Two big name players injured as Black Ferns Sevens progress to semis
The Black Ferns Sevens are through to the semi-finals in Singapore after running away for a clinical 24-5 win over Great Britain on Saturday evening, but that victory appears to have come at a significant cost.
New Zealand were firmly in control for practically the entirety of the knockout clash and never really appeared in danger of losing, but coach Cory Sweeney will have a couple of selection headaches before Sunday’s fixtures.
Dual international Tyla King left the field on a medical cart during the second half, and fellow Olympic gold medallist Shiray Kaka was unfortunately not too far behind after being carried off the field at the National Stadium.
King, who has also played rugby league for the St George Dragons and New Zealand, is the reigning World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year. Kaka was also recognised as the best and fairest at the Hong Kong Sevens last month.
Captain Risaleanna Pouri-Lane, who led by example in the quarter-final with a decisive double, had “no idea” about the seriousness of the two injuries but remains confident the New Zealanders have the depth to match it with the best.
“All I know is that they’re getting seen to. We’ll catch up with them later but I know our team will come together and work for them,” Pouri-Lane told RugbyPass on Saturday.
“It’s definitely a hole. They hold so much knowledge and experience in the game – they’re very talented players.
“But I think that’s the strength of our team that we have 13 player that come away on tour and can step in at any moment as well and we trust them fully to get the job done.”
With regular starters King and Kaka both on the field, captain ‘Risi’ Pouri-Lane helped the women in black get off to an idyllic start with a try in the third minute. Theresa Setefano added another five-pointer to the score just before the break.
New Zealand were well and truly in the box seat, and while Ellie Boatman hit back for the Brits early in the second half, a try to Jorja Miller and a second for Pouri-Lane ensured the Black Ferns Sevens would march on in Singapore.
New Zealand book their place in the final four 🇳🇿#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSSGP | @NZ_Sevens pic.twitter.com/pROGkkFRvi
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) May 4, 2024
“It was a pretty gritty game,” Pouri-Lane discussed. “We knew that anyone can turn up in finals footy.
“Pretty stoked to get away with the win but we definitely had to work for it.
“We know in the back of our minds that if we come away with the win this tournament we will become the league winners,” she added when asked about the possibility of winning the inaugural SVNS Series league title.
“But we also know there’s Madrid to play for, the Olympics.
“It’s there but we also know we’ve still got to be consistent and work for the bigger goals as well.”
About a second or two before RugbyPass’ interview with Pouri-Lane, Jorja Miller walked over and handed New Zealand’s captain a bag of water bottles. It was all business between the pair but the skipper made sure to deal a joking jap at the youngster after she’d walked away.
Pouri-Lane credited Miller’s eye-catching form in Singapore down to a “fluke” before delving deeper into what makes the rising star such a force to be reckoned with on the SVNS Series.
“Honestly, you’ve just got to let Jorja play and do her thing.
“A pretty unorthodox player. We’ll have a game plan but when Jorja’s got the ball you just let her do her thing and try and play off her.”
Catch up on all the latest SVNS Series action from the 2023/24 season on RugbyPass TV. SVNS Singapore is live and free to watch, all you need to do is sign up HERE.
The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.
