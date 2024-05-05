Black Ferns Sevens beat arch-rivals Australia to win SVNS League title
The Black Ferns Sevens have beaten arch-rivals Australia 31-21 in Singapore to not only claim their fourth Cup final triumph in a row but to also secure the coveted SVNS Series League title.
New Zealand’s slow start to the 2023/24 season in Dubai, Cape Town and Perth seems like a long time ago now with the reigning overall Series champions going on a stunning unbeaten run.
Captain Risi Pouri-Lane has lifted various trophies at SVNS stops in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Hong Kong China and now Singapore to edge Aussie in a thrilling race for the League crown.
Australia were the form team from those first three events, including a win in Dubai which saw them end New Zealand’s then-41-game unbeaten run. Those heroics haven’t been forgotten.
New Zealand and Australia were locked equal on 106 overall competition points coming into the campaign’s final regular season event which is what made Sunday’s Cup final so intriguing.
Two trophies were up for grabs for the victor, and it was New Zealand skipper Pouri-Lane who triumphantly hoisted both on the back of a Jorja Miller masterclass in the 10-point win.
“It definitely feels pretty good. We always want to go to battle with the Aussies in the final,” Player of the Final Jorja Miller told RugbyPass.
“To go out there, get the win, have a pretty decent performance, I’m pretty happy.
“To go into Madrid with confidence and knowing that we’ve built from the start of the season off the back of LA, Vancouver into here,” she added.
“We’re gonna go home, put some work in and hopefully bring it out in Madrid.”
Miller didn’t get on the scoresheet in the decider but it was clear for all to see how important the rising star was. Whether it was in attack, defence or at the breakdown, Miller was everywhere.
The 20-year-old contributed heavily to Portia Woodman-Wickliffe’s try in the 14th minute but was noticeably important in various other attacking phases too as the youngster pinned the ears.
Michaela Blyde got the part start with a try inside the first minute and the Olympic gold medallist went on to complete a hat-trick. Stacey Waaka was New Zealand’s other try scorer.
Australia’s Maddison Levi was of course on the scoresheet not once but twice – a feat which is becoming more common than not – but the second half was dominated by the women in black.
While the Black Ferns Sevens continued to celebrate their SVNS League title, Miller stepped away and was asked about the secret behind her ascent in the world of rugby sevens.
“Honesty, I don’t know,” she said with a laugh. “The girls call me a ‘tin a**’ and I get it but honestly when a gap opens up I’m just going for it regardless of the overlap.
“If the girls are yelling, if I see half a glimpse I’m gonna take it.”
Catch up on all the latest SVNS Series action from the 2023/24 season on RugbyPass TV. SVNS Singapore is free to watch, all you need to do is sign up HERE.
The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.
Comments on RugbyPass
Amazing. The losing team’s ratings are higher than the winning team’s. Mallia definitely didn’t deserve a y. What game were you watching? Should have got a w or an x. ADP hardly featured in that second half. At one point I wondered when he’d been subbed. Seems to me as if he gets an automatic 9 just for getting onto the team sheet.1 Go to comments
I’m sorry. That second half was far from enthralling. It was painful to watch.1 Go to comments
Very generous! If you’d missed the game, reading this you’d conclude that it was the Quins front row that cost them the game. Marler getting a blanket 6 for his demented contribution to the game. Puzzling.1 Go to comments
Can’t see Toulouse beating Leinster at this rate.7 Go to comments
ADP was having a very average game until winning that penalty for Toulouse, sticking his big head in the way. “The head of God”?7 Go to comments
Harlequins doing their best to do as little damage as possible with all the possession. Looks like they skipped catch and pass drills this week.7 Go to comments
Seeing pictures of Jacques high-fiving it with Irish players breaks my heart. Too soon. I need more time.1 Go to comments
quins is all over the place. The minute they get the ball they panic. Quins can still win tho just need to win all rucks otherwise just don't bother.7 Go to comments
Great wins for the male & female kiwi sides. Ireland not far away..1 Go to comments
