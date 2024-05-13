South Africa secure return to ‘big stage’ of Women’s Rugby World Cup
Springbok Women captain Nolusindiso Booi believes Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 qualification can help catapult the side into their “next phase” of development.
Booi led South Africa to a 46-17 defeat of Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday that secured a third Rugby Africa Women’s Cup title and with it tickets to England 2025 and WXV 2 on home soil later this year.
South Africa become the sixth nation to book their place at Women’s RWC 2025, joining hosts England, New Zealand, Canada, France and Ireland in doing so.
Booi said: “We play to inspire the next girl or woman to pick up a rugby ball and I think this win and qualifying for the Rugby World Cup will mean so much to those who want to see the game grow.
“We are on the big stage and belong there, so the next steps are important. We laid the foundation for the next phase and it is so exciting to be part of it.
“Credit to the players, but so much praise must go to the coaches who prepared us so well for this.”
South Africa capitalised on an early yellow card for Madagascar second row Modestine Raharimalala to race into a 22-0 lead through tries from Veroeshka Grain, Sizophila Solontsi and Sikholiwe Mdletshe (two).
Replacement Felaniaina Jeannie Rakotoarison got the hosts on the board before half-time at Stade Makis, but Jacomina Cilliers crossed the whitewash soon after to give South Africa a 27-5 lead at the break.
Lusanda Dumke and Rumandi Potgeiter scored tries to stretch the Springbok Women lead further in the opening 23 minutes of the second half.
Asithandile Ntoyanto crossed for an eighth South Africa try before the end, her effort sandwiched in between scores from Lady Makis Marie Sophie Razafiarisoa and Laurence Rasoanandrasana that gave the home crowd something to cheer.
“I am very proud of their effort today, but also in the first two matches of the tournament,” Springbok Women coach Louis Koen said.
“It is tough playing three matches in 10 days and credit to the players who came out today and executed well. We really played well in the first half to lay the foundation for the win.
“We did concede tries that we will not normally do, but credit to Madagascar, who never stopped trying and pushing hard with the huge crowd behind them.
“We can certainly learn from these spectators how to support women’s rugby; they were really good today.”
Koen echoed the thoughts of his captain when he suggested his squad would be better for their experience in Antananarivo.
“We have a big number of regulars not here at this tournament and it is credit to those less experienced players who stepped up here in Madagascar and made sure we are going to England next year,” he said.
“Qualifying for the Rugby World Cup is a massive boost to all involved and I can only thank the stakeholders, players and management who walked this journey together. The game can only grow and improve from here.”
What does the ownership of the club have to do with the poor performance of the team. It’s not as if he’s coaching them or in any way influencing the composition of the teams. I honestly don’t understand the comment.1 Go to comments
He knows his body is not up to the work load of international rugby. The fact that Cane only played only 27 of the 46 games the ABs played while he was officially captain is a telling statistic. And that excludes the time he had out with neck injury. He was never able to put a long enough body of work together to get back to his best without a new injury setting him back. He knows better than anyone that the problem will get worse, not better, given the same workload. Correct decision and good luck to him.5 Go to comments
With three clubs it's surely death by oligopoly!😂 I'll have a read before I go to bed.101 Go to comments
Nice article32 Go to comments
Surely they aren’t that short of 10s in the northern hemisphere?1 Go to comments
Best wishes to a true warrior who gave everything for his team and country. He was no McCaw but the closest we've had in recent years in terms putting his head into dark places, leading the defensive line and securing the attacking breakdown - the core roles of a modern open side. If only he could have played more tests under Foster and Plumtree with blindsides who fulfilled their core roles. 2027 was always going to be a long shot. Hopefully Papalii fulfils the promise of 2021 and late 2022 and/or Lakai turns out to be as good as he looks.5 Go to comments
Fair play to him. A lot of exciting talent coming up in the loose forward position, can’t wait to see the next generation.5 Go to comments
Sam wants to focus on his family and learning how to tackle legally…what’s Japanese for ‘bend at the waist’?5 Go to comments
Nice story1 Go to comments
There's a log jam at the moment of quality number sevens competing for an All Black jersey. I think Du Plessis Kirifi is certainly one of them and has now developed an accurate sharp and energetic game as compared to when he was first picked. Would love to see Billy Harmon get first dibs at the jersey (been outstanding in a struggling side for a few seasons now), as I believe we've seen enough of Papali'i to understand what he brings to the role. Lakai is young and will get his shot. Du Plessis would be a bolt off the bench but his lack of versatility may hinder his chances.2 Go to comments
Good Luck Sam, enjoy Japan.5 Go to comments
When Sth Africa had Joost and Honiball at 9 and 10 they were almost impenetrable in and around the ruck. Even Jonah couldn't make headway in those channels so they were very hard to get in behind. They had a fantastic side who played a fast, rugged style which won them the Tri Nations during that period. That side would beat their current mob of which I have no doubt.2 Go to comments
Awesome win by the NZ U20s. They were excellent in the 2nd half with some very patient and accurate phase play, a dominant scrum and decent lineout. Simpson controlled things very well at 10 and it was amazing to see the team maintain their composure and score points when he was in the sin bin for a very harsh yellow card.2 Go to comments
come on Toulouse1 Go to comments
Not unless the cartels get interested in rugby like they did w football1 Go to comments
Yes Dobbo, you were absolute crap. Start respecting the ball and possession. If you played rugby instead of basketball against the Ospreys, you would have been n the top two now, not fifth! If you attractively and entertainingly throw the ball around for 80 minutes and lose, WE DON’T FKN ENJOY IT!1 Go to comments
We need a system of transfer fees. A club shouldn’t just get to sign Will Harrison when he’s been funded in NSW his entire rugby life because they have more money.101 Go to comments
That the pain experienced by SH clubs poached mercilessly by NH friends being now felt by the non-elite NH clubs delivers me an element of schadenfreude but if it expands the amount of poachees and opens the eyes of those new to the group then it serves a purpose. In my pessimistic (realistic?) moments I see Oz clubs in the future acting solely as feeders for France and Japan. It’s a real possibility without change101 Go to comments
why is this garbage rival sport that’s poaching rugby talents being promoted on a rugby website backed by world rugby again?7 Go to comments
“Ou Lem” leading that ‘98 team to a 13-3 victory was the stuff of legend! Especially since we hadn’t beaten them for many years. 10/12/13 combo of Honiball, Pieter Muller & Andre Snyman were tough as nails! I remember screaming my head off in the early hours of the morning & my brother hitting a hole through one of the bedroom doors🤭😂2 Go to comments