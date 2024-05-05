Both New Zealand qualify for Singapore Cup finals with classy wins

New Zealand are on the cusp of potentially securing back-to-back Cup final doubles with both the women’s and men’s sides doing enough on Sunday afternoon to qualify for the big dance at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Following their respective runs to title glory at last month’s Hong Kong Sevens, both New Zealand teams came into the final regular season event on the SVNS Series with a chip on their shoulder as a team to beat.

The Black Ferns sailed through pool play with three wins from as many starts before getting the better of Great Britain and Fiji on the road to the final. As for the men’s team, the Kiwis had to do it the hard way to book their place in the decider.

In the first Cup final of the event, the New Zealand women’s side braced themselves for an almighty challenge against reigning Olympic medallists Fiji. The Fijians were beaten 60-nil by Australia on Saturday but appeared hungry to make amends.

While a passionate pocket of Fijian supporters brought the noise during the semi-final, the Black Ferns Sevens were far too good as they qualified for their fourth Cup final on the bounce – and they did it without two Olympic gold medallists.

With injured duo Tyla King and Shiray Kaka sitting in the stands, the women in black scored five tries to Fiji’s four to win 22-23 with a classy performance on another hot day in Southeast Asia.

“We’ve got two special people that our ladies witnessed go down yesterday and that’s always hard to watch. There’s always an emotional connection to that straightaway,” coach Cory Sweeney told RugbyPass

“The girls, they showed up today and showed up for those two that got injured and took their opportunity as well.

“That’s what we really ask of this team and they did a good job.”



New Zealand will take on arch-rivals Australia in the final later on Sunday. Both teams are equal on 106 SVNS Series points, so whoever wins that contest will be crowned the League Winners at the Singaporean venue.

Australia had their work cut out for them in a tough battle against SVNS powerhouse France, but a final-minute runaway try to speedster Faith Nathan ensured the Trans-Tasman foe will meet in their first decider since the Dubai leg in December.

As for New Zealand’s men’s team, they’ll take on a hungry Irish outfit in the tournament’s last fixture. Ireland can potentially become the League Winners with a triumph over New Zealand depending on other results.

Australia, who are missing two players due to injury and James Turner is also unavailable after returning home for the birth of his child, struck first in the final with the powerhouse Nathan Lawson scoring out wide.

But New Zealand rallied, with the All Blacks Sevens piling on the points through a Kitiona Vai double, and other five-pointers to Fehi Fineanganofo and Brady Rush. The Kiwis were far too good in the end as they held on for a clinical 28-12 win.

Catch up on all the latest SVNS Series action from the 2023/24 season on RugbyPass TV. SVNS Singapore is live and free to watch, all you need to do is sign up HERE.