Super Rugby Pacific

Emerging Blues star credits Scotland stint for growing through youthful impatience

By Adam Julian
Cole Forbes of the Blues scores a try. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

It’s typical of the season Cole Forbes is having that he should find himself in the right place at the right time.

In the Blues’ nerve-racking and pivotal 31-27 Super Rugby Pacific victory over the Hurricanes at Eden Park, he scored a try late in the first half shortly after replacing injured fullback Zarn Sullivan. The Blues were down to 14 players for ten minutes following a yellow card to Akira Ioane.

Forbes has played all 11 matches for the table-topping Blues, also scoring a try in their slender 41-34 victory against the Reds in Brisbane.

Forbes returned to New Zealand in 2023 after two and half seasons in Scotland with the Glasgow Warriors. He missed half the NPC season with Bay of Plenty due to a hamstring injury but did enough to pique the interest of Blues selectors. He’s proved to be a revelation.

“When you look at the All Blacks in our squad it can be pretty daunting for a new player coming in. I was confident if I had a good preseason, I could push for a place in the matchday 23 and go from there. The URC is not a bad comp” Forbes told Rugby Pass.

“I came through the Bay of Plenty Academy and debuted for the Steamers in 2018. I wasn’t getting much game time and all you want to do when you’re a kid is play rugby. My grandad was born in Scotland and my mate Hugh Blake put in a good word for me at Glasgow. I went over for a trial and stayed for two and a half years.

“In Glasgow, I learned a lot about playing in front of big crowds and in heavy conditions. The game is more about set-piece and territory which expanded my skillset. I flew under the radar because in Glasgow football is king. You only get noticed if you’re a British and Irish Lion.”

Blake is a Scottish international out of Hamilton Boys’ High School.

Forbes is a product of Tauranga Boys College and Te Puke Sports, the same club as All Blacks Nathan Harris and Aidan Ross. In 2017 Forbes was part of the Bay of Plenty team that won the National Under 19 tournament in Taup?. The following season he was selected for the New Zealand Under-20’s but his senior breakthrough proved harder to come by.

“The Bay of Plenty 19s was special with the likes of Emoni Narawa, Tevita Mafileo and my good mate Leroy Carter,” Forbes reflected.

“I was picked as a ten but swapped around with Kaleb Trask at which point I put ten away and focussed on fullback. My game is better suited to fullback. There is more space, more running and less organising.

“The 19’s was a good platform to launch my career, but I was a little impatient. My time in Scotland helped me grow up a lot.”

Forbes only played five matches in his first stint at Bay of Plenty from 2018 to 2020: Northland (38-35 & 46-22), Wellington (10-32), Manawatu (53-35) and Canterbury (44-8).

At Glasgow, he started 36 of his 38 appearances (22 wins) and scored 11 tries. Glasgow made the semi-finals of the United Rugby Championship in 2022-23.

Forbes hit the ground running with the Blues. He scored tries in both pre-season wins on the Japanese tour against Suntory (43-7) and Canon Eagles (57-22).

He was a reserve in the first six games of Super Rugby Pacific where his personal highlight was 40 minutes in the 26-6 victory over the Crusaders at Eden Park. The Blues hadn’t beaten the Crusaders in Auckland since 2014.

Injury to Zarn Sullivan presented Forbes with four consecutive starts. His try against the Reds might be one of the most important in the Blues season.

“That’s one we got away with,” Forbes reflected.

“You can’t take the Aussie teams lightly at home. They seem to grow another leg in their own backyard. I’m not sure why they’re so much harder to beat at home but you look at the Brumbies. We beat them 46-7 and then they go and beat the unbeaten Hurricanes a week later in Canberra.

“We want to be the best team in this competition and to do that you’ve got to win games on the road.

“We’re not getting carried away. Vern Cotter and the coaching staff have created a really good culture. When we click, it’s hard to stay with us.”

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nick 1 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Great piece Nick, plenty to chew on. Loved this ‘biases’ line from Geoff, shows he is a thinker - “If you asked me for a shortlist of coaches who appealed to my biases, he would be on it.” I think Schmidt is towing a similar line to Rennie in regards to OS players, he is publicly saying he prefers local talent, but almost certainly will be fighting to have the likes of skelton in the team. Interesting to hear the backroom on the rebels and what a cockup that is, just when you think RA admin has hit rock bottom it digs deeper. Other bit that caught my eye was his skills focus on things like passing from 7s at the base of the lineout, great little details. but also scary that a SR level 8 didn’t know how to operate within a lineout - telling!

20 Go to comments
J
Jim Donken 2 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Thoroughly enjoyed this thanks Nick. ‘The lineout starts on the ground…’ wish I’d thought of that line when discussing Will’s place in the Wallabies.

20 Go to comments
s
swivel 2 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Shannon Frizell’s second year is optional is how I heard it. Given nothing has been confirmed yet it gets more and more likely he signs to return next year. Cant wait to see Finau doing more work on Internal players.

