Black Ferns hand USA 50-point loss as debutants star in season opener
The Pacific Four Series got off to a rocky start for the United States in last week’s 50-7 thrashing at the hands of Canada, and it wasn’t about to get any easier for the team in Hamilton.
The Black Ferns were determined to get their 2024 season off to a strong start, and it didn’t take long for the Kiwis to inflict their will on the visitors. By the time the 80 minutes were up, New Zealand had 10 tries to their name to USA’s one.
It took just 105 seconds for the Black Ferns to score under the posts, with the opening score coming off a strike play from a scrum. Katelyn Vaha’akolo provided the pace out wide before Amy du Plessis retrieved the final pass from Ruahei Demant.
Within the five-minute mark, the hosts were in again through Mererangi Paul. It was again space found out wide that proved profitable as the Kiwis made metres with the ball in hand.
Some Vaha’akolo magic handed New Zealand their third try just minutes later, weaving through six defenders after a crisp wide ball from Sylvia Brunt.
Paul had her second within the opening 10 minutes after collecting her own chip and chase, making the score 24-0.
The USA then finally got a chance to put some phase play together, but after 12 phases of gruelling carries failed to make any metres against a resilient New Zealand defence, the ball was kicked into touch.
Paul had her hat-trick in the 16th minute after a cross-field kick from debutant Maia Joseph found the fullback in acres of space.
A strong scrum offered the USA a brief moment of promise but while it was short-lived, obstruction from the Black Ferns saw their next scoring opportunity go begging.
Two phases after Paul was just centimetres from her fourth try of the game, Black Ferns debutant lock Maama Vaipulu powered over for her first try in the black jersey.
The USA’s first counterattack opportunity showed promise but ended in disaster for Eti Haungatau who went down clutching her right knee after a strong run.
The clock finally caught up to the Black Fern’s points tally in the 36th minute, and while the USA’s possession game wasn’t finding much reward, it was at least stopping the bleeding on the scoreboard.
Strong defensive stands from both teams saw the half come to an end with the scoreline still 36-0.
Having grown into the contest in the first half and conceded just one try in the second quarter, the USA came out of the gates in the second half with their best attacking effort of the game, claiming two linebreaks in the opening minute.
That play broke down and while the United States continued to look like the better team to start the second half, defensive pressure from the Kiwis and some handling errors saw half the scoreboard remain a goose egg.
A powerful carry from Chryss Viliko got the Black Ferns on the front foot in the USA’s half and a phase later Vaha’akolo got through a gap, putting Paul away for what could have been her fourth try but the fullback found Ruby Tui running the inside line for a safer run in.
The New Zealand lineout was struggling with execution and discipline issues, and the USA identified the weakness and exploited it effectively.
Off the back of a strong driving maul, Hope Rogers provided a powerful carry that got the USA on the front foot and it was Freda Tafuna who had the strength to finally push over the line for the Americans’ first try.
Numerous powerful carries from reserve No. 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker got the Kiwis on the front foot as the game levelled out into a physical back and forth, but handling errors crept into the Black Ferns’ game and saw scoring opportunities go begging.
That’s when Layla Sae went to work on the left wing after a string of offloads from her fellow forwards. The No. 8, having moved to the blindside flank, demolished three USA backs on her way to the line for her first try in the black jersey.
Another storming run from Olsen-Baker got New Zealand flying up the field once more soon after play resumed, with Sylvia Brunt making another break on the following phase and Patricia Maliepo finishing the effort in the corner.
