All Black Sam Cane reveals if World Cup loss influenced Test retirement

By Finn Morton
Sam Cane of New Zealand looks dejected as he walks past The Webb Ellis Cup with his runners up medal after defeat during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Outgoing All Blacks captain Sam Cane has revealed that last year’s agonising defeat in the Rugby World Cup final didn’t contribute to his decision to retire from the international game at the end of the year.

Cane, who has played 95 Tests, became the first man in World Cup final history to be sent off after being shown a red card midway through the first half against eventual champions South Africa at Stade de France.

New Zealand were valiant in their efforts to fight back against the South Africans but couldn’t quite get the job done. About 30 minutes after the full-time whistle, captain Cane said the red card was something he’ll “have to live with forever.”

Almost seven months have passed and the All Blacks are preparing to usher in a new era under coach Scott Robertson. Cane will be available to contribute to any of New Zealand’s rugby success this year before retiring from Test matches.

Cane, 32, recently announced his shock decision to step away from the international game at the end of 2024 after signing a three-year deal in Japan with Tokyo Sungoliath. The Kiwi has since clarified that the emotional and mental toll of last year’s World Cup loss wasn’t a factor.

“I wouldn’t say it has… I don’t think so,” Cane told The Rock Morning Rumble radio show. “In my head, it hasn’t really come into the decision-making.

“No doubt last year took a lot out of me, emotionally and mentally probably.

“This break over here – although the last couple of months I’ve been rehabbing – they’ve been good, and I’m hugely motivated to come back and still be available for selection.

“Even though it’s my last year, I feel like I’ve still got a lot to offer the group, particularly knowing so many senior All Blacks have moved on.

“I’ve got a bit to add there, not just off the field, but hopefully on it.”

It was quite hard watching Cane find the words to summarise how he was feeling after last year’s World Cup decider. With both the weight and support of a nation resting on their shoulders, the All Blacks had fallen just short in their quest.

Cane’s red card was a major talking point after the biggest match in men’s rugby, and that continued for weeks, if not months. But when the All Blacks returned home, they weren’t met with disapproval or disappointment.

The All Blacks, led by captain Cane, had overcome some tough opposition on the road to the final, including Ireland in the quarter-finals and Argentina one week later. New Zealand commended their efforts while the players thought they’d “failed.”

“From years of what we’d experienced from the NZ public… a lot of that comes with the expectation and pressure of being an All Black, and a lot of that external pressure drives us as well, to be fair,” Cane explained.

“We were heartbroken, really gutted to be 1-2 points away from achieving something pretty special given the circumstances. Then to come home to that response, we were really proud – it certainly helped with the healing process.

“Even the response at the airport… we didn’t expect anyone to be there, but there were people with signs. It made us feel quite proud of what we’d been able to achieve, even though, in our minds, we had failed.”

