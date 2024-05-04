Two big name players injured as Black Ferns Sevens progress to semis

The Black Ferns Sevens are through to the semi-finals in Singapore after running away for a clinical 24-5 win over Great Britain on Saturday evening, but that victory appears to have come at a significant cost.

New Zealand were firmly in control for practically the entirety of the knockout clash and never really appeared in danger of losing, but coach Cory Sweeney will have a couple of selection headaches before Sunday’s fixtures.

Dual international Tyla King left the field on a medical cart during the second half, and fellow Olympic gold medallist Shiray Kaka was unfortunately not too far behind after being carried off the field at the National Stadium.

King, who has also played rugby league for the St George Dragons and New Zealand, is the reigning World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year. Kaka was also recognised as the best and fairest at the Hong Kong Sevens last month.

Captain Risaleanna Pouri-Lane, who led by example in the quarter-final with a decisive double, had “no idea” about the seriousness of the two injuries but remains confident the New Zealanders have the depth to match it with the best.

“All I know is that they’re getting seen to. We’ll catch up with them later but I know our team will come together and work for them,” Pouri-Lane told RugbyPass on Saturday.

“It’s definitely a hole. They hold so much knowledge and experience in the game – they’re very talented players.

“But I think that’s the strength of our team that we have 13 player that come away on tour and can step in at any moment as well and we trust them fully to get the job done.”

With regular starters King and Kaka both on the field, captain ‘Risi’ Pouri-Lane helped the women in black get off to an idyllic start with a try in the third minute. Theresa Setefano added another five-pointer to the score just before the break.

New Zealand were well and truly in the box seat, and while Ellie Boatman hit back for the Brits early in the second half, a try to Jorja Miller and a second for Pouri-Lane ensured the Black Ferns Sevens would march on in Singapore.

“It was a pretty gritty game,” Pouri-Lane discussed. “We knew that anyone can turn up in finals footy.

“Pretty stoked to get away with the win but we definitely had to work for it.

“We know in the back of our minds that if we come away with the win this tournament we will become the league winners,” she added when asked about the possibility of winning the inaugural SVNS Series league title.

“But we also know there’s Madrid to play for, the Olympics.

“It’s there but we also know we’ve still got to be consistent and work for the bigger goals as well.”

About a second or two before RugbyPass’ interview with Pouri-Lane, Jorja Miller walked over and handed New Zealand’s captain a bag of water bottles. It was all business between the pair but the skipper made sure to deal a joking jap at the youngster after she’d walked away.

Pouri-Lane credited Miller’s eye-catching form in Singapore down to a “fluke” before delving deeper into what makes the rising star such a force to be reckoned with on the SVNS Series.

“Honestly, you’ve just got to let Jorja play and do her thing.

“A pretty unorthodox player. We’ll have a game plan but when Jorja’s got the ball you just let her do her thing and try and play off her.”