Back and forth ensued for the final minutes but the score remained the same as the final whistle was blown. Fulltime in Hamilton: 57-5
Comments on RugbyPass
Who's Jarrad Hohepa?1 Go to comments
So let me get this straight. Say you have the dominant scrum. You are 99% sure you can go for a scrum pushover try on the line to win the game. The opposition knows it too. They give away a silly tap kick instead. You are now not allowed to scrum. This is ridiculous! *%@ing the game up as usual! The fact that the attacking teams are not allowed to scrum from a held up over the line is just as ridiculous. Really world rugby? Careful people might start a rebel league called True Rugby or Real Rugby.72 Go to comments
12 subs during a game? How has that been allowed to happen NB? I hate when the game goes in this monopolistic direction closing up shop, it just becomes non sport. Btw have you seen anything of how Liam Coltman was tracking for Lyon? He has just signed to return to Otago though we have a couple of young hookers developing here. He was a popular gentle natured character down here and I’m glad to see him back but maybe he will be a mentor primarily?4 Go to comments
Great breakdown and the global politics always confuses me a little. The southern hemisphere seems to be left out a bit but I wouldn’t even know where to start with fixing it. Club challenge could be a step in the right direction4 Go to comments
Since he coached Free state, from that time onwards, I maintained he was the coach for the Boks. A nice, no nonsense guy with an excellent brain, who gets results.11 Go to comments
well - they only played against 14 men and had the TMO team on their side - and still should have lost… so actually that makes sense.32 Go to comments
Southern hemisphere Rugby is exactly that, boring. Northern Hemisphere Rugby is soooo much more entertaining and better with better players.2 Go to comments
If he was to be cited for a dangerous behavior, then it’s natural that he should be. Then NTamack too, yes? And I’ll add a good whataboutism - Yeandle eye-gouging on Richie Arnold: not cited. Eye-gouging. Not high tackle. Eye-gouging. It was on French TV, with French TV directors.5 Go to comments
Really poorly written rambling piece ..4 Go to comments
It was so boring2 Go to comments
personally I’d go with : 1. France 2. NZ 3. England 4. Ireland 5. Scotland32 Go to comments
Andy everything becomes easier with experience therefor counting etc straight after a match becomes easier when you have 100+ caps vs 17 which is the experience you speak from.160 Go to comments
Getting rid of the Dupont Law is a good thing and ought to have been done months ago! Officially getting rid of the croc roll is a good thing. The law about no scrums from a short arm is well intended in terms of speeding the game up but it’s an overreaction to a clever yet calculated gamble that could have blow up in South Africa’s face if they conceded a penalty from the scrum that was set after Willemse took claimed the mark in the World Cup QF.72 Go to comments
Rassie The GOAT11 Go to comments
Of their 5 big matches in RWC Scotland and NZ were the easiest. They took a 12-3 lead against NZ and after the red decided it was best to hold the lead and take chances that came. None came and it was tight but they dug a lot deeper in the other two knock out matches. They had trounced NZ in Twickenham in a fixture that NZ must now regret. Psychology was clearly with SA in the final as a result.32 Go to comments
My favourite line/exchanges from Chasing the Sun 2. News headline: “SA. The last hurdle in ABs World Cup glory”. Something like that. “You’re all just a hurdle. A hop, skip and a jump”. Coming from Rassie and Jacque. Basically - nobody thinks you’re going to win. You’re just a pushover team. Nobody respects you. When the camera shows the players faces, you can see the effect. You can see the rev meters (die moer metertjies) firing up. Mitchell said he felt it prior to the 19 final. He said to Eddie watching the teams warming up that it was going to be a tough day at the office. Wave a red flag in front of South African, and you can expect a reaction. This is not unique - many teams rev themselves. And Bok teams in particular. With horrific consequences (discipline, poor thinking under pressure) because that’s the drawback to using emotion right? But what this Bok team does better than many since 2007 is channel the emotion and stay on task. Despite the emotion. Why, because while Rassie might play mind games - he talks about creating a safe environment. Listen to his recent honorary doctorate acceptance speech. While he uses psychology he creates psychological safety. He’s a damn fine coach. Can’t wait for Pretoria. It’s going to be a hummer.11 Go to comments
What Rassie does for SA is big. It has helped people to unite and see we can win with the right people in place.11 Go to comments
Terrible conditions for young players to express themselves just enjoy it guys. As a saffa great to see Ausie youth looking good. Wow SA have some great talent also.2 Go to comments
Yes, another example of French tv directors ensuring that incidents like this are swiftly glossed over for the benefit of their teams…5 Go to comments
The prospect of the club match ups across hemispheres is surely appetising for everyone. The reality however, may prove to be slightly different. There are currently two significant driving forces that have delivered to same teams consistently to the latter champions cup stages for years now. The first of those is the yawning gap in finances, albeit delivered by different routes. In France it’s wealthy private owners operating with a higher salary cap by some distance compared to England. In Ireland it’s led by a combination of state tax relief support, private Leinster academy funding and IRFU control - the provincial budgets are not equal! This picture is not going to change anytime soon. The second factor is the EPCR competition rules. You don’t need a PhD. in advanced statistical analysis from oxbridge to see the massive advantage bestowed upon the home team through every ko round of the tournament. The SA teams will gain the opportunity for home ko ties in due course but that could actually polarise the issue even further, just look at their difficulties playing these ties in Europe and then reverse them for the opposition travelling to SA. Other than that, the picture here is unlikely to change either, with heavyweight vested interests controlling the agenda. So what does all this point to for the club world championship? Well the financial differential between the nh and sh teams is pretty clear. And the travel issues and sporting challenge for away teams are significantly exacerbated beyond those already seen in the EPCR tournaments. So while the prospect of those match ups may whet our rugby appetites, I’m very much still to be convinced the reality will live up to expectations…4 Go to comments