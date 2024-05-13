'You just can’t let up' - Black Ferns rookies impress on debut
Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon paid tribute to the squad’s culture as she lauded the impact of New Zealand’s three newest caps on their World Rugby Pacific Four Series victory over USA.
New Zealand opened their Pacific Four Series title defence with a 57-5 defeat of the Women’s Eagles in Hamilton on Saturday.
Starting second row Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu scored her side’s sixth try and replacement fly-half Hannah King added their ninth, as well as two late conversions.
Meanwhile, Maia Joseph – daughter of former All Black Jamie – impressed at scrum-half and Kennedy believes the new caps are evidence of the depth of talent within New Zealand women’s rugby.
“I think it’s down to our performance culture,” Simon said.
“It’s pretty incredible, you just can’t let up because someone’s always coming for the jersey and that’s just the way we want it.”
Simon thinks the trio made a strong case for their future selection, proving they can confidently take the step up to Test rugby.
“I think they came with fight and brought amazing impact for our team,” she added.
“They’ve plugged into our DNA… they did their jobs, and they did their jobs well and the best thing about them is they’re incredible people off the field too.”
Former volleyball international Vaipulu’s debut was made even sweeter when she dotted down in the first half. “It was pretty awesome, such a cool feeling,” she said.
A stand-out performer in New Zealand’s domestic Super Rugby Aupiki competition, Vaipulu had her team-mates to thank for getting her on the scoreboard.
“I’m just thankful for the girls that were latching on to me to push me across the try line,” Vaipulu added.
“It’s pretty hard for us locks to score tries, so I’m just so happy right now.”
Vaipulu was fortunate to make her start alongside Super Rugby Aupiki Blues team-mate and experienced campaigner Maiakawanakaulani Roos who she says has been a reassuring influence throughout her first Black Ferns camp.
“She’s been so good with me, she’s been helping me a lot, to understand my role and what to do out on field,” Vaipulu explained.
Fellow debutant Joseph directed play well in her first outing, helping player of the match Mererangi Paul to an 11-minute hat-trick, one of the fastest in Test history, with a precision cross-field kick.
With the Black Ferns leading 36 – 0 at half-time, King took the field for the first time in what would surely be a proud moment for retired Black Ferns player Kendra Cocksedge who has been a mentor as she’s risen through the ranks.
King settled well into her position, rounding out an impressive set of debuts that Black Ferns director of rugby Alan Bunting says has given him plenty of food for thought.
“I was really pleased and really happy for our ladies. For their first game, they really stood up and started to do some of the things that we want to do,” he said.
“I was thinking, I hope we don’t get too loose and a bit excited…but our ladies were quite composed. We saw a few more kicks and trying to get down into the right areas which is really pleasing to see.
“I love seeing these ladies using their gifts out on field, that’s the whole reason why I coach.”
Next up for the Black Ferns is a match against Canada next Sunday at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch.
Bunting says he’s expecting Canada to present a good challenge for his side early on in their season.
He said: “Canada are a good team aren’t they, they’ve got some really good forwards who work really hard and some exciting backs and it looks like they’re kicking it a little bit more too so next week will be a really good challenge for us.”
