New Zealand Womens

'We're ready to go to war': Leti-I'iga returns to the Black Ferns

By Adam Julian
Ayesha Leti-I'iga of New Zealand scores a try during the Rugby World Cup 2021 Final match between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on November 12, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

The last time Ayesha Leti-I’iga played for the Black Ferns she scored the winning try in the Rugby World Cup final against England.

Since that meritorious night on November 12, 2022, Leti-I’iga has battled a long-term injury and watched the Black Ferns struggle.

By contrast, the Red Roses have won 15 consecutive internationals, halfway to their own world record, which was snapped in the heartbreaking 34-31 defeat against New Zealand at Eden Park.

“It’s crazy to think how long I was injured,” Leti-I’iga told RugbyPass.

“When I first got injured, I had a lot of negative thoughts. I was at the peak of my rugby and got injured. I’d never been injured!

“Honestly, I’ve learned so much about myself. It’s the break I didn’t know I needed.

“I’ve been on the go since I was 16. I learned how to look after my body better. I never thought I could be a coach, but I helped my club Ories, and loved it.

“I was more present at home and spent precious time with family and friends. I’ve even got a new fur baby, Maddix, a French Mastiff.”

In July 2023, Leti-I’iga ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in one of her knees during training for the Pacific Four Series.

She’s been recalled to the Black Ferns for the one-off test against England at Twickenham on September 14 and for the WXV 1 series that follows.

The Black Ferns were third in WXV 1 last October and November following rare home defeats to France (17-18) and England (12-33). In May the Black Ferns were beaten for the first time in 17 internationals by WXV 1 hosts Canada in Christchurch.

There were days when Performance coach Joel Marshall had to haul Leti-I’iga out of bed to rehab, but the 25-year-old Leti-I’iga insists she will recapture the magic of Rugby World Cup 2022.

“Oh man, what a tour to return for. England at Twickenham will be massive. I feel like we’ve had a strong connection camp and prepared visually and physically for the challenge,” Leti-I’iga said.

“I’m excited by the challenge of getting my place back and proving I can compete at the highest level again.

“There’s a lot of competition on the wings. That’s exciting. Everyone brings different strengths. You can’t be complacent, we’re only caretakers for the jersey.”

With 73 tries in 76 first-class appearances, including 13 tries in 21 tests, it was inevitable Leti-I’iga would be recalled for national duties as soon as possible Still, she was keen to prove her salt.

Despite reservations from Black Ferns selectors, Leti-I’iga played three club games for Ories boosting her try-scoring tally to a staggering 194 in 80 appearances.

In the Tia Passi Memorial Cup final against unbeaten Petone, Leti-I’iga scored three tries, her 31st hat-trick for Ories.

“I pushed to play club, I love Ories and wanted to help my club while testing my knee,” Leti-I’iga said.

“I had limited minutes in the semi and felt alight. The final went for 100 minutes. Well, mine went for 90 because I got yellow-carded. We drew 24-24 with Petone. Man, what a game. We’d be still going I reckon.”

Leti-I’iga scored two solo tries from past halfway but was riled up by the tenacious villagers.

“I got punched in the ruck when the ref wasn’t looking. I was like, ‘Hey you can do that,’ and punched back. I shouldn’t have done that. Of course, I got caught, I’m a Black Fern,” Leti-I’iga roared with laughter.

Eruptions of laughter are common around Leti-I’iga, a stark contrast with the almost mute silence of the past. The humble Leti-I’iga really found her voice under Sir Wayne Smith at the Rugby World Cup.

“Smithy said the biggest difference between boys and girls is that girls have to feel good to play good; boys have to play good to feel good.

“On the bus to games, we blast our music and have fun. The boys are different. They’re silent. Smithy said he’d take his car to the games we’re so loud but he had to adapt to us.

“I’m someone who likes to have fun. I struggle when everything is a bit too serious.

“I haven’t been in the new environment for long but the connection with the girls is strong and we’re ready to go to war.”

