31 - 27
FT
32 - 29
FT
21 - 29
FT
48 - 10
FT
40 - 34
FT
90 - 0
FT
20 - 31
FT
20 - 41
FT
24 - 25
FT
34 - 13
FT
47 - 12
FT
58 - 26
FT
61 - 14
FT
26 - 61
FT
Friday
03:05
Friday
05:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:35
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:05
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
14:35
The Chiefs breakout No.8 who was named after Braveheart

By Adam Julian
Wallace Sititi of the Chiefs warms up during the round 11 Super Rugby Pacific match between Chiefs and Western Force at FMG Stadium Waikato, on May 04, 2024, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

Wallace Sititi would have been satisfied with one game for the Chiefs in 2024. He’s played seven, including five stars in a row.

Curiously Sititi captained the Blues U20 side and was voted the franchise’s Development Player of the Year in 2022.

He sensed his real value wasn’t appreciated in Auckland when he was loaned to North Harbour, so he migrated south to Hamilton, persuaded in large part by New Zealand U20 and Chiefs manager Martyn Vercoe.

“My first start at home against Moana Pasifika is a highlight. It was one of those games where things go your way and you feel the flow,” Sititi told RugbyPass.

The Chiefs won that game on 6 April 68-12, their biggest margin of victory in any match passing the 61-10 win over the Sunwolves in 2018. Sititi had debuted a fortnight earlier in a 19-25 loss to the Reds in Brisbane but impressed in 20 minutes off the bench in a 28-21 win against Highlanders a week later. Sititi carried for 26 metres and made 13 tackles.

Perhaps his best performance was in a 38-22 win against the Waratahs in Sydney on 26 April. The 187cm, 112 kg loose forward matched the hosts renowned physicality and scored a try.

“The Waratahs are way better than the ladder says. They’ve been unlucky with their results and even when they do lose, they’re right there. They’ve got some big bodies in their locking department and loose forwards,” Sititi said.

“The Hurricanes are the toughest side I’ve played. Their physicality was on another level. We lost that game. There was a big crowd, very intense. If I stay locked into my role then those external factors won’t be as mentally challenging.”

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan, himself an abrasive loose forward who played 113 games for Bay of Plenty, said of his No.8:

“He’s exploded on the scene. He had to bide his time in our environment for five or six months and then got his opportunity and nailed it. He hasn’t missed out on the match day 23 since then.

“He’s a talented young man, got a mature head on his shoulders, comes from good stock and he’s another young man who’s going to get better. We’ve got to make sure that we look after him and make sure he stays grounded. You have to love the explosiveness in his game.”

Wallace is the son of former Samoan captain Semo Sititi (59 Tests, 17 tries, 33 wins) who appeared in the Rugby World Cup three times with his try against 2003 champions England one of the greatest moments in the history of the tournament. Keith Quinn reported.

“Samoa made electrifying attacks that thrilled their supporters. The most memorable was when popular captain Semo Sititi swung on to the end of some high-speed interplay in an 80-metre rush. No fewer than 11 Samoan players handled the ball and Sititi dived over for a try.”

Semo won an NPC title with Wellington in 2000 and played professionally in the UK and Japan for more than a decade. Semo is from a generation of players who greatly enhanced the esteem in which Samoan players are held.

“Dad is a benchmark on and off the field but I’m not trying to be him. He’s encouraged me to create my own strengths,” Sititi said.

“I was born in Samoa. Dad was based in Scotland but when Mum’s dad got sick, she flew back to Samoa with my older sister.

“Dad wasn’t present at my birth. My parents loved the movie Braveheart, with the warrior William Wallace, and they thought William was a bit too common, so they just made Wallace a first name.

“I spent the first five years of my life in Scotland and then we lived in Osaka for seven years. It’s very different from New Zealand with the crowds and culture.

“I didn’t play rugby until I went to De La Salle College. I was captain of the First XV in 2020. We weren’t the strongest team, but we worked hard and appreciated what we had.

“Captaincy was challenging. Building strong connections off the field and delivering messages in a relatable way were the things I learnt to do better.”

The Chiefs are third in Super Rugby Pacific with an 8-3 record. They’ve won three in a row and should conquer the struggling Rebels in Melbourne on Friday night. The Chiefs finish the regular season with the Hurricanes at home and the Blues away. Win those matches and they could position themselves to host the final for a second successive year.

Trending on RugbyPass

Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

2

Ulster confirm a nine-strong leavers list that includes Dave Ewers

3

Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

4

Northampton sign legend's son to add a 'massive physical presence'

5

Sale explain 'getting rinsed' reason why Tom Curry won't face Saracens

6

Gloucester CEO's mixed response to calls for George Skivington sacking

7

Quins prop Will Collier agrees Top 14 move with replacement lined up

8

Alex Sanderson recalls a booze-fuelled fight with Billy Vunipola

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Features

FEATURE

Wyn Jones: 'I feel fitter now than at any time since the Lions tour.'

The British and Irish Lion has seen his long stay at the Scarlets end and he is looking for a new opportunity

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'How difficult must it be to be a Glaws fan and keep frustrations in check?'

The shellacking dished out by Northampton has been defended by head coach George Skivington after his high-stakes selection gamble

FEATURE

Why iron-willed Owen Farrell is still one of the world's best

The Saracen may soon be lost to England duty, but remains a bristling string-puller at the highest level.

Comments on RugbyPass

A
Andrew 1 hours ago
Brumbies bring back top performers to face Crusaders on title anniversary

Hiding coming up for Saders.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 1 hours ago
Ex-All Black tables conspiracy theory over Sam Cane's retirement

Dagg really does go down some rabbit holes doesnt he? In the name I guess.

