South Africa U20 land game-winning penalty after siren to beat Argentina U20
It was all on the line for the four heavyweights in the final round of action on the Sunshine Coast, and while South Africa were hunting for their first win of the competition, Argentina were in with a precarious chance of lifting the inaugural The Rugby Championship U20 trophy.
The sun had finally appeared for round three and fans packed the banks for what would be a ferocious back-and-forth that was only decided in the dying moments.
South Africa came out of the blocks firing and it took just 45 seconds for star centre Julius “the Boogieman” Jurenzo to carve through four defenders and score the game’s opening try. Philip-Albert van Niekerk added the extras.
Facundo Rodriguez had a chance to get his team on the board 12 minutes into the contest but his penalty went wide left. Rodriguez looked to get on the board again with a drop goal, but that attempt went wide right.
A break from Juan Penoucos sent Argentina away, and the skillset from the South Americans resulted in Franco Rossetto claiming his first try of the afternoon. It was third time’s a charm for Rodriguez as he knocked over the conversion.
With the scores locked, a yellow card to South Africa’s Ezekiel Ngubane meant the team would be without their halfback for 10 minutes.
It took just one minute for the Argentines to punish their opponents, with Timoteo Silva making the break and Rossetto ran onto the chip kick to claim his second try of the game.
The half ended with the powerful Argentinan forward pack going to work again and getting over the chalk once more with their driving maul. Facundo Rodriguez nailed his second conversion of the afternoon from the sideline. Halftime score: 21-7.
South Africa were first to get on the board in the second half, with an opportunistic tap from No. 8 Tiaan Jacobs catching the Argentinian line off guard and allowing him to push through a gap to the line.
The set piece was in immense tussle, with penalties going both ways and plenty of passion expressed with every whistle.
Phase play was no less physical, South Africa were able to get a roll on for periods but one dominant Argentine tackle would stop that momentum on a dime. Discipline would let Argentina down but their lineout performed excellently with their backs against the wall.
The South African scrum started to really flex their muscles towards the hour mark, winning a penalty on Argentina’s put-in just 10 metres from the line. The play made up for a knock-on that ended a strong passage of attack.
reserve prop Casper Badenhorst finished the effort, but van Niekerk’s missed conversion left Argentina with a two-point lead.
Soon after the try, South Africa caught Argentina upright in the carry and earned a penalty. This time though, Argentina won back possession with a scrum penalty. Reserve flyhalf Santino Di Lucca stepped up for the penalty kick but was unable to extend his team’s lead.
Gael Galvan then paid the price for Argentina’s repeated poor discipline, the prop was handed a yellow card and van Niekerk got his team in the lead by one point with the penalty kick.
A huge clearance and determined chase from South Africa put Argentina under even more pressure, and when they won yet another penalty, opted for a tap and go, which captain Zachary Porthen took and scored. The failed conversion kept the lead at six with 10 minutes remaining.
The drama was only just beginning though, as Argentina launched a desperate attack and who else but Franco Rossetto to finish it in the corner, the winger’s fourth try of the game. The conversion from the sideline would be crucial and Di Lucca was up to the challenge, handing his team a 28-27 lead.
A South African scrum in Argentina’s 22 in the 79th minute set up a dramatic final stand, and while the South Africans were ultimately held up over the line, the play was called back for a penalty right in frot of the posts and Philip-Albert van Niekerk stepped up for the game-winning kick. Fulltime score: 28-30.