Comments on RugbyPass
Think it was a great defensive performance by Northampton. They didn't have stage fright in the first half, the Nienaber defense smothered them. They limited Leinster to 15-3 in the first half. It could have been over by then. A great try from Leinster in the start of the second half looked to have sealed it. But Byrne missed another conversion. Northampton started trying little kicks behind the Leinster wingers. Leinster messed one and Smith brilliantly made the conversion. Leinster decided to tighten the game after Byrne missed a straight forward penalty. A few errors got NH into the 22 and they scored and converted with a few minutes left. Another brilliant steal from Lawes saw NH have a final attack which was turned over by Conan. A classic semi final. World record attendance of 82,300. Leinsters 3 week preparation warranted for this one.1 Go to comments
Just came back from the game and the atmosphere was amazing. Players stayed afterwards for more than a hour to sign stuff and take photos with fans. Great day out.5 Go to comments
A great game. The Sharks without Etsebeth are a shadow of the team compared to when he plays. The limitations of Some of the expensive Sharks players are being exposed. Credit to Clermont for some exhilaration play at times.5 Go to comments
100% Mr Owens. But who would want to be a referee.? It must be the most difficult job on earth.1 Go to comments
Starts to be overdone and oversold this systematic SA narrative…which nevertheless has the merit in this case to recognise blatant refereeing mistakes in their favor5 Go to comments
Nice article. Shades of Steinbeck. They can win the final if they take the game seriously; but only if they take it seriously.5 Go to comments
What a sad way to end a glittering career. Somebody should tell him to delete his social media accounts and face the consequences of what he's done. Then he should slip away quietly into obscurity. This isn't likely to happen, something tells me he'll be back in The Sun / Daily Mail sooner rather than later.3 Go to comments
guys its fine! he understands why he did what he did and has taken accountability for it; why should he have to be accountable to a court? after all he did was abuse people in person - its not as if he was engaging in _online_ abuse!3 Go to comments
Chiefs flanker Kaylum Boshier yellow-carded for collapsing the scrum as it rolled towards the line. It was a maul….1 Go to comments
you know, i’m a leinster fan so I want Northampton to lose and it is gonna be tuff with Cortney lawes, Alex michell and the other guys🏉 lets go leinster🏉1 Go to comments
Welcome to the Pro ranks. Those hard teams of old do hit the sole better though. its a dog fight at the top.6 Go to comments
Can someone fill me in please, I've read a number of Ben Smith articles now and it seems he's got something again South Africa? Surely, this game was over and done with 7 months ago. Can't we have something a bit more interesting and relevant, or is this the calibre of journalist on this site?235 Go to comments
Not sure what the Welsh are moaning about. They’ve had far more players off England, than England have had off Wales. Guys like Josh Hathaway and Kane James will play for Wales in the end. And they’ll be fsr better players for having played in the Gallagher Premiership, than they ever would have been had they stayed mired in the shambles that is Welsh rugby.4 Go to comments
This is all being blown totally out of proportion. First of all, since half the Irish team isn’t Irish - it’s very likely that none of the Irish players said that at all and, thus, we’re not being arrogant. Second, since half the Irish team is Kiwi - it’s very likely the Kiwi players were predicting a NZ SA World Cup final. Which they got spot on. Good on them!163 Go to comments
Aha. An Irishman with logic! Follow the flow: - Ireland peaks with a >80% win record between 2020 and 2023. And then… - crashes out of another QF at the WC; - Beat a poor French Team; - Beat 6N wooden spoonists Italy; - Play shite against eventual wooden spoonists Wales; - Lose against the most boring, “the worst English team ever” , a team widely regarded as unable to attack; - scrape through against Scotland. This article, No - Trimble, is on the money! Except for one glaring statement: _The Springboks have a few aces in the hole in this debate being the reigning world champions and official world number ones_ There is no debate, boys and girls. There it is. In black and white. “Reigning World Champions and OFFICIAL world number ones”. Come July, the overrated Andy Farrell and this overhyped team are going to enter into a world of hurt.90 Go to comments
I’d like to know what homoerotic events Daniel enjoyed at 8th man. I clearly missed out!20 Go to comments
This article is missing some detail, like some actual context or info about what led to him abusing the ref.2 Go to comments
*They used to say that football is a gentleman sport watched by hooligans and rugby is a hooligan sport watched by gentlemen. How times have changed.*3 Go to comments
except ot wasnt late wasnt late at all so dont know why you all saying its late he commits early and its your fault fir not paying attention30 Go to comments
Not sure the Bulls need another average utility back in their ranks. Chamberlain has been ok for the Sharks but is by no means an X-Factor player. Bulls bought several utility backs which they barely use. A typical example would be Henry Immelman who plays mostly Fullback. The Bulls however have rarely played him this year and he has played wing or centre. Bulls want to build depth but seems like they have too many surplus players1 Go to comments