England announce historic Red Roses partnership

The Rugby Football Union has announced Crew Clothing as the official formalwear outfitter of the Red Roses, the first such partnership that is exclusive to England’s women’s team.

As part of the deal, Crew Clothing will dress the Red Roses’ playing squad and non-playing staff for all formal events and appearances.

England will don their new outfits for the first time during next year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations, with a press release suggesting the looks would fuse “contemporary silhouettes with the traditions and quality synonymous with Crew Clothing”.

The Red Roses join Exeter Chiefs, the LTA, Williams Racing and the Henley Royal Regatta in agreeing a partnership with the British lifestyle brand, which was founded in the back of a Devon windsurfing shop in 1993.

John Mitchell’s side are currently preparing for the defence of their WXV 1 title, which will begin in Canada later this month, and play the first of two warm-up tests, against France at Kingsholm on Saturday.

They will then take on New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on September 14th before travelling to Canada.

Having won the previous six Women’s Six Nations, and with a 7.58-point cushion at the top of the World Rugby Women’s Rankings, the Red Roses are heavy favourites to win Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 when it takes place on home soil next year.

“We are really looking forward to working with Crew Clothing as a Red Roses partner – the first Women’s game standalone partner,” Alex Teasdale, RFU Executive Director of the Women’s Game said.

“We’re really proud that the Red Roses are galvanising support in this way and showing that women’s rugby is an attractive proposition for brands. We’re grateful to Crew for another brilliant show of support into women’s sport, and for choosing women’s rugby.”

Crew Clothing’s Head of Marketing, Naomi Parry, said: “This partnership with the Red Roses serves as a reflection of Crew’s unwavering commitment to supporting the best of British sport, and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the next phase in the Red Roses’ incredible journey.

“Ahead of a monumental year for women’s rugby, we’ll be supporting the squad with a range of beautifully crafted formalwear pieces and look forward to celebrating future successes with our new partner.”

