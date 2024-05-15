David Courteix : « la chance, ça va se chercher »
En début de saison, David Courteix, l’entraîneur de l’équipe de France de rugby à sept, évoquait à RugbyPass « l’anomalie statistique qu’on n’ait pas encore gagné ».
Alors que la saison touche à sa fin avec le tournoi de Madrid du 31 mai au 2 juin, France 7 Féminine affiche une saison record avec quatre podiums et donc quatre médailles : deux de bronze (Dubaï et Singapour) et deux d’argent (Cape Town et Vancouver). Mais encore une fois, pas d’or. Avec cette troisième place au général, « l’anomalie » perdure.
« Cette 3e place récompense une certaine forme de constance tout au long de la saison sur l’ensemble des tournois », confie David Courteix à RugbyPass. « C’est la première fois qu’on fait une compétition si dense en termes de places, même s’il y a des quarts de finale qui nous ont échappés.
« On a toujours été là dans les grands rendez-vous, dans les moments où on attendait de nous de faire une performance. Mais pour être honnête, sur le World Series, on a souvent été victimes de nos capacités à être bons sur une étape, puis moins sur une autre.
« Cette année, on a tenu la distance. A Perth on est battu par les Etats-Unis à la régulière. Même chose à Los Angeles par le Canada. Il faut accepter ça, même si on n’était pas contents de nos performances. »
Briser le plafond de verre… « bientôt »
Le dernier tournoi à Madrid présente un facteur important et France 7 féminine compte bien, dans la capitale espagnole, briser enfin le plafond de verre qui pèse sur l’équipe depuis son entrée sur le circuit mondial.
« On est la seule équipe, depuis que l’Irlande a rejoint le nombre des équipes féminines qui ont gagné un tournoi cette année. On est une des équipes qui reste performante sur le haut niveau et qui n’a toujours pas gagné », remarque Courteix.
« Pour gagner, il faut saisir sa chance. Et aujourd’hui, dans la capacité de prendre la balle au rebond, on manque encore un petit peu de la conviction dans le fait que ça va se chercher. On sait qu’on est capable, mais on ne passe pas le dernier cap avec tout ce qui va avec en termes de comportement, d’attitude, de conviction cérébrale du fait qu’on peut le faire. Il nous manque quelques petites choses. »
Fan de Claude Fauquet, considéré comme « le coach des coachs », ancien prof d’EPS reconverti dans le très haut niveau dans plusieurs disciplines sportives, David Courteix aime à ressortir cette citation du théoricien de la haute performance : « Celui qui gagne, finalement, est celui qui est parvenu à échapper à ce chemin tracé par d’autres que lui. C’est aussi celui qui a manifesté un désir de réussite plus fort que les autres et qui le traduit dans ses performances ».
C’est le fameux « ils avaient plus faim que nous », repris systématiquement par l’équipe qui vient de s’incliner.
Mais pour David Courteix, c’est là tout le paradoxe de l’équipe de France féminine de rugby à sept : elle a toutes les armes pour être championne mais juste un déclic lui manque.
« On ne saisit pas toujours les occasions », insiste-t-il. « On a toutes les armes. Il faut qu’on arrive à les mettre bout à bout. Est-ce que ça m’inquiète ? Pas du tout. Est-ce je pense qu’on en est très proche depuis longtemps ? Oui. On fait de petits pas qui nous en approchent à chaque fois. On est plus proches que jamais. Je souhaite que ça se fasse le plus tôt possible. »
La France pas encore convaincue qu’elle peut gagner
Ce déclic que la France doit activer réside dans le mental ; ce mental de tueuses qui doit les habiter. Si elles ont manqué d’être championnes du World Series, au moins feront-elles tout pour devenir championnes d’Europe d’ici au Jeux olympiques où elles comptent bien repartir avec une médaille.
Pour cela, même si les Bleues savent qu’elles en sont capables, il faut désormais, selon leur entraîneur, qu’elles en soient « convaincues ».
« Je fais une immense différence entre la chance et le hasard. La chance, pour moi, c’est quelque chose sur lequel tu as en partie la main et qui est une force de conviction, d’engagement total et d’envie de vaincre, d’emprise sur les événements », précise-t-il.
« Dans ce domaine-là, on est moins certain qu’on peut mettre la main sur notre chance que des équipes comme l’Australie ou la Nouvelle-Zélande, par exemple. C’est sans doute plus dur pour nous, en France, pour des questions de culture. On dit de nous qu’on peut sembler arrogants, prétentieux. Je pense au contraire que cette équipe ne dégage pas du tout ça. Et c’est parfois contre-productif.
« On n’est pas prétentieux, mais peut-être est-ce le signe qu’à des moments on croit que la chance va venir d’elle-même. Et selon moi, la chance, ça va se chercher. Le hasard, c’est autre chose, c’est fortuit. En sport, rien n’arrive par hasard. Il faut qu’on arrive à intégrer pleinement ça et il faut que l’on joue notre chance à fond.
« Philippe Saint-André et Serge Blanco, par exemple, sont deux joueurs qui, dans l’histoire du rugby français, sont des gens dont on disait que les rebonds étaient tous pour eux ; chaque fois qu’il y avait un intervalle improbable à prendre, il était pour eux. Eh bien, pour avoir passé beaucoup de temps à les regarder, c’est surtout des gens qui couraient après tous les ballons, après tous les rebonds, après tous les intervalles. Et du coup, quand ça s’ouvrait, tu retenais que ça leur avait souri ; mais parce qu’ils avaient essayé des milliers de portes et de rebonds avant !
« Et ça, c’est la part de conviction. Si tu crois que ta chance est au bout du chemin, tu vas explorer tous les chemins. Si tu attends que la chance tombe, il te manque le poil de conviction qui fait que tu vas rater ta chance. »
