All Black Sam Cane reveals if World Cup loss influenced Test retirement
Outgoing All Blacks captain Sam Cane has revealed that last year’s agonising defeat in the Rugby World Cup final didn’t contribute to his decision to retire from the international game at the end of the year.
Cane, who has played 95 Tests, became the first man in World Cup final history to be sent off after being shown a red card midway through the first half against eventual champions South Africa at Stade de France.
New Zealand were valiant in their efforts to fight back against the South Africans but couldn’t quite get the job done. About 30 minutes after the full-time whistle, captain Cane said the red card was something he’ll “have to live with forever.”
Almost seven months have passed and the All Blacks are preparing to usher in a new era under coach Scott Robertson. Cane will be available to contribute to any of New Zealand’s rugby success this year before retiring from Test matches.
Cane, 32, recently announced his shock decision to step away from the international game at the end of 2024 after signing a three-year deal in Japan with Tokyo Sungoliath. The Kiwi has since clarified that the emotional and mental toll of last year’s World Cup loss wasn’t a factor.
“I wouldn’t say it has… I don’t think so,” Cane told The Rock Morning Rumble radio show. “In my head, it hasn’t really come into the decision-making.
“No doubt last year took a lot out of me, emotionally and mentally probably.
“This break over here – although the last couple of months I’ve been rehabbing – they’ve been good, and I’m hugely motivated to come back and still be available for selection.
“Even though it’s my last year, I feel like I’ve still got a lot to offer the group, particularly knowing so many senior All Blacks have moved on.
“I’ve got a bit to add there, not just off the field, but hopefully on it.”
It was quite hard watching Cane find the words to summarise how he was feeling after last year’s World Cup decider. With both the weight and support of a nation resting on their shoulders, the All Blacks had fallen just short in their quest.
Cane’s red card was a major talking point after the biggest match in men’s rugby, and that continued for weeks, if not months. But when the All Blacks returned home, they weren’t met with disapproval or disappointment.
The All Blacks, led by captain Cane, had overcome some tough opposition on the road to the final, including Ireland in the quarter-finals and Argentina one week later. New Zealand commended their efforts while the players thought they’d “failed.”
“From years of what we’d experienced from the NZ public… a lot of that comes with the expectation and pressure of being an All Black, and a lot of that external pressure drives us as well, to be fair,” Cane explained.
“We were heartbroken, really gutted to be 1-2 points away from achieving something pretty special given the circumstances. Then to come home to that response, we were really proud – it certainly helped with the healing process.
“Even the response at the airport… we didn’t expect anyone to be there, but there were people with signs. It made us feel quite proud of what we’d been able to achieve, even though, in our minds, we had failed.”
Hiding coming up for Saders.1 Go to comments
Dagg really does go down some rabbit holes doesnt he? In the name I guess.6 Go to comments
Hey Brett I’m one who is looking forward to seeing JS back on the rugby field. I was under the impression that a large portion of his contract was via a third party so RA isn’t having to foot the bill My big concern is around the Tahs and what is happening there, why are so many players bailing. Is it the program, the coaches or the culture. Joe Schmidt recently said he had been at the Tahs all week and DC is a good coach. Something doesn’t gel , 10 front row forwards in a season that’s not bad luck13 Go to comments
Incorrect title. He hasn’t said Furlong is one of the best scrummagers. He said he is one of the best props.1 Go to comments
“_It seems like a crazy thing that he was counting them_“ Are you stupid, mate? Anyone with more than half a brain understands that he meant “a lot” or something similar. Do you really think he was counting? “*Goode*: Told you, Jim!“ No, you banana. You said, explicitly, that the Irish players didn’t say what EE said they did. Even though you weren’t there. Even though you didn’t hear a word they said. M0r0n.107 Go to comments
I am sure that Scott Robertson did do the courtesy of telling Sam Cane that he was not in his All Black plans and NZR would support him if he wished to sign a lucrative pension playing out his career in the cream puff rugby that is Japan’s Top League. I fail to see this as a negative as Israel Dagg is trying to spin it. Razor allowed Cane to leave with dignity rather than being unceremoniously dumped as was Buck Shelford.6 Go to comments
Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?1 Go to comments
Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?1 Go to comments
AT THE END OF THE DAY THE TEAM WITH 4 WORLD CUPS WILL ALWAYS GET TO TELL THE OTHER NATION TO SUCK MY BALLS. THIS IS A SCIENTIFIC AND IRREFUTABLE FACT.107 Go to comments
Wish him and his family the best in his retirement from International rugby and into the future.1 Go to comments
Self proclaimed expert/pundit Andy Goode and his very personal views on referees…Why recalling them in such an article as if he were an undisputed authority on the subject ? Only because fellow writer ?1 Go to comments
Late growth spurts are a common problem over here. I’m well over 30, and I just started having a growth spurt too. Could be a world class prop soon.1 Go to comments
as much as the challenge cup is a bit of a nothing competition, winning it would still mean something. last year it was won by toulon, who are now something like 4th in the top 14? The year before it was won by Lyon a season before they finished 3rd in the league. The year before that the final was contested by Montpellier and Leicester - 12 months before they both became domestic champions. That should give Gloucester fans some hope.1 Go to comments
great article - although I can’t help wonder whether the more relevant debate over coming years will be between Ford and Fin Smith!12 Go to comments
Making Scott Barrett captain might be a masterstroke….will calm him down & stop brain fades and also take pressure off Ardie, so he can just play his natural monster game. Lets see how that all pans out🧐8 Go to comments
I’m surprised Scotland are planning to rest key players this summer - I don’t think any other tier 1 nation will be doing the same?3 Go to comments
Great analysis Brett and what a shame that RA haven't spent more on the tight five instead. BTW I see the latest 8-9 Combo has dropped, looking forward to that. It's incredible the amount of damage that Hamish and Eddie's egos did in such a short space of time. From memory Eddie drove the initial drive to poach league stars way back in the 00s, with community rugby paying the price in reduced funding. Australia went from 15% of its income being spent on community rugby in 2002 to 2.4% in 2015, sheer madness and look where they are now. Hamish reminds me of Scrappy Doo. Always mouthing off, spoiling for a fight with bigger dogs who'd eat him alive. Sadly RA didn't have a Scooby Doo to bail him out.13 Go to comments
*_“I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, brutal clear-outs, monster ball carries, and crushingly intense scrummaging. I love it. These things make my heart rate spike. These aren’t the only things I love about rugby, but I feel no need to pretend I don’t love them, or to apologise for loving them just in case someone thinks I shouldn’t.”_* beautifully put Flats🔥3 Go to comments
“Hidden comments” all over the place😂 Turlough’s been a busy little boy ey🤭107 Go to comments
it’ll all be released in an autobiography a few years from now….. “Razor shafted me” blah blah blah. thinking of making Scott Barrett captain might be a good move. Could calm down his brain fades & make him an even better player for them6 Go to comments