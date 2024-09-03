'We're ready to go to war': Leti-I'iga returns to the Black Ferns

The last time Ayesha Leti-I’iga played for the Black Ferns she scored the winning try in the Rugby World Cup final against England.

Since that meritorious night on November 12, 2022, Leti-I’iga has battled a long-term injury and watched the Black Ferns struggle.

By contrast, the Red Roses have won 15 consecutive internationals, halfway to their own world record, which was snapped in the heartbreaking 34-31 defeat against New Zealand at Eden Park.

“It’s crazy to think how long I was injured,” Leti-I’iga told RugbyPass.

“When I first got injured, I had a lot of negative thoughts. I was at the peak of my rugby and got injured. I’d never been injured!

“Honestly, I’ve learned so much about myself. It’s the break I didn’t know I needed.

“I’ve been on the go since I was 16. I learned how to look after my body better. I never thought I could be a coach, but I helped my club Ories, and loved it.

“I was more present at home and spent precious time with family and friends. I’ve even got a new fur baby, Maddix, a French Mastiff.”

In July 2023, Leti-I’iga ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in one of her knees during training for the Pacific Four Series.

She’s been recalled to the Black Ferns for the one-off test against England at Twickenham on September 14 and for the WXV 1 series that follows.

The Black Ferns were third in WXV 1 last October and November following rare home defeats to France (17-18) and England (12-33). In May the Black Ferns were beaten for the first time in 17 internationals by WXV 1 hosts Canada in Christchurch.

There were days when Performance coach Joel Marshall had to haul Leti-I’iga out of bed to rehab, but the 25-year-old Leti-I’iga insists she will recapture the magic of Rugby World Cup 2022.

“Oh man, what a tour to return for. England at Twickenham will be massive. I feel like we’ve had a strong connection camp and prepared visually and physically for the challenge,” Leti-I’iga said.

“I’m excited by the challenge of getting my place back and proving I can compete at the highest level again.

“There’s a lot of competition on the wings. That’s exciting. Everyone brings different strengths. You can’t be complacent, we’re only caretakers for the jersey.”

With 73 tries in 76 first-class appearances, including 13 tries in 21 tests, it was inevitable Leti-I’iga would be recalled for national duties as soon as possible Still, she was keen to prove her salt.

Despite reservations from Black Ferns selectors, Leti-I’iga played three club games for Ories boosting her try-scoring tally to a staggering 194 in 80 appearances.

In the Tia Passi Memorial Cup final against unbeaten Petone, Leti-I’iga scored three tries, her 31st hat-trick for Ories.

“I pushed to play club, I love Ories and wanted to help my club while testing my knee,” Leti-I’iga said.

“I had limited minutes in the semi and felt alight. The final went for 100 minutes. Well, mine went for 90 because I got yellow-carded. We drew 24-24 with Petone. Man, what a game. We’d be still going I reckon.”

Leti-I’iga scored two solo tries from past halfway but was riled up by the tenacious villagers.

“I got punched in the ruck when the ref wasn’t looking. I was like, ‘Hey you can do that,’ and punched back. I shouldn’t have done that. Of course, I got caught, I’m a Black Fern,” Leti-I’iga roared with laughter.

Eruptions of laughter are common around Leti-I’iga, a stark contrast with the almost mute silence of the past. The humble Leti-I’iga really found her voice under Sir Wayne Smith at the Rugby World Cup.

“Smithy said the biggest difference between boys and girls is that girls have to feel good to play good; boys have to play good to feel good.

“On the bus to games, we blast our music and have fun. The boys are different. They’re silent. Smithy said he’d take his car to the games we’re so loud but he had to adapt to us.

“I’m someone who likes to have fun. I struggle when everything is a bit too serious.

“I haven’t been in the new environment for long but the connection with the girls is strong and we’re ready to go to war.”