6 Go to comments
B
Bill 1 hours ago
Flood of back three talent highlights Australia’s folly in pursuing league stars

Hey Brett I’m one who is looking forward to seeing JS back on the rugby field. I was under the impression that a large portion of his contract was via a third party so RA isn’t having to foot the bill My big concern is around the Tahs and what is happening there, why are so many players bailing. Is it the program, the coaches or the culture. Joe Schmidt recently said he had been at the Tahs all week and DC is a good coach. Something doesn’t gel , 10 front row forwards in a season that’s not bad luck

13 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 4 hours ago
The non-Springbok Ben Tameifuna labels one of world's best scrummagers

Incorrect title. He hasn’t said Furlong is one of the best scrummagers. He said he is one of the best props.

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 4 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

“_It seems like a crazy thing that he was counting them_“ Are you stupid, mate? Anyone with more than half a brain understands that he meant “a lot” or something similar. Do you really think he was counting? “*Goode*: Told you, Jim!“ No, you banana. You said, explicitly, that the Irish players didn’t say what EE said they did. Even though you weren’t there. Even though you didn’t hear a word they said. M0r0n.

107 Go to comments
S
Scott 5 hours ago
Ex-All Black tables conspiracy theory over Sam Cane's retirement

I am sure that Scott Robertson did do the courtesy of telling Sam Cane that he was not in his All Black plans and NZR would support him if he wished to sign a lucrative pension playing out his career in the cream puff rugby that is Japan’s Top League. I fail to see this as a negative as Israel Dagg is trying to spin it. Razor allowed Cane to leave with dignity rather than being unceremoniously dumped as was Buck Shelford.

6 Go to comments
S
Sao 6 hours ago
Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?

1 Go to comments
S
Sao 6 hours ago
Leinster vs Ospreys | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?

1 Go to comments
c
craig 7 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

AT THE END OF THE DAY THE TEAM WITH 4 WORLD CUPS WILL ALWAYS GET TO TELL THE OTHER NATION TO SUCK MY BALLS. THIS IS A SCIENTIFIC AND IRREFUTABLE FACT.

107 Go to comments
T
Turlough 7 hours ago
Sam Cane leaves immense legacy and opportunity in All Blacks wake

Wish him and his family the best in his retirement from International rugby and into the future.

1 Go to comments
J
JPM 12 hours ago
EPCR name referees for Leinster-Toulouse, Sharks-Gloucester finals

Self proclaimed expert/pundit Andy Goode and his very personal views on referees…Why recalling them in such an article as if he were an undisputed authority on the subject ? Only because fellow writer ?

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 14 hours ago
Ernst van Rhyn: 'I was a late bloomer in rugby, flying planes is my passion'

Late growth spurts are a common problem over here. I’m well over 30, and I just started having a growth spurt too. Could be a world class prop soon.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 14 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'How difficult must it be to be a Glaws fan and keep frustrations in check?'

as much as the challenge cup is a bit of a nothing competition, winning it would still mean something. last year it was won by toulon, who are now something like 4th in the top 14? The year before it was won by Lyon a season before they finished 3rd in the league. The year before that the final was contested by Montpellier and Leicester - 12 months before they both became domestic champions. That should give Gloucester fans some hope.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 14 hours ago
Why iron-willed Owen Farrell is still one of the world's best

great article - although I can’t help wonder whether the more relevant debate over coming years will be between Ford and Fin Smith!

12 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 14 hours ago
'All I can say…’: Scott Robertson remains coy about new All Blacks captain

Making Scott Barrett captain might be a masterstroke….will calm him down & stop brain fades and also take pressure off Ardie, so he can just play his natural monster game. Lets see how that all pans out🧐

8 Go to comments
f
finn 15 hours ago
Duhan van der Merwe lays bare his British & Irish Lions ambitions

I’m surprised Scotland are planning to rest key players this summer - I don’t think any other tier 1 nation will be doing the same?

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 16 hours ago
Flood of back three talent highlights Australia’s folly in pursuing league stars

Great analysis Brett and what a shame that RA haven't spent more on the tight five instead. BTW I see the latest 8-9 Combo has dropped, looking forward to that. It's incredible the amount of damage that Hamish and Eddie's egos did in such a short space of time. From memory Eddie drove the initial drive to poach league stars way back in the 00s, with community rugby paying the price in reduced funding. Australia went from 15% of its income being spent on community rugby in 2002 to 2.4% in 2015, sheer madness and look where they are now. Hamish reminds me of Scrappy Doo. Always mouthing off, spoiling for a fight with bigger dogs who'd eat him alive. Sadly RA didn't have a Scooby Doo to bail him out.

13 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 16 hours ago
David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging'

*_“I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, brutal clear-outs, monster ball carries, and crushingly intense scrummaging. I love it. These things make my heart rate spike. These aren’t the only things I love about rugby, but I feel no need to pretend I don’t love them, or to apologise for loving them just in case someone thinks I shouldn’t.”_* beautifully put Flats🔥

3 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 16 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

“Hidden comments” all over the place😂 Turlough’s been a busy little boy ey🤭

107 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 17 hours ago
Ex-All Black tables conspiracy theory over Sam Cane's retirement

it’ll all be released in an autobiography a few years from now….. “Razor shafted me” blah blah blah. thinking of making Scott Barrett captain might be a good move. Could calm down his brain fades & make him an even better player for them

6 Go to comments
