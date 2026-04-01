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Women's Six Nations

'The GB 7s programme disbanding really hit me hard': Campbell on recent Scotland call up

Shona Campbell Sale Sharks

A new era for Scotland Women is beginning and returning winger Shona Campbell feels like a “new chapter” is getting underway for her with the national team and she “cannot wait”.

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The 38-strong Scotland training squad met at Oriam on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Tuesday to start ramping up their preparations for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations with the round one match against Wales being played on Saturday 11th April at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The players met new head coach Sione Fukofuka and senior assistant coach Ioan Cunningham in January at an initial camp and with new forwards coach Dave Butcher now in the country the hard work starts now.

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Australian Fukofuka and co. have been watching matches from the PWR, Celtic Challenge and Elite 1 in France lately to get to know their new charges and they will have been impressed by what they have seen from 24-year-old Campbell who has scored eight league tries for Sale Sharks this term.

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Wales Women
10:40
11 Apr 26
Scotland Women
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Campbell is set to be battling it out with Sale team mate Rhona Lloyd, Francesca McGhie (Trailfinders Women), Coreen Grant (Harlequins) and Hannah Walker (Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh) for wing spots during the tournament with Chloe Rollie (Toulon Provence Méditerranée) and Lucia Scott (Loughborough Lightning) the full-backs in the group.

In November 2021, Campbell, then 20, made her Scotland debut off the bench in a win against Japan in Edinburgh.

Her second cap then came in early 2022 in Dubai, also off the bench, when the Scots defeated Colombia 59-3 to qualify for their first Rugby World Cup in 12 years.

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She then earned seven more caps for Scotland during the Women’s Six Nations of 2022 and the World Cup in New Zealand later that year.

After the World Cup in New Zealand she signed a GB Sevens contract as she set her sights on making it to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

While with the sevens set-up she did have some involvement with Scotland at 15s level when available, but her last matchday 23 selection was as an unused sub two years ago in Wales.

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As a result, the nine-capper now says she is champing at the bit to potentially pull on the dark blue strip again between now and the end of the Six Nations Championship on Sunday 17th May.

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“I didn’t put any pressure on myself to necessarily try to get back into the Scotland squad when I returned to focus on 15s last summer, but I think it was always something that I wanted to achieve and it was always a goal of mine so I am super grateful to be included again,” Campbell, who had two long-term collarbone injuries while part of the GB Sevens programme, explained.

“Missing out on the Olympics two years ago and then the full-time GB Sevens programme disbanding last year really hit me hard, but through those lows I learnt a lot about myself as a person and as a player and I was able to press the reset button and think about what I really wanted from rugby going forward.

“I reprioritised what’s important to me and why I do it and now I definitely try to celebrate all the small wins when they come and really appreciate how far I’ve come – and then also keep in the back of my mind how far hopefully I can still go.

“I feel like a new chapter began for me when I joined Sale last summer and now another new chapter is starting with Scotland and I cannot wait for the next few weeks.

“I definitely have a hugely different perspective on everything than I did when I was heavily involved with Scotland for a couple of years around that 2022 World Cup time. I was really young then and maybe didn’t think about things too much, things just kept happening to me quickly and I was just going along with everything.

“In recent times I have been able to take a step back from things and focus on myself and what I can bring to any environment that I am in. And I think that makes going back into the Scotland set up super exciting, I feel like a very different athlete and a very different player.”

You feel moving to Sale Sharks for the 2025/26 season, a club who are currently battling it out for a top four play-off spot in the league, was the right move at the right time for a player who is a deep thinker on the game.

She is currently completing a Masters remotely via Bangor University in performance psychology and her blogs and vlogs on social media have helped a lot of other athletes navigate tricky situations during the highs and the lows of life in that space.

After selecting Campbell in his Six Nations squad, Fukofuka said that he felt her move to a team that likes to get width on the ball in the shape of the Sharks was a “masterstroke”.

Campbell herself added: “Obviously, moving back into a top level 15s environment after a few years in sevens took some getting used to, but I think I’ve really landed on my feet at Sale.

“Getting ready for sevens tournaments and such like is different than playing week in, week out in XVs and you have to get your body ready for that again.

“I feel like I began building into that routine quite well at the start of the season and have just taken things from there while, as a team, we have also built into the season as it has gone along. We have all just bought into the way that we want to play and we can see it now starting to pay off.

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Saracens Women
54 - 0
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Sale Sharks Women
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“Although the weekend defeat at Saracens was a disappointment for us all we know that we are going in the right direction.

“I feel that having played sevens at a high level my communication out on the pitch has really improved as has my defence and I am always just working hard to be the best player I can be while not putting as much pressure on myself as I did when I was younger.

“When I am playing with a clear mind and a smile on my face I play my best rugby.”

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Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 53 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



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100 Go to comments
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