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Pacific Four Series

Who are the Black Ferns to watch in the 2026 Pacific Four Series?

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Jorja Miller, Alana Bremner of New Zealand and team mates perform the Haka prior to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Bronze Final match between New Zealand and France at Twickenham Stadium on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Black Ferns Head Coach Whitney Hansen named her squad for April’s Pacific Four Series on March 23rd, and now we have had a week or two to mull it over, many players stand out on the list, but there are a few names who could prove to be a beacon of light for the squad who’ll face Australia, the USA and Canada, a team they dramatically lost the Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final to just six months ago.

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20 players from last year’s World Cup return, with eight new faces in-line for potential debuts. Among the squad, nine players were also part of the inaugural Black Ferns XV squad in 2023 under Hansen.

Unfortunately, New Zealand are without sevens superstars Braxton Sorenson-McGee, Jorja Miller and Katelyn Vahaakolo.

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The dominant Black Ferns, winners of 115 out of a total 140 Tests, are at the dawn of a new era in 2026. So, who are five players to watch in the Pacific Four Series 2026?

Georgia Ponsonby (26, Canterbury, 37 Tests)
Arguably the best hooker in the women’s game, she was again nominated for Black Ferns Player of the Year in 2025. Ponsonby played all 10 Tests and 306 of a possible 480 minutes at the Rugby World Cup, topping the tackle count in the semi-final against Canada with 21.

The Black Ferns secured 33 of 36 lineout throws by Ponsonby, the highest percentage of any hooker at the World Cup, with more than 30 throws. After the tournament, she signed for Trailfinders in the PWR in England and has continued her outstanding form. She ranks in the top ten for tries with eight, while the Trailfinders lineout has won 138 of 172 throws.

Ponsonby hasn’t been seriously challenged for her starting position in the Black Ferns since 2023. If she is unavailable, it would be a major loss of experience, mobility in attack and defence, and set-piece precision.

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20 of the 30-player squad were part of Allan Bunting's Women's Rugby World Cup group in England back in 2025, while nine players featured in Hansen's inaugural 2023 Black Ferns XV team.

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Kennedy Tukuafu (29, Waikato, 34 Tests)
Loose forward is not a position where the Black Ferns are weak. Kaipo Olsen-Baker was Black Ferns Player of the Year in 2024 after Liana Mikaele-Tu’u won the prize in 2023. Tukuafu was named Black Ferns Player of the Year in 2021 and was appointed co-captain in 2022, a vital part of the Rugby World Cup-winning team that year.

In 2025, Tukuafu was among the Chiefs’ best in Super Rugby Aupuki, ranking in the top ten tacklers. She featured in seven of the Black Ferns’ 10 Tests, showing her leadership and versatility, with her abrasive style remaining essential. However, competition from young players like Tafua Bason, Mia Anderson, and Laura Bayfield, who can also play in the loose, will require Tukuafu to reach the levels she showed in 2021 and 2022 to command the same respect she has had in the past.

Maia Joseph (23, Otago, 16 Tests)
One of only two halfbacks named in the squad, alongside uncapped Northlander Tara Turner, Joseph has only missed two of a possible 18 Tests since her debut in a 57-5 win against the USA in Hamilton in 2024.

Joseph scored a memorable try in the 40-0 whitewash over Ireland at the 2025 Rugby World Cup and helped the Black Ferns win the PAC4 in 2025.

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However, consistency, like for her team, has been an issue. Joseph competed for a starting spot at the World Cup with Black Ferns Sevens captain Risi Pouri-Lane, coming off the bench in the majority of encounters.

The Black Ferns must improve their kicking game to match Canada. Joseph will be central to this. Can she speed up her distribution and decision-making?

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Hollyrae Mete-Renata (22, Manawat?, uncapped)
Mete-Renata debuted for Manawatu in the Farah Palmer Cup back in 2021 and by 2024 she won the Fiao’o Faamausili medal for best player in the FPC, an accolade also earned by Rugby World Cup-winning Black Ferns Hazel Tubic, Kendra Cocksedge, Kyrstal Murray, and Chelsea Bremner.

That season, playing for the championship-winning Cyclones, she was the most dominant attacking player in the competition, ranking first for clean breaks (21), defenders beaten (64), metres gained (897), and offloads (32) in six appearances.

In 2025, she joined Matatu for Super Rugby Aupiki and played in a 37-29 win over eventual champions the Blues. Several Blues later became her teammates when she joined Auckland in the FPC, helping the Storm reach the semi-finals and scoring six tries in seven matches.

She was selected for the Black Ferns XV tour of South Africa in August 2025 and scored a try in the first-up 34-26 victory over South Africa.

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Taufa Bason (19, Manawat?, uncapped)
Bason is a dynamic flanker who won the Fiao’o Faamausili Medal for Auckland as the standout performer of the Farah Palmer Cup last year. She ranked in the top ten for carries (101), tries (6), defenders beaten (37), and clean breaks (15), capping a groundbreaking year.

Without a contract at the start of the Super Rugby Aupiki season, she moved from Matatu in January to the Blues for a wider training squad spot. By April, she played a starring role for the 2025 champions, in their 26-19 final win over the Southerners at Eden Park. Five days later, she helped tame the Waratahs in the inaugural Super Rugby Champions clash, winning 36-5 at North Harbour Stadium.

Black Ferns assistant coach Riki Flutey revealed she ‘made a huge impression last year with her dynamic play’ touring South Africa with the Black Ferns XV and playing in both games of a keenly fought series that was split a win apiece.

The Pacific Four Series begins on Saturday 11th April, with the Black Ferns kicking off the tournament against hosts the USA.

Fixture
Pacific Four Series
USA Women
18:00
11 Apr 26
New Zealand Women
All Stats and Data

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PAC4 series

 Watch the Pacific Four Series live on RugbyPass TV this month as USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand all battle it out! 

*available in all countries outside of the participating teams. 

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Comments

2 Comments
A
Andyo 4 days ago

Amy cokayne lark Atkinson Davies in my opinion the best two hookers in the world at minute and Davies will be a big miss this year

Can’t wait for the black ferns v Canada rematch aswell be interesting to see how the newbies Perform for black ferns

C
Chris929 4 days ago

ponsonby is very good though and better in the loose and around the field than those 2 but the english hookers better in the tight exchanges and set piece.french hookers pretty good too.

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Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 55 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

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u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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