Comments on RugbyPass

K
KF 8 minutes ago
'The All Blacks have been surpassed by South Africa, Ireland and even France as the game’s dominant force'

I agree the super rugby situation will eventually effect the ABs, but remember they were 1 point away from winning the biggest stage while playing a gam with 14 for 60 minutes. How can you possibly suggest they arent still at the peak of their powers. They had a dodgy headcoach for the previous worldcup cycle and still managed to win when it mattered most.

182 Go to comments
N
Nickers 9 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

You have so little knowledge about this it is difficult to respond to you. The ABs perform the haka with the blessing of Ngati Toa who are recognised as the originator of Ka Mate. The reason it has become more theatrical over the years is under their tutelage to pay proper respect to the way it should be performed.


Kapa o Pango was developed for the ABs by one of the most prominent voices on Maori culture in NZ and incorporates aspects of all NZ cultures. The throat slitting gesture does not mean what you think it does - Take your own advice and learn about it.


By your logic white South Africans should not use the names Limpopo or Mpumalanga because they are colonisers, and the world should not have to hear colonisers using the language of local tribes. Utter nonsense my friend.

86 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 9 minutes ago
SA Rugby issue public and 'in person' apology amid haka storm

you might wanna rephrase that

12 Go to comments
T
TB 11 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Don’t know why you write trash like that. You are alluding to conspiracy theories and that the Boks have the Referee world in their pockets.


What planet are you from mate..?

136 Go to comments
M
Mitch 11 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Of the new Bok forwards, Elrigh Louw and Ruan Nortje have impressed me. Ben Jason Dixon not so much but he's just starting out so time is on his side. You could argue that the bench won New Zealand the match at Loftus in 2018 after they had been outplayed for much of that game. The All Blacks outplayed the Boks for the first hour but the quality of their bench proved decisive.

136 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 12 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

stevie the sheep shagging saffa love is love mate no judgement here you be you

86 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 14 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

there ya go again sheep obsession addiction stevie the saffa sheep shagger can't let it go

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 24 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Oh dear heaven, you're a moffie too? We'll have to get Larry lined up for you then. Or are you bisexual so you can have a threesome with him and Fluffy. But please don't put the video on YouTube.

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 27 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No, I prefer kiwi birds - they need me so much: the local 'men' are such whinging skaapnaaiers.

86 Go to comments
C
CT 33 minutes ago
'Picked on weaker players': USA Eagles' successful game plan for Canada

This is more appropriate for you Benni

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 33 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

stevie the sheep shagging saffa, love is love, good on you buddy

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 36 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No,,, the fact that it took you, what, almost 200 years to realise what your forefathers had done? I actually think it's an disgrace to use it by descendants of the colonisers! And for us to have to watch it with threats to cut our throats. Nice.

86 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 36 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

an ignorant sheep shagging saffa, go figure lol

86 Go to comments
S
SteveD 39 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Truth hurts, hey. But read that paper I listed - you might learn something, although it'll obviously take you a while. Especially as Dolly's waiting for you out there!

86 Go to comments
E
Ericjames 39 minutes ago
Could Leicester replace colossus Jasper Wiese with ‘Moneyball’ approach?

Well if you continue with Cole, you have a very slow player who hardly has any effect in a ruck. And b.youngs, unlike aussie scrum half's. Just refuses to help in a ruck. But certainly the mobility of smith is a big addition.

3 Go to comments
T
Terry24 40 minutes ago
Now that the niceties are over, it's time to give the Springboks their medicine

As far as I can see Kiwis and Boks always moaning. Troll blocked

201 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 42 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Ox is 29 so maybe not ten years but absolutely he could become a legend. Siya has done an amazing job too.

136 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 44 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

That's not how I heard the conversation at the time but I've not watched it back.

136 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 46 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Good post. I call the Savea/Scooter generation of forwards the copper generation - the opposite of golden - but we're only going to get better as the kids and coaches develop.

136 Go to comments
S
SteveD 46 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No! You guys are the skaapnaaiers, not me. Now get out there - Fluffy's waiting for you.

86 Go to comments
