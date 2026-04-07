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Women's Internationals

Where does South Africa's Women's Super League go from here?

Bulls Daisies win Women's Super League 2026. Photo credit: Bulls Daisies

Even in the bewildering afterglow of the greatest moment of her career, Libbie Janse van Rensburg had the clarity of mind to realise that things would never be the same again.

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“Everything is about to change,” she told her Springboks captain, Nolusindiso Booi, seconds after the final whistle sounded in York, bringing the curtain down on South Africa’s 29-24 World Cup victory over Italy last year.

That win, South Africa’s first over a top-ten ranked team, secured their passage to the quarter finals of the tournament; uncharted territory for a group who only eight years earlier didn’t enter the tournament for fear of embarrassment.

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Two weeks later they proved that they belong at the game’s top table by holding the Black Ferns of New Zealand 10-10 at half-time. And though they’d eventually lose that quarter final by 29 points, the overwhelming sense was that Janse van Rensburg was right. Things would never be the same again.

So, what’s changed between then and now? Has women’s rugby in South Africa fully capitalised on that historic moment in York? Have those with their hands on the levers of power accelerated the development of the game? Is Janse van Rensburg, the team’s best player and conductor from fly-half, now a household name?

“There’s definitely been more awareness created around women’s rugby in South Africa,” she said in the build-up to the Women’s Super League final, where she would go on to lead the Bulls Daisies to a 38–15 victory over the Boland Dames at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, scoring six tries to two in a result that once again underlined their dominance.

“People recognise you a bit more in the streets. It’s not massive, but it’s noticeable.”

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Springbok Women fly-half Libbie Janse van Rensburg on playing in front of thousands of fans at the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Division 1 in Madagascar, the pressure of being the goal kicker for her country and how it feels to be part of a Bulls Daisies provincial squad who is the first professional women's team in South Africa.

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If the World Cup was a spark, then the months since have been about testing whether anything combustible lay beneath it. According to Janse van Rensburg, the answer, for now, is a cautious and hopeful yes.

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“There’s also been a big shift in interest from young girls,” she added. “We’re seeing more club leagues, more junior divisions starting up, and more youngsters coming through into the Super League. That’s really exciting.”

That grassroots swell is perhaps the clearest sign that something has moved. But at the elite level, where leagues are won, broadcast deals are signed and sponsors commit, the picture is more complicated.

For all the talk of growth, the league remains structurally lopsided. The Bulls Daisies, the only professional club in the country since 2023, have utterly dominated. This season they reached the final by winning all seven of their games with an average score of 66-7. They scored 73 tries – 31 more than any other team – and conceded a measly seven. Since turning professional they have won 44 of their 45 matches and have now secured a fourth successive title, further underlining their grip on the competition.

Former Springbok captain Zenay Jordaan, Janse van Rensburg’s predecessor at fly-half and the most-capped player in the programme’s history when she retired after the 2022 World Cup, praised the side’s cohesion in the aftermath. “It’s the unity in this team,” she said. “Everyone understands their role and plays for each other – that’s what sets them apart.”

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For Janse van Rensburg, that unity is no accident but the product of a professional environment that no other side in the country can currently match.

“The fact that the Daisies are professional, you can see it just makes the team stand out,” she explains, banging a well-worn drum. “We train day in, day out. We’re working on our skills every single day. That makes a massive difference.”

It is a point that sits at the heart of the Women’s Super League’s current reality. Beyond the Bulls, the competition remains largely amateur. Most players are not contracted full-time; many balance rugby with work or study, training in the margins of their daily lives. It is a familiar story.

When England relaunched its domestic league in 2017, the early years were similarly dominated by London clubs, with Saracens and Harlequins hoarding the majority of Red Roses internationals. Only through sustained investment, central contracting and time did that talent begin to spread more evenly across Premiership Women’s Rugby. South Africa, by contrast, remains at the beginning of that journey.

There are, however, early signs of change. Springbok players are no longer quite as concentrated as they once were. Figures such as Aseza Hele (Boland Dames), Tayla Kinsey (Sharks) and Catha Jacobs (Lions) have strengthened teams beyond the Bulls, while the overall depth of the national player pool has improved significantly in recent seasons. But without professional environments to support them, that redistribution can only go so far.

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“Everyone wants that,” Janse van Rensburg says. “And if we really want the league to keep growing, to start filling stadiums and getting more sponsors involved, the rest of the unions need to invest more in their women’s rugby.”

This season, the league secured a title sponsor – the supermarket chain, Pick n Pay – which was a significant milestone in a global landscape where even England’s PWR is yet to do the same at league level. The immediate impact has been modest but meaningful.

“One example is the Player of the Match award,” Janse van Rensburg says. “It’s something that was there before, but now there’s a financial incentive attached to it. It motivates the players and gives us something extra to play for.”

More broadly, the presence of a title sponsor signals intent. It suggests that women’s rugby in South Africa is beginning to present itself as a viable commercial product and something that can attract investment rather than rely solely on goodwill. And yet, as Janse van Rensburg is quick to point out, there remains a disconnect between interest and execution.

