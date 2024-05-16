Former All Black’s bold Crusaders call before Brumbies clash
With the Crusaders’ season somewhat on the line, former All Black Mils Muliaina believes the defending champions are the “one team” that can potentially upset the Brumbies in Canberra.
Reigning Super Rugby Pacific champions the Crusaders have three matches to save their season and it won’t be easy ahead of clashes with the Brumbies, Blues and Moana Pasifika.
The Crusaders are second-last on the ladder following their defeat to Kiwi rivals the Highlanders in Dunedin last weekend, but could potentially jump into the top eight this weekend.
If the Reds are good enough are to claim a win over the Fijian Drua in Suva, then that will open the door for the Crusaders should they get the better of the high-flying Brumbies on Saturday.
“At home as well, the way they play at home, (it’s) very hard to go to Canberra at beat (the Brumbies) but if there is one team that can do it’s the Crusaders,” Rugby World Cup winner Mils Muliaina said on Stan Sports’ The Call Up.
“I think they’re starting to get there,” he added later on.
“They need this game and they need the Reds to win and perhaps if that happens, all they need is that win to get them into the eight this week.”
The Crusaders have been boosted by the return of first five Fergus Burke for the first time this season. Burke with partner Noah Hotham in the halves after recovering from an Achilles injury.
That welcomed decision by coach Rob Penney has allowed All Black David Havili to shift from the No. 10 slot and into inside centre where he’ll link up with Jone Rova in the midfield.
But it’s not all good news with All Blacks Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett and Ethan Blackadder all missing from the forward pack.
Hooker Codie Taylor will captain the side for the second week in a row.
“Last week, obviously a great game in Dunedin. Had a lot of guys come back. Codie Taylor, for me, was huge,” Muliaina explained.
“When you play under the roof, the Crusaders would’ve wanted to go to their set-piece, they would’ve wanted some mistakes… but obviously (Scott) Barrett still not back, Still a massive mission from that squad.
“But a big one for me, Fergus Burke. His return; to be able to allow (David) Havili to move out one into 12 and really run the cutter from there – don’t have as much responsibility on him in terms of that 10 role.
“Fergus Burke to come in and just play that pivot tole, I think that’s going to be key.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Thank goodness he wasn't born in Scotland, he'd have been a great candidate for the Scottish Barbarians. I wouldn't put it past them to push for a “where the player was conceived” rule 😂1 Go to comments
Owen Farrell is one of the most polarising figures in the game. His entire attitude on the field (and sometimes off of it) smacks of arrogance and he is about as brash as Donald Trump in a political debate. Yet behind that facade is a calculating, determined and powerful leader who drives any team forward with an Iron will. You are right in that he gets better in the heat of battle and in the face of overwhelming odds. He develops a narrow focus and he delivers his best in a way that few others can. He is one of Englands great performers who sacrificed alot for the team and who often bears the weight of responsibility of leadership alone on the field and in front of the media. Despite what many think of him he is a fantastic game manager with a good rugby brain. He will be sorely missed from the international stage13 Go to comments
Always proud of the effort, Sam. The All blacks never stop fighting, never just roll over. He didn’t get anywhere near the respect he earned, but that’s due to results, not commitment to the cause. Have fun dominating in Japan!1 Go to comments
Not sure why Papali’i thinks Scott Robertson needs his help to select the next All Black Captain. In my view, Papali’i would be well advised to have a good hard look at his own game, and to reflect on how fortunate he is to even wear the black jersey. Rather than shouting at his team mates at every set piece, standing in the mid-field pointing and holding his arms out and flopping to the ground at the back of every second or third ruck, may I suggest he would be far better employed actually doing something on the field. Seriously, watch him for 10 minutes during a game - not much happens. When was the last time he was first to a breakdown, or actually made a turnover? If Robertson is half the Coach I think he is, Papali’i will not be anywhere near the AB’s this season.11 Go to comments
Hiding coming up for Saders.1 Go to comments
Dagg really does go down some rabbit holes doesnt he? In the name I guess.6 Go to comments
Hey Brett I’m one who is looking forward to seeing JS back on the rugby field. I was under the impression that a large portion of his contract was via a third party so RA isn’t having to foot the bill My big concern is around the Tahs and what is happening there, why are so many players bailing. Is it the program, the coaches or the culture. Joe Schmidt recently said he had been at the Tahs all week and DC is a good coach. Something doesn’t gel , 10 front row forwards in a season that’s not bad luck13 Go to comments
Incorrect title. He hasn’t said Furlong is one of the best scrummagers. He said he is one of the best props.1 Go to comments
“_It seems like a crazy thing that he was counting them_“ Are you stupid, mate? Anyone with more than half a brain understands that he meant “a lot” or something similar. Do you really think he was counting? “*Goode*: Told you, Jim!“ No, you banana. You said, explicitly, that the Irish players didn’t say what EE said they did. Even though you weren’t there. Even though you didn’t hear a word they said. M0r0n.110 Go to comments
I am sure that Scott Robertson did do the courtesy of telling Sam Cane that he was not in his All Black plans and NZR would support him if he wished to sign a lucrative pension playing out his career in the cream puff rugby that is Japan’s Top League. I fail to see this as a negative as Israel Dagg is trying to spin it. Razor allowed Cane to leave with dignity rather than being unceremoniously dumped as was Buck Shelford.6 Go to comments
Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?1 Go to comments
AT THE END OF THE DAY THE TEAM WITH 4 WORLD CUPS WILL ALWAYS GET TO TELL THE OTHER NATION TO SUCK MY BALLS. THIS IS A SCIENTIFIC AND IRREFUTABLE FACT.110 Go to comments
Wish him and his family the best in his retirement from International rugby and into the future.1 Go to comments
Self proclaimed expert/pundit Andy Goode and his very personal views on referees…Why recalling them in such an article as if he were an undisputed authority on the subject ? Only because fellow writer ?1 Go to comments
Late growth spurts are a common problem over here. I’m well over 30, and I just started having a growth spurt too. Could be a world class prop soon.1 Go to comments
as much as the challenge cup is a bit of a nothing competition, winning it would still mean something. last year it was won by toulon, who are now something like 4th in the top 14? The year before it was won by Lyon a season before they finished 3rd in the league. The year before that the final was contested by Montpellier and Leicester - 12 months before they both became domestic champions. That should give Gloucester fans some hope.1 Go to comments
great article - although I can’t help wonder whether the more relevant debate over coming years will be between Ford and Fin Smith!13 Go to comments
Making Scott Barrett captain might be a masterstroke….will calm him down & stop brain fades and also take pressure off Ardie, so he can just play his natural monster game. Lets see how that all pans out🧐8 Go to comments
I’m surprised Scotland are planning to rest key players this summer - I don’t think any other tier 1 nation will be doing the same?3 Go to comments