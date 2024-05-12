‘Can do more’: Western Force coach believes Izack Rodda can ‘become great’
Western Force coach Simon Cron has praised the contribution of Izack Rodda, but believes the Wallabies lock can become even more physically dominant.
Rodda starred in Saturday night’s 48-10 win over Fijian Drua, with his physicality and on-field leadership crucial in the six-tries-to-one romp.
The 27-year-old has barely played over the past two years due to several serious foot injuries and an untimely pre-season quad tear.
But his return last month has been a vital boost to the Force’s hopes of gatecrashing the finals.
The win over Fijian Drua lifted them from last spot into ninth, just two points adrift of the top eight.
The Force round out their season with games against the last-placed Waratahs (home), the sixth-placed Queensland Reds (away) and the third-placed Brumbies (home).
“Izack every week is getting better, and we’ll keep pushing him. He can do more,” Cron said.
“He’s enjoying being back, and we think he can become even more physically dominant than he is now.
“He’s driving himself too.
“There were some good things (against Fijian Drua), but we want to push him to become great.”
The Force had a number of star performers against Drua.
Five-eighth Ben Donaldson was a perfect eight-from-eight with the boot on the way to a 23-point haul, while fullback Kurtley Beale had a hand in several tries.
But it was inside centre Hamish Stewart who provided arguably the most important play of the match.
With Drua threatening to snatch the lead early in the second half, Stewart produced a successful counter-ruck that eventually ended in a momentum-swinging try to Michael Wells.
“Hamish is a player you put in the trenches. He goes to war every week that kid,” Cron said.
“On ball, pressure, tackling – he covers two or three guys.
“I thought him and Bailey (Kuenzle) were really good in the midfield together.”
Fijian Drua’s loss was their biggest of the season and left them clinging to eighth spot.
Drua coach Mick Byrne, a former VFL player who featured for Melbourne, Hawthorn and Sydney, wants to see a major rebound in Saturday’s clash with the Reds in Fiji.
“We’ve got to have a good look at ourselves,” Byrne said.
“We’re still in the eight, so the year’s in front of us still.
“We’ve got to lick our wounds – there’s some serious wounds to lick – and we’ll find out how good we are.”
See the HSBC SVNS champions crowned in Madrid, 31 May-2 June. Tickets from €10 available to purchase HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
When Sth Africa had Joost and Honiball at 9 and 10 they were almost impenetrable in and around the ruck. Even Jonah couldn't make headway in those channels so they were very hard to get in behind. They had a fantastic side who played a fast, rugged style which won them the Tri Nations during that period. That side would beat their current mob of which I have no doubt.2 Go to comments
Awesome win by the NZ U20s. They were excellent in the 2nd half with some very patient and accurate phase play, a dominant scrum and decent lineout. Simpson controlled things very well at 10 and it was amazing to see the team maintain their composure and score points when he was in the sin bin for a very harsh yellow card.2 Go to comments
come on Toulouse1 Go to comments
Not unless the cartels get interested in rugby like they did w football1 Go to comments
Yes Dobbo, you were absolute crap. Start respecting the ball and possession. If you played rugby instead of basketball against the Ospreys, you would have been n the top two now, not fifth! If you attractively and entertainingly throw the ball around for 80 minutes and lose, WE DON’T FKN ENJOY IT!1 Go to comments
We need a system of transfer fees. A club shouldn’t just get to sign Will Harrison when he’s been funded in NSW his entire rugby life because they have more money.84 Go to comments
That the pain experienced by SH clubs poached mercilessly by NH friends being now felt by the non-elite NH clubs delivers me an element of schadenfreude but if it expands the amount of poachees and opens the eyes of those new to the group then it serves a purpose. In my pessimistic (realistic?) moments I see Oz clubs in the future acting solely as feeders for France and Japan. It’s a real possibility without change84 Go to comments
why is this garbage rival sport that’s poaching rugby talents being promoted on a rugby website backed by world rugby again?4 Go to comments
