All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024
World Cup winning All Black Sam Cane will step away from the Test rugby at the end of 2024 after inking a long-term deal in Japan, as confirmed by New Zealand Rugby on Monday afternoon.
Cane, who has played 95 Test matches since making his debut against Brian O’Driscoll’s Ireland in 2012, will relocate to Japan in 2025 after signing a three-year deal with Suntory Goliath.
The 32-year-old is currently on sabbatical with the Japan Rugby League One side but has decided to recommit for the foreseeable future after requesting an early release from his deal with New Zealand Rugby.
Last year’s All Blacks captain will still be eligible to represent New Zealand on the international stage this year, with Cane a chance of becoming the team’s 13th Test centurion.
But this will be his final year in black.
Almost 12 years since his All Blacks debut, Sam Cane has made the decision to bow out of the Test arena at the end of 2024.
Sam has decided to focus on spending more time with his family and sign a long-term contract with @sungoliath in Tokyo.
As planned, Cane will return home… pic.twitter.com/l1CnYqI1Xj
— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) May 13, 2024
With a second child on the way, Cane has explained that putting his family first was the main reason why he’s decided to call time on his decorated international career.
“A good opportunity came my with Suntory Sungoliath willing to offer me a three-year contract,” Cane said in a statement. “It was something we had to seriously consider as a family due to the stage I am at in my career. It will see me through to 2027 when I’ll have my 35th birthday.
“I’ve always thought that if I can play professional rugby for that length of time I’d be doing really well considering the position I play and the age that I started playing professionally.
“I had to weigh up everything and, in the end, with a young family, it seemed like the best decision to help set up our future. It was a very hard one because I love the teams that I represent here in New Zealand.
“We obviously love this country, we love being around friends and family but we ultimately made the decision to sign with Suntory, which we’re really excited about. We have enjoyed our first year there and we just thought it was the best thing for our young family.”
Cane led the All Blacks into battle at last year’s Rugby World Cup in France, but it seems that the agonising defeat to South Africa in the final may be his final Test match as captain.
While it remains unclear as to who will lead the All Blacks under new coach Scott Robertson, Cane has offered to support New Zealand’s new captain as “part of the natural process that happens in rugby.”
“I had my time as captain and it was a huge honour and privilege,” he added.
“If I’m fortunate enough to be selected in the All Blacks this year then I’ll still be myself. I love that team and I just want to see the All Blacks do well, so if part of my role is contributing leadership off the field or on the field, I’ll be happy to support the new captain as best as I can do to help make it a smooth transition for the All Blacks.
“I’m really grateful for the time that I had to wear the captain’s armband. It was a huge honour and privilege – a lot of lessons out of it and growth.”
New All Blacks coach Robertson, who famously led the Crusaders to seven Super Rugby titles in as many years, has spoken with Cane about his decision to retire from international rugby.
“After discussing this at length with Sam, I fully understand the reasons behind his decision and support him,” coach Scott Robertson explained.
“The position he plays asks a lot of you mentally and physically – both of those ramp up when you are captain. So, to do what he’s done over such a long period is an incredible feat. I fully respect him taking this opportunity.”