Why is this dude getting so much coverage? Usually knobs like this get cancelled.2 Go to comments
Wow. What was that? A 3 million word meandering article about what exactly?2 Go to comments
Nice piece of writing. And yes the Sharks pulled a rabbit from the hat and were a little lucky with that penalty try that wasn’t given… however the Sharks (with their resources) should be way more consistent and should be putting teams like Claremont away for breakfast. I expect more from them and hope they kick on now.8 Go to comments
Just what the Sharks needed to get things going in the right direction Defence on the outside really creates havoc for the whole team and needs to be addressed.8 Go to comments
Well done guys both teams will be ready to play knockout rugby.1 Go to comments
Surprised that Ramos isn't starting at 15. But what a squad of galacticos!2 Go to comments
Why is it a snub? What journalistic garbage is that? Sure the guy is a great player, but there are plenty of loose forwards and not all of them can be Springboks. Also, I know of no-one who doubts Rassie’s judgment. South Africa has a conveyor belt of loose forwards that just keeps producing, so the competition is intense. I certainly wish him well, but there is no entitlement and there is no snub.17 Go to comments
Skelton may be brought back for the Wallabies so that would be the only reason that may hinder Wilson. Easily the form, most skilful and game IQ of any Oz 8. Valentini’s best and favourite position is 6, but lineouts may be an issue with Skelton, Valentini and Wilson. Will be interesting what Schmidt goes for but for me Wilson should be picked on form. Schmidt rewards work rate, skill and consistency. All that glitters every so often won’t be in contention. Greely is one of those players that has a knack of making the right decision. A coach is going to love him because he knows week in week out he’s going to get the job done. The second try Greely wasn’t the guy who made the initial break it was Flook, Greely was at the bottom of the ruck when Flook was off along the sideline. Greely got up and made the effort to catch up with play but also read the play nicely and hit the pass from Campbell at pace and then held the pass beautifully to Ryan.6 Go to comments
Spot on Ben. Dead right. Havili looked great at 10. Easily the highest rugby IQ of any NZ player these days. Getting a kick charged down is a result of getting used to adjusting your depth to the line at 10, which he will sort out with time. But other than that it was an outstanding first effort in that position this year. I think the NZ media has misunderstood this directive from Razor. Havili might rank behind B Barrett this year, but Beuden is 33 this month and won't last much longer. DMaC is great but flaky and not really a test match animal (his efforts in Dunedin versus Aus last year for example). If Razor can't have Mounga, DMaC is too unstructured for Razor (and is just too small for test rugby). Havili will end up our first choice first five, and in partnership with Jodie will be excellent. Two triple threat operators in tandem, and big bodies and tough tacklers to boot. Jordoe will be the ABs goal kicker. I am an Aucklander and Blues (and Warriors) fan, but Havili at 10 is going to be sensational in time… he can be the best first five in the world by the end of this year. No question.6 Go to comments
Sharks deserved to be far further back by the last quarter. Their tackling was awful, their set pieces were disappointing, their defensive organization was poor (especially on the Kok side of the D line), they kept making unnecessary errors, and they never looked like cracking the Clermont defense during those first 60m. Masuku kept them in touch, with some help from the Clermont generosity on penalty opportunities. Agree with the writer of this article. It was belligerence, and ability to raise their pressure game just enough, that turned the last quarter into a Bok-style shutout. Clermont have a reputation of not playing the full 80m, and there was a bit of that for sure. But, quite often when the intensity of a team drops off in the last quarter credit is due to the opponent for tiring them out. At 60m, with the Kok try, you thought that just maybe the game was on. At 70m, with the Mapimpi contribution, one felt that Clermont were fading, while facing a team that would maintain the pressure game through the final whistle. Good win in the end, but the Sharks are still playing way below their potential. And with their resources, and a coach that has had enough time to figure things out, they are running out of excuses.8 Go to comments
Good riddance1 Go to comments