacks fan will always find something to criticize. All Blacks fans expect perfection. They will grudgingly settle for the All Blacks being the best team and daylight second.

29 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 23 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I know it's sad state of affairs atm, I've always been a fan of Aussie rugby. Hopefully given time Joe can bring them around 😵‍💫😁

130 Go to comments
J
JJ 25 minutes ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

My AB team:

1 De Grootte

2Tauki'aho

3 Lomax

4 Scott

5 Tuipolutu

6 Blackadder

7 Ardie

8 Setiti

9 Roigard/Ratima

10 Beauden

11 Jordan

12 Jordie/ALB

13 Procter

14 Caleb

15 Love

Bench:

Tamatai, Taylor, Norris/Holland, Vai, Lord/Darry, Ratima/Roigard, Rieco, Jordie/ALB

29 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 46 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Didn't consider that aspect, I was thinking more for punishment.. 😁

130 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 49 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Mate it was just a story about what happened, no need to be a smart @rse, lighten up.


As an Aussie you should be far more worried about your woeful team, & what's going to happen with the next two games, the autumn tour & then the B & I Lions tour

130 Go to comments
J
JosephHassan 53 minutes ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

I'm sure he can learn it pretty quick.

7 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

I never said Love should replace McKenzie. I said Love should replace B Barrett.


Robertston wouldn't be 'trying to lose' if he started younger players: Papalii for Cane, Ratima for Perenara, Love for B Barrett. He would be developing players. So far, his team has: barely beaten England twice, smashed Fiji, lost/then smashed the Pumas, and lost to the Springboks twice. It's not like he's won seven from seven. He's already got a losing record. He may as well find out if his up-and-coming players have what it takes.


McKenzie had great potential at the face of it. Fantastic athlete and tough as nails for a little guy. But lacks the top two inches for test 10. The main issue with McKenzie is that he operates on instinct. When his preset plan does not work and he can't cut them up e.g. broken play he tends to: kick poorly, run sideways, or throw a bad pass.


We won't know if Love will reach his potential until someone chucks him in the deep end and see's if he swims. An away game in South Africa would've been perfect. While Love is also a great athlete, he appears to be less instinctive than McKenzie (as well as taller and heavier). That might make all the difference, time will tell.

29 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
'It's not an impact as an eight': Ex-All Blacks address Ardie Savea's form

Move Savea into the ABs bomb squad. The Boks have Kwagga Smith and Marx in their bomb squad because they want to finish the game with their best forwards. The ABs must have Savea come on inthe last 30 minutes to close out the game.


7 Cane (when he retires Peter Lakai can take over)

6 Ethan Blackadder

8 Wallace Sititi

5 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

There is not one AB player who is above serious criticism apparently. It's a week off from tests - how about we have a break from the endless complaints?

Personally love watching DMac play, especially for the Chiefs, but he will probably be relieved to later be away from the constant carping criticism. Example - before this last test his goal kicking record was 93% success including many from the sideline but miss a kick from 45m and "he lost the test". In Super this year he was 86% - the best kicker.

29 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Hey mate. You're the one going over and over it. I really have better things to occupy my mind. I have written produced and will be singing and playing in a musical together with my daughter tomorrow. It is a relatively small venue but we already have over 300 pre-booked seats. I dabble on this site as a distraction. If you'd like to google the show it's called The Bar of Memories and Dreams at The Barnyard Theatre Tyger Valley, Cape Town.

255 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

A few deep breaths and the urge passed

130 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

If the glove fits then they're in 😉

130 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Simple answer. After back to back WC's (four in total with a 50% WC win record), and a BIL series win. One all with Ireland undoubtedly one of the top two sides. Four in a row against the ABs' including their biggest loss ever, with four of the top five lock choices unavailable - short answer yes. I am happy to believe the Boks are, (very marginally over Ireland) the best team in the world right now. And if it is just luck and bad refereeing that has brought them this to pass, then you should go and put your house on the Boks winning the next WC because with all that luck and favouritism it would be very foolish not to back a team that has that extraordinarily sequence of undeserved wins. Perhaps it shouldn't be the "Luck of the Irish" any more. BTH I am in awe of the lengths you will go to, and the mind stretches you are capable of, to ensure what you fervently believe is fact. That is a huge talent. You should be a motivational speaker if you are already not one. However, it's worth quoting the Rubaiyat again: "The moving finger writes, and having writ move on. Nor all thy piety and wit will lure it back to cancel half a line, nor all thy tears wash away a word of it."

255 Go to comments
A
AK 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Kolbe up for an Oscar!!!

49 Go to comments
J
Jacque 1 hour ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

You actually need class players on the bench.

7 Go to comments
D
DS 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

At the same age and younger DMac was a far better player with more upside than Love at 10 and 15.

No coach is "going to lose" or even want to risk it, especially in their first year.

29 Go to comments
J
Jacque 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

I read 2 lines of the article. Hard to blame the backline for this.


THE PACK HAS ZERO GRUNT, apart from Adie Savea.


After 2 or 3 rucks on the weekend they played a ball out the back to Dmac & the pass went wide where the Boks were waiting.


I said this couple of months ago. There are too many avg players in the squad.

29 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

-Yes Hamish Rieko had the ball and made several effective runs on the left wing.

- A week before the All Blacks scored four tries, the backline was changed again for cape town.

The ABs also carved up Argie after Leon left so…

Anyway I think Will Jordan doesn’t do a lot unless it’s on for him personally.

They’re still fiddling with the 23 and will be for a few games yet.

They need to give combos time as well remember.

29 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels
Search