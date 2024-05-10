Black Ferns hand USA 50-point loss as debutants star in season opener

The Pacific Four Series got off to a rocky start for the United States in last week’s 50-7 thrashing at the hands of Canada, and it wasn’t about to get any easier for the team in Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Ferns were determined to get their 2024 season off to a strong start, and it didn’t take long for the Kiwis to inflict their will on the visitors. By the time the 80 minutes were up, New Zealand had 10 tries to their name to USA’s one.

It took just 105 seconds for the Black Ferns to score under the posts, with the opening score coming off a strike play from a scrum. Katelyn Vaha’akolo provided the pace out wide before Amy du Plessis retrieved the final pass from Ruahei Demant.

Within the five-minute mark, the hosts were in again through Mererangi Paul. It was again space found out wide that proved profitable as the Kiwis made metres with the ball in hand.

Some Vaha’akolo magic handed New Zealand their third try just minutes later, weaving through six defenders after a crisp wide ball from Sylvia Brunt.

Paul had her second within the opening 10 minutes after collecting her own chip and chase, making the score 24-0.

The USA then finally got a chance to put some phase play together, but after 12 phases of gruelling carries failed to make any metres against a resilient New Zealand defence, the ball was kicked into touch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul had her hat-trick in the 16th minute after a cross-field kick from debutant Maia Joseph found the fullback in acres of space.

A strong scrum offered the USA a brief moment of promise but while it was short-lived, obstruction from the Black Ferns saw their next scoring opportunity go begging.

Two phases after Paul was just centimetres from her fourth try of the game, Black Ferns debutant lock Maama Vaipulu powered over for her first try in the black jersey.

The USA’s first counterattack opportunity showed promise but ended in disaster for Eti Haungatau who went down clutching her right knee after a strong run.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clock finally caught up to the Black Fern’s points tally in the 36th minute, and while the USA’s possession game wasn’t finding much reward, it was at least stopping the bleeding on the scoreboard.

Strong defensive stands from both teams saw the half come to an end with the scoreline still 36-0.

Having grown into the contest in the first half and conceded just one try in the second quarter, the USA came out of the gates in the second half with their best attacking effort of the game, claiming two linebreaks in the opening minute.

That play broke down and while the United States continued to look like the better team to start the second half, defensive pressure from the Kiwis and some handling errors saw half the scoreboard remain a goose egg.

A powerful carry from Chryss Viliko got the Black Ferns on the front foot in the USA’s half and a phase later Vaha’akolo got through a gap, putting Paul away for what could have been her fourth try but the fullback found Ruby Tui running the inside line for a safer run in.

The New Zealand lineout was struggling with execution and discipline issues, and the USA identified the weakness and exploited it effectively.

Off the back of a strong driving maul, Hope Rogers provided a powerful carry that got the USA on the front foot and it was Freda Tafuna who had the strength to finally push over the line for the Americans’ first try.

Numerous powerful carries from reserve No. 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker got the Kiwis on the front foot as the game levelled out into a physical back and forth, but handling errors crept into the Black Ferns’ game and saw scoring opportunities go begging.

That’s when Layla Sae went to work on the left wing after a string of offloads from her fellow forwards. The No. 8, having moved to the blindside flank, demolished three USA backs on her way to the line for her first try in the black jersey.

Another storming run from Olsen-Baker got New Zealand flying up the field once more soon after play resumed, with Sylvia Brunt making another break on the following phase and Patricia Maliepo finishing the effort in the corner.

Back and forth ensued for the final minutes but the score remained the same as the final whistle was blown. Fulltime in Hamilton: 57-5