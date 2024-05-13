All I can say…’: Scott Robertson remains coy about new All Blacks captain
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has remained coy on who will succeed outgoing captain Sam Cane but has revealed there have been “discussions” with the playing group.
Earlier this week, New Zealand Rugby confirmed that 95-Test All Black Cane will step away from the international game at the end of 2024 after signing a three-year deal with Japanese club Suntory Goliath.
Cane, 32, is on sabbatical with the Japan Rugby League One outfit but has decided to relocate his young family to Tokyo after being granted an early release from his deal with NZR.
The Rugby World Cup winner mentioned in a statement that he’d “had my time” as captain with a new player set to lead Scott Robertson’s All Blacks against England in a blockbuster series.
But who that next captain is yet to be confirmed.
“There’s been conversations that have been had and discussions with players,” Robertson said about the All Blacks’ captaincy, as reported by Newshub.
“Yes, there has been. That’s all I can say.”
Ardie Savea will likely be seen as one of the frontrunners to replace Cane in the role this year with the reigning World Player of the Year captaining the All Blacks multiple times in 2023.
Seven-time Super Rugby winner Scott Barrett is another strong contender with the lock winning those titles under the tutelage of ‘Razor’ Robertson, including some as the Crusaders’ captain.
But even without the leadership role, Cane faces an uphill battle of sorts to make the squad after suffering an injury with Suntory earlier in the Japanese season.
According to Newshub , Robertson expects Cane to miss the Two Tests against Steve Borthwick’s England and the clash with Fiji in San Diego but he should be in the mix to play Argentina.
“He’s coming back from injury. He’s got to perform to be involved in the All Blacks and he knows that,” Robertson explained.
“He’s been involved in leadership meetings already, he’s got that leadership quality of being able to say the right thing at the right time.
“When you’ve played 95 Tests … you know what he takes. He’s available and if he performs and it’s up to me to pick him.
“He wanted to make sure he could look us in the eyes and tell us what he was thinking,” he added.
“e just wanted to talk us through it and by the end of the conversation it was pretty clear that the offer he had got was the right thing for him and his family.”
Great piece Nick, plenty to chew on. Loved this ‘biases’ line from Geoff, shows he is a thinker - “If you asked me for a shortlist of coaches who appealed to my biases, he would be on it.” I think Schmidt is towing a similar line to Rennie in regards to OS players, he is publicly saying he prefers local talent, but almost certainly will be fighting to have the likes of skelton in the team. Interesting to hear the backroom on the rebels and what a cockup that is, just when you think RA admin has hit rock bottom it digs deeper. Other bit that caught my eye was his skills focus on things like passing from 7s at the base of the lineout, great little details. but also scary that a SR level 8 didn’t know how to operate within a lineout - telling!20 Go to comments
Thoroughly enjoyed this thanks Nick. ‘The lineout starts on the ground…’ wish I’d thought of that line when discussing Will’s place in the Wallabies.20 Go to comments
Shannon Frizell’s second year is optional is how I heard it. Given nothing has been confirmed yet it gets more and more likely he signs to return next year. Cant wait to see Finau doing more work on Internal players.29 Go to comments
Blindside flankers should be hard hitting defenders, good lineout jumper with height, and a hard worker who hits and cleans rucks. If he can be a destructive ball carrier it’s a bonus but not a necessity. Samipeni Fineau and Cullen Grace are excellent at those core skills and my choice at blindside. Brad Shields is dismissed because he is 33 but not sure why that should be a consideration for this season. Shields too does these core roles well. Just don’t pick an 8 and shift him to 6 like the wingers on The Breakdown suggest, as if 6 and 8 are interchangeable. They are not. An 8 is first and foremost a dynamic ball carrier, not necessarily a destructive defender as a 6 should be. Devon Flanders and Akira Ioane are #8 s forced to play blindside because their teams have better options at 8 than them. Do not pick them at blindside29 Go to comments
Saints obviously didn’t get the memo, or needed an ego boost?1 Go to comments
Returning to the Chiefs would be another good change that could only put him into a better position to succeed in black6 Go to comments
Simply outrageous and demonstrably false to say Finau’s tackle on Lynagh was “2 seconds late” In reality it was probably 0.5 seconds after he passed the ball. If you carry the ball at speed to within 5m of the defensive line you can expect to get tackled. Finau could have pulled out of it and not absolutely flattened him for sure, but there was going to be contact either way. He seems like a high risk selection at the moment, but there is no one else like him in NZ at the moment. His big tackles make the highlight reels but he is also a great athlete, very fast for such a big man, spent most of his days at lock so also very strong in the line out.29 Go to comments
Yes, Finau looks like the best option. Blackadder is not big enough for an international 6 - he should join the queue at 7. Frizzell had the power and heft and line-out height to play lock, so maybe that is where the ABs should be looking, not at a 7 who’s not big enough for 6, but at a lock who might have the agility to play 6, like Scott Barrett, or… Natai Ah Kuoi, who absolutely fits that bill, but seldom gets to play 6 because the Chiefs have so many loosies.29 Go to comments
Paul Quinn was a National MP.6 Go to comments
No need to worry about losers’ mentality hysteria from Australia. Finau has all the attributes, I don't recall a high or no arms tackle from him, and his timing has been controlled very well since the round 3 Lynagh tackle. It's an easy decision for Razor, the only question is who should back him up from the bench. He can't be overworked like Squire was in his first full season.29 Go to comments
“Reds coach Les Kiss saying later: “I think every player has the right to feel safe.” Maybe Rugby is the wrong sport for people who want to feel safe..?29 Go to comments
Not sure what the context was, but the highlights showed one scrum against Aussie where the baby Blacks were going backwards at a pace. The pack has been the issue since 2017, so they might be in for another reality check soon. This tournament should really have been two rounds, would have learned a lot more.1 Go to comments
Peter Lakai has a ‘lot of size’? Since when? To Kirifi maybe. I think Laidlaw clearly saw he’s too small for 6 or 8, so plonked him at 7. Has potential to be Ardies understudy in black for 7.6 Go to comments
Dalton for skipper?16 Go to comments
Oh he's ‘Irish qualified’ isn't that convenient. If Ireland get any more Kiwis (and Aussie) in their backline they might need to run out in green and black kit soon. How is the supposed best rugby system in the world in need of trawling for journeyman Kiwi players?2 Go to comments
Callum Grace is playing well now that he's finally back in his best position. But given it was Razor who somehow thought Grace was dynamic enough to be a No8 when he's clearly not, Im not sure he’d backtrack on that. Finau is risky with his style, and there's almost no point picking Blackadder when he can’t stay on the field more than five minutes.29 Go to comments
The team on paper has more supposed ‘stars’ than a lot of the sides they’re losing to. They’ve got the Razor-blues and aren't playing for Penney. He should jump before he's pushed.1 Go to comments
Proof. That if you lay dramatic instrumental hip hop music over a video of a skinny pale white kid running an unopposed zig zag on a training ground filled with rookies - it’ll look next-level epic!13 Go to comments
If they win the challenge Cup then it will have all been worth it. If they don’t, then maybe he should go. Lots of ppl seem to think very highly of him as a coach, but maybe he would be better working under someone. Any top sides looking for forwards coaches rn?1 Go to comments
Jason Ryan knows his craft as forwards coach and I'm sure he’ll hold sway with Scott Robertson of who he feels worthy of selection…his credentials validated when he put a 7xcaps between them front row...Ethan, Samisoni and Lomax on Ellis Park…Go the AB's…29 Go to comments