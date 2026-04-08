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Women's Six Nations

Why former Wales boss Cunningham is excited to sing Scottish anthem

Ioan Cunningham, Head Coach of Wales, speaks to the media after the final whistle of the TikTok Women's Six Nations match between Wales and France at Cardiff Arms Park on April 22, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

In Round 1 of the 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations, Ioan Cunningham was leading Wales against Scotland in Cardiff.

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Fast forward two years to this week, he is now preparing a Scotland squad to travel to the Welsh capital and for another tournament opener. This time at the Principality Stadium. This time as an assistant.

They say that time does not stand still. That is certainly the case in elite sport. Scotland’s 20-18 win at Cardiff Arms Park in March 2024 set Wales up for a sixth-place finish in that year’s edition of the Championships.

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Four wins out of 11 in that calendar year alongside off field issues such as contracting problems made it a turbulent time for Wales and Cunningham left that November after three years at the helm of his home country.

Since then, he has been a head coach with Fiji and led them to a famous 28-25 triumph over his former employers at last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

When Scotland were then reshaping their coaching team after their quarter-final exit to the Red Roses, Cunningham spoke to Scottish Rugby about the head coaching role, but when former USA Women’s Eagles coach Sione Fukofuka took on the position, he took up a post as a senior assistant at Oriam.

The two of them are working alongside new forwards coach Dave Butcher who was part of Canada’s set up at the Women’s Rugby World Cup and Cunningham, 43, said: “I was speaking about the head coach role with David Nucifora [Scottish Rugby performance director], but then we spoke about other options and opportunities within growing Scottish Rugby.

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“Hopefully having the two of us on board [Fukofuka and himself] along with Dave Butcher is quite a strong combination to make Scottish rugby bigger, better and stronger moving forward.

“As a new coaching group we are getting to know each other every day in terms of how we operate and our strengths and our ‘work ons’ as coaches.

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“We just enjoy each other’s company and kicking ideas around. We have come in from different backgrounds, different experiences.

“For example, Dave was at a World Cup final last year with Canada and he’s been in Canada for about 10 years so he’s learned a lot of different ways of playing.

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“I’m fortunate enough to have had experiences from Fiji and Wales. Sione’s had experience in the USA and Australia. There’s a lot of great experiences coming together.

“From a personal point of view, I’ve got a Scottish connection. My grandfather was from Kilmarnock. I had an opportunity to play for Scotland Under-21s men when I was 19, but I decided to stay with Wales.

“This is a bit of a personal thing for me and I’m super proud to have this opportunity to work with Scotland. I’m just really looking forward to the first match now and the anthem if I’m honest.”

Two years ago ahead of this fixture Cunningham would have been singing Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau [Land of My Fathers] with gusto. This time around he will be belting out Flower of Scotland.

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And with the Round 1 game being played in the magnificent 74,500 capacity Principality Stadium, Cunningham returning to face his former charges and two sides meet having always produced intriguing contests. This is a game not to be missed.

“I’ve obviously done a lot of analysis of Scotland over the last four or five years – obviously, I always looked at Scotland through a different lens in the past – but it’s great to be with them now,” Cunningham, whose Fiji side pushed the Scots hard before a 29-15 defeat at the Women’s Rugby World Cup last year, explained.

“In recent times to get to know the players on a personal level and to start working with them has been great and I just feel very privileged to have this opportunity to work with such a great group of players. They are a talented bunch.

“It’s fantastic that the players will get a chance to play at the Principality. It is one of the best stadiums in the world and I’m really looking forward to it.

“They’re a tight group of players in this squad who are really, really proud to wear the Scottish shirt and we want to build on that and what they have done before. We’re talking about thriving under that thistle which is something that we’re going to push hard in our cultural environment.

“As a team, we want to get above where the team finished last year [fifth] and push for third spot in the Six Nations. To get to that position obviously requires you to target three wins so we are obviously working hard towards that.

