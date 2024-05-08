Injured Black Ferns Sevens star Shiray Kaka reveals ‘Olympic dream is over’
Black Ferns Sevens ace Shiray Kaka has confirmed in an emotional video that her Paris Olympics dream is over after she suffered a devastating knee injury in Singapore last weekend.
Kaka, who helped New Zealand win a gold medal at the postponed Tokyo Games, was seen crying on the field after her teammates secured the Series League title with a win over Australia.
Earlier in the SVNS tournament at Singapore’s National Stadium, Kaka had been carried off the field with what looked like a significant leg injury during the quarter-final win over Great Britain.
Coach Cory Sweeney told RugbyPass the next day that the team were still waiting on scans to determine the severity of Kaka’s injury, while the team had also lost Tyla King for the weekend.
While Kaka was all smiles every time the broadcast camera panned to her and King on Sunday, the tears the SVNS veteran shed after New Zealand’s 31-21 Cup final win suggested the worst.
View this post on Instagram
After returning to New Zealand, Kaka took to social media to share the devastating update that the upcoming Paris Games just weren’t meant to be.
“Thought it was time to let you guys know, my Olympic dream is over,” Kaka wrote on Instagram. “Apparently 3 surgeries wasn’t enough, God thought I needed one more.
“Really thought it was finally my time to show the world what I could do. After all the trainings, all the set backs, all the missed family events… the Olympics was going to make it all worth it. But it just wasn’t meant to be.
“Still got so much to be thankful for… my family, my animals, my mates and my BUTTER!
“Life goes on, rugby goes on – and so will I! So please keep supporting me, I’m gonna need it in the healing phase of the injury! Who knows – might be time for @gillies.kaka and I to start our YouTube channel!
“But anyway, thank you for believing in me everyone, it mean the world to me!!!!”
At the time of writing, there hasn’t been an update from New Zealand Sevens about the injury status of reigning World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, Tyla King, before SVNS Madrid.
Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano, which is the home of Spanish football giants Atletico Madrid, will host the inaugural SVNS Series Grand Final from May 31 to June 2.
King was ruled out of the final day at SVNS Singapore with swelling around her ankle, but it’s unclear as to whether that injury will rule the dual international out of the Grand Final.
But New Zealand, to their credit, showed depth and resilience in Singapore as they rallied to take out the Cup final and secure the League title without two of their more established players.
“We’ve got two special people that our ladies witnessed go down yesterday and that’s always hard to watch. There’s always an emotional connection to that straightaway,” coach Corey Sweney told RugbyPass in Singapore.
“The girls, they showed up today and showed up for those two that got injured and took their opportunity as well.
“That’s what we really ask of this team and they did a good job.”
See the HSBC SVNS champions crowned in Madrid, 31 May-2 June. Tickets from €10 available to purchase HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
It’s a good, timely wake up call for NZ Rugby (seem to be a few of them lately!) - sort out the bureaucratic nonsense at board level. We can’t expect to stay the number one option without keeping fans/players engaged. We’ve obviously been bleeding players to league for years but can’t let the floodgates open (although I think this headline is hyperbolic as it’s a result of a recent Warriors pathways system where they are tracking things more closely) Understand the need to focus boys on rugby if they’re at a proud rugby school too, don’t think it’s harsh at all re Barakat in Hamilton. Reward the committed players with squad positions. An elite 1st XV system in NZ has done more for league than they even realise, think it’s good to protect our game further.6 Go to comments
Don’t pay a blind bit of notice to Lukie… he likes the sound of his own voice and is always looking for something controversial to say. He has been banging on about Leinster's defensive system all season like he knows something Jacques Nienebar doesn’t. Which is the reason why he didn’t apply for the job obviously14 Go to comments
Who got the benefits out of Schmidt, Lowe, Aki, and Gibson Park?14 Go to comments
What’s new its a common occurrence, just the journos out there expecting a negative spin. The outcome will be beneficial to jordie and Leinster. The home grown lads hav got some experience to step up to and be more competitive, that or spend the 6 months keeping the bench warm.14 Go to comments
