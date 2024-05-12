‘Lots of positives’: Wallaroos show resilience in heavy loss to Canada

The Wallaroos are urging fans to keep the faith after showing vast improvements in a series-opening 33-14 Pacific Four loss to classy Canada in Sydney.

Unbeaten against the Wallaroos since 2014, the Maple Leafs again proved too powerful and precise in a bruising forward battle at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

All five Canadian tries came from the front row as the Wallaroos failed to contain the visitors’ deadly driving maul.

Jo Yapp’s Australian side, though, were left heartened after showing significant strides since a last-up 45-7 defeat to Canada in Ottawa 10 months ago.

Only poor handling and an inability to bring electrifying wingers Maya Stewart and Desiree Miller into the game enough stopped world No.5 Australia from seriously threatening the fourth-ranked Canadians.

“Lots of positives to take away,” Stewart said.

“Definitely glimpses of what we can do out there.

“Just some handling areas, some basic stuff. We’ll crack that front door again and unlock our edges.

“There’s only more in the tank, so stay with us.”



The Wallaroos were unable to contain Canada’s maul early, with hooker Sara Cline and prop McKinley Hunt both cashing in inside the opening 10 minutes.

Hunt’s finish came off an incredible 22-metre drive.

Down 12-0 in less than as many minutes, the Wallaroos had to dig deep to stay in the contest.

And they did.

Powerhouse flanker Siokapesi Palu looked to have grabbed Australia’s first try, after storming on to a nice inside pass from Stewart, only for the video referee to pick up a knock on earlier in the lead-up.

There was no denying Tania Naden shortly after when the Wallaroos dealt Canada a shot of their own medicine with a rolling maul strike off a clinical lineout win from Katie Leaney.