“I’ve spoken to sponsors who say they want to do more for women’s rugby,” she says. “But then nothing happens. That tells me there’s a blockage somewhere.”

That frustration extends to visibility. Despite the World Cup breakthrough, mainstream coverage remains limited, with much of the reporting still driven by a small, consistent group of media outlets.

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“We haven’t suddenly had lots of new people coming in after the World Cup,” she says. “It’s mostly the same people covering us. We need more journalists to help drive the message.”

“It can be frustrating,” Janse van Rensburg laments. “We try to stay humble and grateful for the opportunities we have, but at the same time we know what’s possible and what should be happening. I don’t think I’ll ever be fully satisfied. We still need more broadcasting, more marketing. We need to give the women’s game the same attention as the men’s game. I hope I’m still playing when things properly change.”

For now, the Bulls, with Janse van Rensburg at the heart of the team, remain the benchmark. Their dominance is both a symbol of what is possible and a reminder of how far the rest must travel – a reality reinforced once again by another emphatic, title-winning performance in Pretoria.

Read the match report from Rugby 365 from the Women’s Super League final 2026.

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Comments

1 Comment
B
BC1812 7 days ago

South Africa are the best part of ten years behind the Red Roses. By RWC 2033 they may be making some serious waves in the established order of teams.

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 8 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Yeah the three OS picks will be locked in contractually, and a lot more that you would then have to try to bring back instead!

But I’m not sure Tupou will continue to be one, or obviously Big will for that matter either (past the WC).



...

54 Go to comments
J
JW 10 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

You don’t want to go too far on the depth side though right?

Tahs have Samu/Gamble



...

54 Go to comments
s
sorrel 19 minutes ago
The stage was all set for Ireland, so why did we witness such a poor performance?

Ireland? Poor performance? Were we watching the same game? This is the closest score between these two sides in a decade. That doesn’t just happen because a couple England players are taking time off. Obviously, Ireland wants to perform better and obviously it wasn’t a perfect performance, but this was the best performance we’ve seen anyone put in against England in years.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They’ll be eligible later in the year, so a good pick to get them back for 2027. But why stop at 3 players?

54 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

I think the purpose here is to actually improve them SB. Can’t sign him up? Can’t improve a side.

But that is a bugger because I think he is good enough to add depth, SR or Internationally?



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54 Go to comments
J
JW 35 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

The idea definitely works, it is when you’re on the edge of collapse you have to ask yourself “is this idea the best?”.

54 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 37 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Sale | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Hallion….bit of a wild rough character. In my world growing up in Ulster would have been generally considered likeable. But in some parts might be applied to an unpleasant fellow as well.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 37 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They only played at the WC, and are eligible again I believe.

54 Go to comments
J
JW 38 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Were referring to how many to bring home, given that only three overseas players in the squad at any one time doesn’t allow them to pick the best talent (have to bring them home).

The question at the time (last year) was “is this abolished for good or just this year given all the injuries?”, I think they purposefully didn’t answer that to get a better read on what they wanted. Obviously with a home WC that gives a big advantage of turning the situation in their favour.



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54 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Coleman is now Tongan at Test level and Hodge is still making his way back from injury I believe.

Petaia’s form is questionable.



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54 Go to comments
J
John 41 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

He is not playing great at Perpingnan and is headed to Japan. So I am unsure if he should be top of the list.

54 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

My point is that if we sign these people in Super, then we don’t have to use the 3 OS picks. Bypasses the need for that particular debate.

54 Go to comments
J
John 45 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

100% correct

54 Go to comments
J
JS 53 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

“They are the type of example of the wide pass in the URC game v Edinburgh, where he made the intercept and passed way too early to draw in either of the two backfield defenders”

What are you talking about?



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159 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Correct, although Bell and Lenny are not counted in this I believe as they are just on sabaticals. Skelton, Tupou, and Hooper are genuine OS picks. Lolesio could be signed to RA by July so he would not need to be included in this, but if he chooses to stay in Japan and the injury to Skelton, he could be one of three picks.

54 Go to comments
G
Gary C 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Yes, and that is bringing the excitement we enjoy PB.

68 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

This is totally a possibility and an oversight on my behalf haha but was not my intention.

54 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Well my comment was neither in support or anything in regards to Kirk personally but that was the reasoning given for the decision not that it was to win the World Cup but to be on the best position to win the World Cup and that was based on the trajectory of where it was all going and they felt it was off for multiple reasons and they well may be right ..right? so change was done and time will tell.. Razor&co had their shot and for myself there was stuff I liked there was stuff I didn’t but there was a lot of meh stuff out on the paddock meh won’t win a World Cup or a series against the Boks imo

68 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

But why? What do any of them definitely offer that no one already here doesn't?

The discussion is somewhat moot in any case because it's simply not going to happen.



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54 Go to comments
Q
Qualify 2 hours ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

No, we can definitely bring some players back. Just not Noah 👍

54 Go to comments
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