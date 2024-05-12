‘Lots of positives’: Wallaroos show resilience in heavy loss to Canada
The Wallaroos are urging fans to keep the faith after showing vast improvements in a series-opening 33-14 Pacific Four loss to classy Canada in Sydney.
Unbeaten against the Wallaroos since 2014, the Maple Leafs again proved too powerful and precise in a bruising forward battle at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
All five Canadian tries came from the front row as the Wallaroos failed to contain the visitors’ deadly driving maul.
Jo Yapp’s Australian side, though, were left heartened after showing significant strides since a last-up 45-7 defeat to Canada in Ottawa 10 months ago.
Only poor handling and an inability to bring electrifying wingers Maya Stewart and Desiree Miller into the game enough stopped world No.5 Australia from seriously threatening the fourth-ranked Canadians.
“Lots of positives to take away,” Stewart said.
“Definitely glimpses of what we can do out there.
“Just some handling areas, some basic stuff. We’ll crack that front door again and unlock our edges.
“There’s only more in the tank, so stay with us.”
The Wallaroos were unable to contain Canada’s maul early, with hooker Sara Cline and prop McKinley Hunt both cashing in inside the opening 10 minutes.
Hunt’s finish came off an incredible 22-metre drive.
Down 12-0 in less than as many minutes, the Wallaroos had to dig deep to stay in the contest.
And they did.
Powerhouse flanker Siokapesi Palu looked to have grabbed Australia’s first try, after storming on to a nice inside pass from Stewart, only for the video referee to pick up a knock on earlier in the lead-up.
There was no denying Tania Naden shortly after when the Wallaroos dealt Canada a shot of their own medicine with a rolling maul strike off a clinical lineout win from Katie Leaney.
Cline’s second try on the half hour, again off Canada’s maul, earned the visitors a 19-7 lead at the break.
Hunt’s second straight after halftime shot the fourth-ranked Maple Leafs out to a 19-point advantage.
Again, the Wallaroos hit back, this time with a penalty try after Canadian winger Maddy Grant knocked down Georgina Friedricks’ pass that would sent prop Brianna Hoy over for a certain five-pointer.
Alas, instead of taking advantage of their one-player advantage with Grant in the sin bin, Australia conceded a fifth try to find themselves trailing 33-14.
Despite showing admirable resistance in the final 20 minutes, the Wallaroos were unable to peg back the deficit.
Still, skipper Michaela Leonard believes the Wallaroos will only emerge stronger for next Saturday’s clash with the USA in Melbourne.
“Obviously disappointed in that result out there,” Leonard said.
“Props to Canada. They came out and they played a physical fast game, which we expected and we saw that with Maya and Desiree Miller on the edges.
“It’s just going back to fixing our execution a little bit on our detail and bringing a little bit more physicality next week.”
