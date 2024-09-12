‘It’s going to be very special’: Hannah King to play in front of parents at Allianz Stadium

Growing up on her family farm in rural New Zealand, Hannah King’s father would regale her with stories of the stadium he most wanted to tick off his rugby bucket list.

This Saturday, Peter and his wife Adele will finally make it to Twickenham to watch a match at the newly renamed Allianz Stadium and as an added bonus their daughter will be centre stage.

Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting has retained Hannah in his starting line-up meaning the Hurricanes Poua fly-half will win only her fourth cap in front of more than 40,000 fans at the iconic stadium.

King retains her place in the starting XV from the 62-0 defeat of Australia in Brisbane in July and will orchestrate an exciting backline that includes the returning Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

However, for her parents, King’s inclusion in the Black Ferns squad for the trip to London, and WXV 1 in Canada, was enough to convince them to book their first ever trip overseas.

“My dad has just always had a dream to go watch a game of rugby there,” King revealed this week.

“He’s always talked about when he goes overseas, he’ll try to get a game there and I’m very lucky they’re coming over so it’s going to be very, very special.

“They’re coming over to watch and it’s just going to be special for me to be playing and for him to be able to watch because that’s his dream stadium.”

King added: “As soon as I got the opportunity to be in the team, he was booking the tickets!

“So, it’s going to be very special to run out there and know that they’re in the crowd and they’ve finally got overseas, because they’re farmers so they don’t get the opportunity to leave home very often.”

King made her Test debut as a replacement against USA in May and subsequently started both O’Reilly Cup matches against the Wallaroos, won by an aggregate score 129-19.

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant will again start the match at inside-centre and despite competing for the starting 10 jersey, King says her fellow playmaker has been nothing but welcoming.

“I’ve learned so much. She’s such an amazing mentor for me as a young player coming through,” King revealed.

“Any question I have, she’s answering it. If I ask her to stay out late to go through some things, she’s there helping me.

“She’s honestly such an amazing player and I’m just so lucky to have her in the team with me and to learn off her. She’s honestly amazing and I can’t thank her enough.

“Even for this game, just learning about her previous experience and how she deals with it and she’s just been amazing with also.”

New Zealand team to play England:

1. Chryss Viliko

2. Georgia Ponsonby

3. Tanya Kalounivale

4. Alana Bremner

5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos

6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u

7. Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon) (23) (Co-Captain)

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker

9. Maia Joseph

10. Hannah King

11. Katelyn Vahaakolo

12. Ruahei Demant (37) (Co-Captain)

13. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt

14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga

15. Renee Holmes

Replacements:

16. Atlanta Lolohea

17. Kate Henwood

18. Amy Rule

19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu

20. Layla Sae

21. Iritana Hohaia

22. Amy du Plessis

23. Ruby Tui