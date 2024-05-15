Hurricanes re-sign three loose forwards and one prop

The Hurricanes have bolstered their loose forward stocks by re-signing three flankers and one prop to at least 2026.

Captain Brad Shields and Hawkes Bay product Devan Flanders have been signed to two-year extensions until 2026, while rising star No.8 Brayden Iose has locked in on a three-year deal until 2027.

Explosive prop Pasilio Tosi completes the spate of re-signings, inking a two-year commitment until the end of 2026. The former No.8 has made the transition to the front row and played in every game this year.

Head coach Clark Laidlaw was happy to see the group re-commit to the club for the long-term.

“We’ve got real depth in our loose forwards with quality across the group, it’s been amazing to see how Brad has come back in and shown real leadership,” he said.

“Devan has been with the team since 2020, and Brayden since 2021, with their ability clear for everyone to see.

“As for Pasi – he’s shown he can mix it with the best props in the competition which is a testament to his ability to learn a new position and continue to challenge himself.”

Shields will extend his second stint with the club and add to his 103 caps after debuting back in 2012.

Flanders will bring up 50 caps for the club soon after debuting back in 2020, while Iose will likely reach the milestone in the coming years. He currently has 35 caps.

The Hurricanes play Moana Pasifika on Friday night and are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Blues last week.