“In a year after a World Cup things change and we have to make sure we are able to kick on. We’ve looked quite deeply into Scotland’s game from 2025 in the Six Nations and the World Cup and what was really good in their game.

“There’s a lot of strengths in their game and it is now how we build on that with some tweaks, maybe changing a little bit of the philosophy around how we attack a little bit wider and how we become a bit different off set piece as well as building defensively which is an area I focus on.”

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 8 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Yeah the three OS picks will be locked in contractually, and a lot more that you would then have to try to bring back instead!

But I’m not sure Tupou will continue to be one, or obviously Big will for that matter either (past the WC).



...

54 Go to comments
J
JW 10 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

You don’t want to go too far on the depth side though right?

Tahs have Samu/Gamble



...

54 Go to comments
s
sorrel 18 minutes ago
The stage was all set for Ireland, so why did we witness such a poor performance?

Ireland? Poor performance? Were we watching the same game? This is the closest score between these two sides in a decade. That doesn’t just happen because a couple England players are taking time off. Obviously, Ireland wants to perform better and obviously it wasn’t a perfect performance, but this was the best performance we’ve seen anyone put in against England in years.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They’ll be eligible later in the year, so a good pick to get them back for 2027. But why stop at 3 players?

54 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

I think the purpose here is to actually improve them SB. Can’t sign him up? Can’t improve a side.

But that is a bugger because I think he is good enough to add depth, SR or Internationally?



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54 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

The idea definitely works, it is when you’re on the edge of collapse you have to ask yourself “is this idea the best?”.

54 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 36 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Sale | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Hallion….bit of a wild rough character. In my world growing up in Ulster would have been generally considered likeable. But in some parts might be applied to an unpleasant fellow as well.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They only played at the WC, and are eligible again I believe.

54 Go to comments
J
JW 37 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Were referring to how many to bring home, given that only three overseas players in the squad at any one time doesn’t allow them to pick the best talent (have to bring them home).

The question at the time (last year) was “is this abolished for good or just this year given all the injuries?”, I think they purposefully didn’t answer that to get a better read on what they wanted. Obviously with a home WC that gives a big advantage of turning the situation in their favour.



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54 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Coleman is now Tongan at Test level and Hodge is still making his way back from injury I believe.

Petaia’s form is questionable.



...

54 Go to comments
J
John 41 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

He is not playing great at Perpingnan and is headed to Japan. So I am unsure if he should be top of the list.

54 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

My point is that if we sign these people in Super, then we don’t have to use the 3 OS picks. Bypasses the need for that particular debate.

54 Go to comments
J
John 44 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

100% correct

54 Go to comments
J
JS 53 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

“They are the type of example of the wide pass in the URC game v Edinburgh, where he made the intercept and passed way too early to draw in either of the two backfield defenders”

What are you talking about?



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159 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Correct, although Bell and Lenny are not counted in this I believe as they are just on sabaticals. Skelton, Tupou, and Hooper are genuine OS picks. Lolesio could be signed to RA by July so he would not need to be included in this, but if he chooses to stay in Japan and the injury to Skelton, he could be one of three picks.

54 Go to comments
G
Gary C 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Yes, and that is bringing the excitement we enjoy PB.

68 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

This is totally a possibility and an oversight on my behalf haha but was not my intention.

54 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Well my comment was neither in support or anything in regards to Kirk personally but that was the reasoning given for the decision not that it was to win the World Cup but to be on the best position to win the World Cup and that was based on the trajectory of where it was all going and they felt it was off for multiple reasons and they well may be right ..right? so change was done and time will tell.. Razor&co had their shot and for myself there was stuff I liked there was stuff I didn’t but there was a lot of meh stuff out on the paddock meh won’t win a World Cup or a series against the Boks imo

68 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

But why? What do any of them definitely offer that no one already here doesn't?

The discussion is somewhat moot in any case because it's simply not going to happen.



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54 Go to comments
Q
Qualify 2 hours ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

No, we can definitely bring some players back. Just not Noah 👍

54 Go to comments
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