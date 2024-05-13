South Africa secure return to ‘big stage’ of Women’s Rugby World Cup

Springbok Women captain Nolusindiso Booi believes Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 qualification can help catapult the side into their “next phase” of development.

Booi led South Africa to a 46-17 defeat of Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday that secured a third Rugby Africa Women’s Cup title and with it tickets to England 2025 and WXV 2 on home soil later this year.

South Africa become the sixth nation to book their place at Women’s RWC 2025, joining hosts England, New Zealand, Canada, France and Ireland in doing so.

Booi said: “We play to inspire the next girl or woman to pick up a rugby ball and I think this win and qualifying for the Rugby World Cup will mean so much to those who want to see the game grow.

“We are on the big stage and belong there, so the next steps are important. We laid the foundation for the next phase and it is so exciting to be part of it.

“Credit to the players, but so much praise must go to the coaches who prepared us so well for this.”

South Africa capitalised on an early yellow card for Madagascar second row Modestine Raharimalala to race into a 22-0 lead through tries from Veroeshka Grain, Sizophila Solontsi and Sikholiwe Mdletshe (two).

Replacement Felaniaina Jeannie Rakotoarison got the hosts on the board before half-time at Stade Makis, but Jacomina Cilliers crossed the whitewash soon after to give South Africa a 27-5 lead at the break.

Lusanda Dumke and Rumandi Potgeiter scored tries to stretch the Springbok Women lead further in the opening 23 minutes of the second half.

Asithandile Ntoyanto crossed for an eighth South Africa try before the end, her effort sandwiched in between scores from Lady Makis Marie Sophie Razafiarisoa and Laurence Rasoanandrasana that gave the home crowd something to cheer.

“I am very proud of their effort today, but also in the first two matches of the tournament,” Springbok Women coach Louis Koen said.

“It is tough playing three matches in 10 days and credit to the players who came out today and executed well. We really played well in the first half to lay the foundation for the win.

“We did concede tries that we will not normally do, but credit to Madagascar, who never stopped trying and pushing hard with the huge crowd behind them.

“We can certainly learn from these spectators how to support women’s rugby; they were really good today.”

Koen echoed the thoughts of his captain when he suggested his squad would be better for their experience in Antananarivo.

“We have a big number of regulars not here at this tournament and it is credit to those less experienced players who stepped up here in Madagascar and made sure we are going to England next year,” he said.

“Qualifying for the Rugby World Cup is a massive boost to all involved and I can only thank the stakeholders, players and management who walked this journey together. The game can only grow and improve from here.”