I’m all for speeding up the game. But can we be certain that the slowness of the game contributed to fans walking out? I’m not so sure. Super rugby largely suffered from most fans only being able to, really, follow the games played in their own time zone. So at least a third of the fan base wasn’t engaged at any point in time. As a Saffer following SA teams in the URC - I now watch virtually every European game played on the weekend. In SR, I wouldn’t be bothered to follow the games being played on the other side of the world, at weird hours, if my team wasn’t playing. I now follow the whole tournament and not just the games in my time zone. Second, with New Zealand teams always winning. It’s like formula one. When one team dominates, people lose interest. After COVID, with SA leaving and Australia dipping in form, SR became an even greater one horse race. Thats why I think Japan’s league needs to get in the mix. The international flavor of those teams could make for a great spectacle. But surely if we believe that shaving seconds off lost time events in rugby is going to draw fans back, we should be shown some figures that supports this idea before we draw any major conclusions. Where are the stats that shows these changes have made that sort of impact? We’ve measured down to the average no. Of seconds per game. Where the measurement of the impact on the fanbase? Does a rugby “fan” who lost interest because of ball in play time suddenly have a revived interest because we’ve saved or brought back into play a matter of seconds or a few minutes each game? I doubt it. I don’t thinks it’s even a noticeable difference to be impactful. The 20 min red card idea. Agreed. Let’s give it a go. But I think it’s fairer that the player sent off is substituted and plays no further part in the game as a consequence.3 Go to comments
Those are pretty good draws for the two top Aussie teams. I certainly wouldn't want my Chiefs to have a quarter final in Brisbane. None of the top teams will want the Crusaders.1 Go to comments
Honestly, I am a bit lost here …. Ireland - RSA was (at least in my opinion) perhaps (from a purely technical / rugby-skills-show point of view) the pinnacle of the RWC2023 - almost flawless playing (putting aside the kicking of RSA which was the difference between the two teams), rugby at it’s very best …. if I were a Bok and after the game some Irish lads came around saying “see you in 5 weeks same place”, I definitely wouldn’t have thought of it as being in any way “arrogant”, rather a sort of jolly “if we both continue to play like this, no one could stop us” - besides, few of us fans would have, at that time, been surprised to see the same teams playing on 23 september and 28 october 2023 ….. well, we all know Ireland chose to hit a slump to keep the QF curse alive …..136 Go to comments
There’s value gleaned from having an All Black star running and training with your team. How many games he starts (or even where he plays in the backline) will be decided on a week by week basis based on the needs for that week. But the overall learning and growth for all concerned, I’d think, is massively beneficial. Especially for Irish players.14 Go to comments
Son, whith just " raw athlete “ , you are able to beat “ better rugby players “ by 74 points…. May be England should recruit in athletics….1 Go to comments
Pffft. It’s not a one-way street bud and Irish teams don’t seem to have had an issue taking kiwi players previously.14 Go to comments
Particularly great to have captain Scott Barrett back after going off last week for the Crusaders. Codie Taylor a real leader and mighty Tamaiti Williams join Fletcher Newell in the front row. Those 2 will make a big difference. Great bench with the likes of Tom Christie, Jamie Hannah etc who are playing well. Should be a great derby.1 Go to comments
Does a blitz defence not have a weekness against a well-placed grubber kick, perhaps angled cleverly. All the defence is up and the full-back can only cover so much ground. Thoughts?28 Go to comments
While Iose is destructive in the Canes set-up, he is not big for an international 8 and could struggle against the top teams. With his speed, he could be developed into a seven but, as Ben points out, he doesn’t show a scavenging game with the Canes or make dominating tackles. Sotutu has shown a step up this year and attitude plus motivation seems to be the big areas of growth. Deserves another AB shot imo.3 Go to comments
Naholo is my only question mark for this side. He wasn’t the only one who had a forgettable game against the Brumbies but he was passive, defensively poor and generally lacked energy. Needs to get a whole lot busier for me. I would have liked to see Sullivan on that wing with Higgins on the bench (if staying with a 6-2 as BeegMike points out on here!)3 Go to comments
Well, I am sure that Eben said exactly what he meant to say, exactly how he meant to say it. Does he strike you as a man that doesn't know arrogance when he sees it. He should know it because he has shaken the arrogance out of many foes before.136 Go to comments
Pls get it into your thick arrogant heads that the final was played by two Southern Hemisphere teams. The best against the best and that Argentina was just unlucky otherwise non of the Northetn Hemisphere teams would have seen the light of day.136 Go to comments
As long as New Zealand youth are involved in sport they are passionate for, and are well supported, it’s all good. I love league as well as rugby. NRL clubs have long since scouted the First 15 competitions, the NH and Japan scout super rugby and NPC. It’s a miracle there’s any players left for the all blacks to pick from.6 Go to comments
I'm a Bok fan, so I don't say this lightly, but he is one of my all time favourite players. I am really going to miss watching him play. Thanks for many great memories. You are a true legend of the game.3 Go to comments
Best way to deal with all of this is to play another game.136 Go to comments
It’s 12-15 games Luke. Ringrose has barely played in 2024 and Henshaw and Keenan have also been out for spells in the same time period. There are always injuries and for younger players to play with the likes of Barrett will be great for them. It’s just looking for negatives where there are none.14 Go to comments