Haha he does the exact opposite of what you’d expect any receiver to do, Brilliant!2 Go to comments
well the favourites dont always win and let scott robertson chose his number 83 Go to comments
thats great for cam miller and the highlanders the crusaders have got problems within there systems that were proberly covered up astheywere winning when scott robertson was in charge2 Go to comments
The last time Plumtree coached the sharks they sucked the same when with the hurricanes now back with the shark Springboro. They still have no game plan1 Go to comments
an impressive nail biting win for the Blues...but for mine the losing of the game sits with Isaia Walker-Leawere who fumbled balls from kick offs, broken play and then stripped of the ball by Sam Nock in the final minute…3 Go to comments
All of the Moderna law changes have been to slow the game down, playing into the hands of SA and the north. Incentivising boring, negative rugby. Brilliant changes. Speed up the game.12 Go to comments
Imagine you kick to the lineout, they give away a free kick, you have a great chance at a scrum, sorry sir you have to tap and go. Ridiculous12 Go to comments
While I believe that the Crusaders do not deserve a spot in the playoffs, every single team would be worried to play them no matter where on the table they are. For example, they have the potential to knock out the Blues at Eden Park. They are the Springboks in Super Rugby in that they know exactly how to play knockout footy and have the pedigree and experience to do it. Something is just not quite right with that team this year. Fakatava is prone to to the odd brain explosion and can kick away good ball in bad positions. His work around the ruck and breakdown is a standout. Is he better than Finlay Christie? I’m not sure. TJ Perenara and Cortez Ratima should get two of the spots in the ABs squad. Aumua has so much potential but the midfield is quite well stocked with Jordie, ALB, Tupaea, and Ioane as well as Billy Proctor who is in top form. Aumua would be battling a spot with Tupaea and Proctor.2 Go to comments
Why do some Bok fans get so defensive when people have opinions on how the game should be played? Is it really necessary to take it as a personal attack on SA every time?12 Go to comments
Most crazy rule is when attacking player has to release but defender does not. Stop the defender doing that by saying hands off. That way fender would not kill the ball. Madness and crazy80 Go to comments
Minicamp rules include no-pads and no tackling.2 Go to comments
Toulouse has enough quality players so no headaches 😁 Choco is rarely a starting centre. Throughout this championship there have been far worse actions that were never called… too many rules, too many rule changes, too many inconsistencies, too many angry fans. I'm not surprised rugby does not attract new spectators, how could they understand 🤣6 Go to comments
Ah yes Andy with his “Goode” views. Oke might as well come out and say it, “I like seeing South African scrums depowered in order to give the rest of the world a chance”. Somehow he thinks World Rugby always knew about calling scrums from marks and it just so happened to coincide with Damien Willemse’s call that they decided to change the rules. Ah come on, if he can't see it then he needs prescription glasses. No ways, they are doing this for the betterment of Rugby. They want to clamp down on Rassie’s innovative skills than encouraging coaches to think outside of the box to try new things. What they can't count on is what Rassie will plan next. I almost get the impression that once Rassie retires World Rugby is going to be scrabbling around trying to find their identity. Currently set at ARP (Anti-Rassie Party). Although I don't really care in that regard because they always a RWC step behind.12 Go to comments
Wow ten years since they had a backing and more from the paying public I’d also mention that as a blues man and in walking distance to the garden I’d say that this team and Vern Cotter have got us dreaming beautiful thoughts and the merit is there from numbers 1 to 23 but we would like to think this is the new dna for the ABs and a pack weighing 940kg dry y not I hasten to add it seems patty has to stay fit cause he is the driver the main driver and they follow plus the pipe man H Plummer is conducting his own orchestra ….. Beethoven anybody1 Go to comments
Juicy stuff well covered I’d go as far as to say that the referee was a key component in keeping it a tasty spectacle3 Go to comments
Cotter has added that steel that has been missing. Let's see if it will carry until the Finals… Come on the Blues ….2 Go to comments
Andy Goode just loves to be controversial. Its boring. Let’s all stop reading.12 Go to comments
You have got to consider that if the situation was flipped and the French were held to a salary cap with no English equivalent, the English would laugh in their faces and tell them to get over it. As for Leinster (as a fan), the central contract system is a dream but is guilty of cutting out the other 3 provinces. At the end of the day, it comes across outside of the English border that the Premiership is drowning and trying to take everyone else with it rather than adapt. The English lose, the English want new rules. We've seen this repeat (and once it even led to the current Champions Cup) You make many good and informed points, but if the flip was on the other flop, it wouldn't be Rugby’s problem I suspect - it would be a French one.18 Go to comments
Seems to have been a bright start but it tailed off. To win the big matches you have to get used to putting your foot on the throttle and your opponent’s necks in an 80 minutes performance which is what the All Blacks were renowned for. An example in the Women’s game is England v Ireland in the 6N match played at Twickenham in April. Watch on YouTube.1 Go to comments
Bobby has been a first grade bonehead since high school. Like a true Cape Tonian, his own reflection is more important than anything else.1 Go to comments