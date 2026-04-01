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Women's Six Nations

Fabio Roselli: Addressing slow starts and focussing on ‘Brand Italy’

Fabio Roselli Head coach for Italy during the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2025 match between Scotland and Italy at Hive Stadium - Edinburgh Rugby Stadium on April 13, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Federugby via Getty Images)

Fabio Roselli had his first taste of life as a Guinness Women’s Six Nations head coach last March, and having also experienced his first World Cup in the same year, he has no doubt about what he wants from his team.

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When the Italy head coach is asked the age old question of what he wants- performances or results-he is quick with his reply.

“Performances, absolutely,” said the former Zebre assistant coach. “With our performance we know it is all under our control of how we prepare and how we set our standards.

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“Results depend on a lot of other factors, firstly the opposition and then many other factors that we can’t control. We want to worry about our performances, because if we play well then there is a better possibility that the results will follow.”

Results have been mixed since the ex-Italy winger came in a year early after Giovanni Raineri stepped down at the end of 2024, rather than after the World Cup. In his first Championship in charge, Italy won twice, away to Scotland and at home to Wales which allowed them to finish fourth.

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However, one thing Roselli wants to change is Italy’s reputation for being slow starters. In their first two matches last year they lost heavily to England, whilst Ireland claimed a 54-12 victory in Parma in Round 2.

It was no different at the World Cup where they barely got out of their half against France in the pool stages and finished with a 24-0 loss. It set the Azzurre back and after South Africa took an early grip in their second pool match, Italy were unable to haul them in, and their World Cup was over.

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“This is the biggest challenge that I as coach and the players have together this Championship,” Roselli said. “We want to make our base level as high as possible and end the Championship with an even higher base level. We want to find that in our first week and not try and set it in the weeks after to help us have the best tournament possible.

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“A good performance would be to continue to establish our identity and build on it with this group of players. We want to continue to evolve certain areas of our play and make our style of rugby competitive against the strongest teams in the Six Nations.”

One thing the 54-year-old will be aiming to maintain is Italy’s reputation for playing attractive, attacking rugby. In their most recent Six Nations match, the 44-12 win over Wales in Round 5 last season, Roselli’s side ran in six tries, four of which came from their back three.

Wing Aura Muzzo was their leading try scorer with four and her performances earned her a move to French side Lyon Feminin. Francesca Granzotto scored twice against Wales and is well known to Exeter Chiefs fans for her performances in Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR), Alyssa D’Inca scored three tries in 2024, including the Try of the Championship, while full-back Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi is another who provides a threat with the ball in hand.

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“When you don’t have a natural physicality, you have to try and find a different way to beat your opponents,” Roselli said. “In Italy we have found a way of expressing our style of rugby, but we would like it to be a little more balanced, but we have to find the players to play that.

“We know there needs to be balance because rugby is a physical sport. We are working towards that, but we know what ‘Brand Italy’ looks like for now.”

Roselli named nine uncapped players in the first squad he named in 2026 and suggested that more could be added depending on how well they perform for the under-21s.

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While the head coach admits that new faces will have to come into the squad as the World Cup cycle goes on, he has picked multiple familiar faces, including prop Silvia Turani, hooker Vittoria Vecchini, flanker Francesca Sgorbini, scrum-half Sofia Stefan and centre Michela Sillari who will end the Championship on 99 caps if she features in every match.

One other familiar face is number eight Elisa Giordano, who will continue at the Azzurre’s captain.

“When you are a coach you want to choose a squad that is balanced, has energy, experienced, but also able to give young players the chance to be part of it,” Roselli said. “When you are able to evolve the squad in this direction, it could be the starting point for the next World Cup, but we have to stay focused and not get too far ahead of ourselves and think of the present.

“Elisa (Giordano) has so much experience and a way of working that gives us great leadership, even if it isn’t obvious. She understands the rhythm of the team, and she has a great way of balancing rugby with her full-time work outside rugby. At the same time, what she still brings are things that we need in the team.”

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Comments on RugbyPass

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GP 41 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

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Nickers 56 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

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J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



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118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
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Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
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People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



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100 Go to comments
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