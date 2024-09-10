Northern Edition

New Zealand Womens

‘A lot of us still feel the hurt’: The pain driving ‘underdog’ Black Ferns

By Martyn Thomas
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 04: Liana Mikaele-Tu'u of New Zealand is challenged by Mackenzie Carson (L and Captain Marlie Packer of England during the WXV1 match between New Zealand Silver Ferns and England at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart on November 04, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Teams representing New Zealand are not used to starting rugby matches as underdogs, wherever they are staged or whatever the context.

Yet, having lost to France, England and Canada over the last 12 months to relinquish their World Rugby Pacific Four Series title and finish third at the inaugural WXV 1 on home soil, the Black Ferns know that is the role that awaits them at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Their hosts, the Red Roses, have put together a 16-Test winning run since New Zealand beat them in the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 final at Eden Park two years ago.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

That is the sole defeat in England’s last 47 matches, a run that includes a comprehensive five-try 33-12 victory against the Black Ferns in Auckland in November last year.

“Where we are, you judge yourself off our last encounter with England and they beat us and they beat us comfortably as well,” Black Ferns assistant coach Steve Jackson admitted.

“Ever since then we knew that this game potentially could happen and now it’s here and we’ve pulled quite heavily towards this game.

“So, we probably are a little bit of an underdog going into this game and playing them at their home stadium. But again, you know, we need to front [up].

“They beat us last time, they out-passioned us and they wanted it a little bit more than what we did. So, we need to bring the same, if not more, this weekend.”

Fixture
Women's Internationals
England Womens
09:30
14 Sep 24
New Zealand Womens
All Stats and Data

Jackson’s concession should not be mistaken for resignation, however. The Black Ferns, who have been training with speakers blaring in an attempt to replicate the atmosphere that Twickenham will generate with more than 40,000 fans inside, do not lack belief.

“We’ve been preparing for this game I’d say since the start of the year,” number eight Liana Mikaele-Tu’u revealed.

“We know it’s a big one and it’s definitely going to be one that tests us because we haven’t had that many games this year and I think a lot of us still feel the hurt from the game last year facing them.

“So, I think that’s definitely been fuel every time we’ve gone out to train.”

“This is the one that we’ve always had a target on,” fly-half Hannah King agreed. “I think it’s just the rivalry that everyone gets up for, everyone’s excited.

“What an occasion. It’s gonna be very special.”

One reason for Kiwi optimism comes in the form of Ayesha Leti-I’iga, the prolific winger who could make her first Test appearance since the World Cup final this Saturday.

Leti-I’iga’s last meaningful act on an international rugby pitch was scoring the match-winning try to beat England and secure a sixth world title for the Black Ferns.

Related

'We're ready to go to war': Leti-I'iga returns to the Black Ferns

The last time Ayesha Leti-I'iga played for the Black Ferns she scored the winning try in the Rugby World Cup final against England.

Read Now

It remains to be seen whether she can rediscover the form that helped her score 13 tries in only 21 Tests prior to a serious knee injury in July 2023. But her performances in training have got coaches and team-mates excited.

“[Leti-I’iga] is a different winger,” Mikaele-Tu’u said. “She’s not your typical winger that’s just fast. She’s explosive, very physical.

“She runs like a number eight but twice the speed. She’s a bulldozer, so you can literally put her anywhere on the field and shoot.”

New Zealand know they must hit the target with whatever chances come their way in Twickenham this Saturday if they are to end England’s latest run and lay down a marker for both WXV 1 and next year’s World Cup.

“We think we’ll probably get one or two or three opportunities and we’ve got to make sure that we take those,” Jackson said.

“They’re defensively strong and John Mitchell being there as well, he’s a defence coach and he’s been around a wee while. They’ll have to bring line speed and it’s how we adjust our attack to that.

“We’ve seen some growth within their attack as well, moving the ball inside their 22 as opposed to kicking more than what they’ve done before. But there are areas that, you know, we’ve been working towards to try and find some openings where we can breach and get in behind their defensive line.

“But it’s going to be tough. We know that we’re going have to work hard for 80 minutes.”