Is the Club World Cup and the World League, in combination, going to make or break world Rugby? I personally think it’s too much. Established tournaments and competitions’s significance is going to be drowned out by “the new shiney Mall built just down the street”.24 Go to comments
Loved Carr‘s post match interview. “No, I don’t think so Jean. But thank you.” Good kid. Louw a certain feature for the Boks this year.1 Go to comments
“Where is the challenge to Leinster, Toulouse and La Rochelle likely to come from in future?” Racing 92 ? This has not been a good season for them this year, but they have a very strong squad……players like Woki, Nyakane, Kolisi, Le Roux, Lauret(these two older now), Le Garrec, Fickou, Tuisova, Arundell. With the addition next year of Owen Farrell, that is some firepower to mount a serious challenge ? And with Stuart Lancaster having a year under his belt, things should go better. Northampton will be a year wiser, more streetwise too. And I would expect one or two of the South African sides to mount a more serious challenge, but that would depend on keeping more players at home24 Go to comments
Wow, have to go but can’t leave without saying these thoughts. And carlos might jump in here, but going through the repercussions I had the thought that sole nation representatives would see this tournament as a huge boon. The prestige alone by provide a huge incentive for nations like Argentina to place a fully international club side into one of these tournaments (namely Super Rugby). I don’t know about the money side but if a team like the Jaguares was on the fence about returning I could see this entry as deciding the deal (at least for make up of that side with its eligibility criteria etc). Same goes for Fiji, and the Drua, if there can be found money to invest in bringing more internationals into the side. It’s great work from those involved in European rugby to sacrifice their finals, or more accurately, to open there finals upto 8 other world teams. It creates a great niche and can be used by other parties to add further improvements to the game. Huge change from the way things in the past have stalled. I did not even know that about the French game. Can we not then, for all the posters out there that don’t want to follow NZ and make the game more aerobic, now make a clear decision around with more injuries occur the more tired an athlete is? If France doesn’t have less injuries, then that puts paid to that complaint, and we just need to find out if it is actually more dangerous having ‘bigger’ athletes or not. How long have they had this rule?24 Go to comments
Haha he does the exact opposite of what you’d expect any receiver to do, Brilliant!2 Go to comments
well the favourites dont always win and let scott robertson chose his number 83 Go to comments
thats great for cam miller and the highlanders the crusaders have got problems within there systems that were proberly covered up astheywere winning when scott robertson was in charge2 Go to comments
The last time Plumtree coached the sharks they sucked the same when with the hurricanes now back with the shark Springboro. They still have no game plan1 Go to comments
an impressive nail biting win for the Blues...but for mine the losing of the game sits with Isaia Walker-Leawere who fumbled balls from kick offs, broken play and then stripped of the ball by Sam Nock in the final minute…3 Go to comments
All of the Moderna law changes have been to slow the game down, playing into the hands of SA and the north. Incentivising boring, negative rugby. Brilliant changes. Speed up the game.16 Go to comments
Imagine you kick to the lineout, they give away a free kick, you have a great chance at a scrum, sorry sir you have to tap and go. Ridiculous16 Go to comments
While I believe that the Crusaders do not deserve a spot in the playoffs, every single team would be worried to play them no matter where on the table they are. For example, they have the potential to knock out the Blues at Eden Park. They are the Springboks in Super Rugby in that they know exactly how to play knockout footy and have the pedigree and experience to do it. Something is just not quite right with that team this year. Fakatava is prone to to the odd brain explosion and can kick away good ball in bad positions. His work around the ruck and breakdown is a standout. Is he better than Finlay Christie? I’m not sure. TJ Perenara and Cortez Ratima should get two of the spots in the ABs squad. Aumua has so much potential but the midfield is quite well stocked with Jordie, ALB, Tupaea, and Ioane as well as Billy Proctor who is in top form. Aumua would be battling a spot with Tupaea and Proctor.2 Go to comments
Why do some Bok fans get so defensive when people have opinions on how the game should be played? Is it really necessary to take it as a personal attack on SA every time?16 Go to comments
Most crazy rule is when attacking player has to release but defender does not. Stop the defender doing that by saying hands off. That way fender would not kill the ball. Madness and crazy80 Go to comments
Minicamp rules include no-pads and no tackling.2 Go to comments
Toulouse has enough quality players so no headaches 😁 Choco is rarely a starting centre. Throughout this championship there have been far worse actions that were never called… too many rules, too many rule changes, too many inconsistencies, too many angry fans. I'm not surprised rugby does not attract new spectators, how could they understand 🤣6 Go to comments
Ah yes Andy with his “Goode” views. Oke might as well come out and say it, “I like seeing South African scrums depowered in order to give the rest of the world a chance”. Somehow he thinks World Rugby always knew about calling scrums from marks and it just so happened to coincide with Damien Willemse’s call that they decided to change the rules. Ah come on, if he can't see it then he needs prescription glasses. No ways, they are doing this for the betterment of Rugby. They want to clamp down on Rassie’s innovative skills than encouraging coaches to think outside of the box to try new things. What they can't count on is what Rassie will plan next. I almost get the impression that once Rassie retires World Rugby is going to be scrabbling around trying to find their identity. Currently set at ARP (Anti-Rassie Party). Although I don't really care in that regard because they always a RWC step behind.16 Go to comments
Wow ten years since they had a backing and more from the paying public I’d also mention that as a blues man and in walking distance to the garden I’d say that this team and Vern Cotter have got us dreaming beautiful thoughts and the merit is there from numbers 1 to 23 but we would like to think this is the new dna for the ABs and a pack weighing 940kg dry y not I hasten to add it seems patty has to stay fit cause he is the driver the main driver and they follow plus the pipe man H Plummer is conducting his own orchestra ….. Beethoven anybody1 Go to comments
Juicy stuff well covered I’d go as far as to say that the referee was a key component in keeping it a tasty spectacle3 Go to comments
Cotter has added that steel that has been missing. Let's see if it will carry until the Finals… Come on the Blues ….2 Go to comments