Former All Black’s bold Crusaders call before Brumbies clash

With the Crusaders’ season somewhat on the line, former All Black Mils Muliaina believes the defending champions are the “one team” that can potentially upset the Brumbies in Canberra.

Reigning Super Rugby Pacific champions the Crusaders have three matches to save their season and it won’t be easy ahead of clashes with the Brumbies, Blues and Moana Pasifika.

The Crusaders are second-last on the ladder following their defeat to Kiwi rivals the Highlanders in Dunedin last weekend, but could potentially jump into the top eight this weekend.

If the Reds are good enough are to claim a win over the Fijian Drua in Suva, then that will open the door for the Crusaders should they get the better of the high-flying Brumbies on Saturday.

“At home as well, the way they play at home, (it’s) very hard to go to Canberra at beat (the Brumbies) but if there is one team that can do it’s the Crusaders,” Rugby World Cup winner Mils Muliaina said on Stan Sports’ The Call Up.

“I think they’re starting to get there,” he added later on.

“They need this game and they need the Reds to win and perhaps if that happens, all they need is that win to get them into the eight this week.”

The Crusaders have been boosted by the return of first five Fergus Burke for the first time this season. Burke with partner Noah Hotham in the halves after recovering from an Achilles injury.

That welcomed decision by coach Rob Penney has allowed All Black David Havili to shift from the No. 10 slot and into inside centre where he’ll link up with Jone Rova in the midfield.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 5 Wins Average Points scored 19 32 First try wins 20% Home team wins 60%

But it’s not all good news with All Blacks Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett and Ethan Blackadder all missing from the forward pack.

Hooker Codie Taylor will captain the side for the second week in a row.

“Last week, obviously a great game in Dunedin. Had a lot of guys come back. Codie Taylor, for me, was huge,” Muliaina explained.

“When you play under the roof, the Crusaders would’ve wanted to go to their set-piece, they would’ve wanted some mistakes… but obviously (Scott) Barrett still not back, Still a massive mission from that squad.

“But a big one for me, Fergus Burke. His return; to be able to allow (David) Havili to move out one into 12 and really run the cutter from there – don’t have as much responsibility on him in terms of that 10 role.

“Fergus Burke to come in and just play that pivot tole, I think that’s going to be key.”