“Ou Lem” leading that ‘98 team to a 13-3 victory was the stuff of legend! Especially since we hadn’t beaten them for many years. 10/12/13 combo of Honiball, Pieter Muller & Andre Snyman were tough as nails! I remember screaming my head off in the early hours of the morning & my brother hitting a hole through one of the bedroom doors🤭😂2 Go to comments
Whatever about 2017 - it's seven years ago and irrelevant now. In 2021 New Zealand needed a numerical advantage for 75% of the game and what was then the largest home advantage crowd in the history of the sport in order to just _barely_ beat England.3 Go to comments
Both cards were harsh. Yet again highlighting rugby's inconsistencies and the absurd effect of cards2 Go to comments
Excellent game management in the last 15 or so minutes to close it out. Aussie got a bit panicky.2 Go to comments
While all this is going on… I’ve been thinking more about the NFL draft system and how to make the commercial elements of the game more sustainable for SA teams who precariously live on the fringe of these developments. SA teams play in Europe now, and are welcome, because there’s a novelty to it. SA certainly doesn’t bring the bucks (like a Japan would to SR) but they bring eyes to it. But if they don’t perform (because they don’t have the money like the big clubs) - it’s easy come easy go… I think there is an element of strategic drafting going on in SA. Where the best players (assets) are sort of distributed amongst the major teams. It’s why we’re seeing Moodie at the Bulls for example and not at his homegrown Western Province. 20-30 years ago, it was all about playing for your province of birth. That has clearly changed in the modern era. Maybe Moodie couldn’t stay in the cape because at the time the Stormers were broke? Or had too many good players to fit him in? Kistchoff’s sabbatical to Ireland and back had financial benefits. Now they can afford him again (I would guess). What I am getting at is - I think SA Rugby needs to have a very strong strategy around how teams equitably share good youth players out of the youth structures. That is SA’s strong point - a good supply of good players out of our schools and varsities. It doesn’t need to be the spectacle we see out of the states, but a system where SA teams and SA rugby decide on where to draft youth, how to fund this and how to make it that it were possible for a team like the Cheetahs (for example) to end up with a team of young stars and win! This is the investment and thinking that needs to be happening at grassroots to sustain the monster meanwhile being created at the top.84 Go to comments
Great win - but very poor officiating yet again. Even the Aussie commentators slammed the YC decisions.2 Go to comments
The game where it felt like RSA was going to lose the most was the England game in my view. Heart in throat after the Farrell drop-goal…Amazing that the boks overcame 3 times in a row…not likely to be repeated ever in my view Also the boys looked emotionally spent in the England game in the 1st half That said, why was World Rugby and Beaumont allowed to stack the pools in England’s favour? Toughest opponents on that side of the draw were Fiji, Argentina (implode central) and Auckland Girls 2nd team58 Go to comments
Online trolls - the only ppl who the Crusaders can beat2 Go to comments
Definitely some greater nous by the Walleroos and it will take a bit of time for Jo Yapp to have a lasting affect. Canada are a forward dominated physical team and only the top 3 teams can match them, though not so sure about BF’s forwards. Many of Canada’s forwards earn their living in the English PWR, the breeding ground for the Red Roses amazing strength in depth. The next PAC4 matches will be interesting.1 Go to comments
Is the Club World Cup and the World League, in combination, going to make or break world Rugby? I personally think it’s too much. Established tournaments and competitions’s significance is going to be drowned out by “the new shiney Mall built just down the street”.84 Go to comments
Loved Carr‘s post match interview. “No, I don’t think so Jean. But thank you.” Good kid. Louw a certain feature for the Boks this year.1 Go to comments
“Where is the challenge to Leinster, Toulouse and La Rochelle likely to come from in future?” Racing 92 ? This has not been a good season for them this year, but they have a very strong squad……players like Woki, Nyakane, Kolisi, Le Roux, Lauret(these two older now), Le Garrec, Fickou, Tuisova, Arundell. With the addition next year of Owen Farrell, that is some firepower to mount a serious challenge ? And with Stuart Lancaster having a year under his belt, things should go better. Northampton will be a year wiser, more streetwise too. And I would expect one or two of the South African sides to mount a more serious challenge, but that would depend on keeping more players at home84 Go to comments