29 Go to comments
S
Scott 3 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Blindside flankers should be hard hitting defenders, good lineout jumper with height, and a hard worker who hits and cleans rucks. If he can be a destructive ball carrier it’s a bonus but not a necessity. Samipeni Fineau and Cullen Grace are excellent at those core skills and my choice at blindside. Brad Shields is dismissed because he is 33 but not sure why that should be a consideration for this season. Shields too does these core roles well. Just don’t pick an 8 and shift him to 6 like the wingers on The Breakdown suggest, as if 6 and 8 are interchangeable. They are not. An 8 is first and foremost a dynamic ball carrier, not necessarily a destructive defender as a 6 should be. Devon Flanders and Akira Ioane are #8 s forced to play blindside because their teams have better options at 8 than them. Do not pick them at blindside

29 Go to comments
s
swivel 3 hours ago
Northampton nil Gloucester as they run up shock scoreline

Saints obviously didn’t get the memo, or needed an ego boost?

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 4 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

Returning to the Chiefs would be another good change that could only put him into a better position to succeed in black

6 Go to comments
N
Nickers 5 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Simply outrageous and demonstrably false to say Finau’s tackle on Lynagh was “2 seconds late” In reality it was probably 0.5 seconds after he passed the ball. If you carry the ball at speed to within 5m of the defensive line you can expect to get tackled. Finau could have pulled out of it and not absolutely flattened him for sure, but there was going to be contact either way. He seems like a high risk selection at the moment, but there is no one else like him in NZ at the moment. His big tackles make the highlight reels but he is also a great athlete, very fast for such a big man, spent most of his days at lock so also very strong in the line out.

29 Go to comments
G
Greg 5 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Yes, Finau looks like the best option. Blackadder is not big enough for an international 6 - he should join the queue at 7. Frizzell had the power and heft and line-out height to play lock, so maybe that is where the ABs should be looking, not at a 7 who’s not big enough for 6, but at a lock who might have the agility to play 6, like Scott Barrett, or… Natai Ah Kuoi, who absolutely fits that bill, but seldom gets to play 6 because the Chiefs have so many loosies.

29 Go to comments
A
Andrew 5 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

Paul Quinn was a National MP.

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

No need to worry about losers’ mentality hysteria from Australia. Finau has all the attributes, I don't recall a high or no arms tackle from him, and his timing has been controlled very well since the round 3 Lynagh tackle. It's an easy decision for Razor, the only question is who should back him up from the bench. He can't be overworked like Squire was in his first full season.

29 Go to comments
T
Tom H 5 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

“Reds coach Les Kiss saying later: “I think every player has the right to feel safe.” Maybe Rugby is the wrong sport for people who want to feel safe..?

29 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
Baby Blacks remain focused with another ‘job to do’ at U20 Championship

Not sure what the context was, but the highlights showed one scrum against Aussie where the baby Blacks were going backwards at a pace. The pack has been the issue since 2017, so they might be in for another reality check soon. This tournament should really have been two rounds, would have learned a lot more.

1 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

Peter Lakai has a ‘lot of size’? Since when? To Kirifi maybe. I think Laidlaw clearly saw he’s too small for 6 or 8, so plonked him at 7. Has potential to be Ardies understudy in black for 7.

6 Go to comments
E
Eric 6 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

Dalton for skipper?

16 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
Fissler Confidential: Ulster keen on NZ 10 as Shark departs English shores

Oh he's ‘Irish qualified’ isn't that convenient. If Ireland get any more Kiwis (and Aussie) in their backline they might need to run out in green and black kit soon. How is the supposed best rugby system in the world in need of trawling for journeyman Kiwi players?

2 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Callum Grace is playing well now that he's finally back in his best position. But given it was Razor who somehow thought Grace was dynamic enough to be a No8 when he's clearly not, Im not sure he’d backtrack on that. Finau is risky with his style, and there's almost no point picking Blackadder when he can’t stay on the field more than five minutes.

29 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 6 hours ago
Rob Penney issues public apology after latest Crusaders meltdown

The team on paper has more supposed ‘stars’ than a lot of the sides they’re losing to. They’ve got the Razor-blues and aren't playing for Penney. He should jump before he's pushed.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 8 hours ago
Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

Proof. That if you lay dramatic instrumental hip hop music over a video of a skinny pale white kid running an unopposed zig zag on a training ground filled with rookies - it’ll look next-level epic!

13 Go to comments
f
finn 9 hours ago
Gloucester CEO's mixed response to calls for George Skivington sacking

If they win the challenge Cup then it will have all been worth it. If they don’t, then maybe he should go. Lots of ppl seem to think very highly of him as a coach, but maybe he would be better working under someone. Any top sides looking for forwards coaches rn?

1 Go to comments
B
Bret 10 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Jason Ryan knows his craft as forwards coach and I'm sure he’ll hold sway with Scott Robertson of who he feels worthy of selection…his credentials validated when he put a 7xcaps between them front row...Ethan, Samisoni and Lomax on Ellis Park…Go the AB's…

29 Go to comments
