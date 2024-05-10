New Zealand U20 make seven changes ahead of decisive Australia U20 clash

Head coach Jono Gibbes has made seven changes to the New Zealand U20 squad that defeated Argentina on Tuesday, with the Baby Blacks turning their focus to a decisive clash this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand will win the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 if they beat traditional rivals Australia on Sunday. It’s the last match of the tournament on the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

While the Junior Wallabies have made some headline-grabbing moves of their own, including the selection of Harry McLaughlin-Phillips at NO 10, the Kiwis have done the very same.

Jarrad Hoeata analyses the Baby Blacks’ form | TRC U20 Jarrad Hoeata analyses the Baby Blacks’ form | TRC U20

Following their 13-all draw with South Africa in the tournament opener, and the statement 43-20 win over Argentina, the coaching staff have made a handful of changes to the starting side.

Blues U20 captain Tristyn Cook and Jeremiah Avei-Collins have been named to make their tournament debuts. Cook starts at blindside flanker while Avei-Collins will provide impact off the pine.

Hurricanes and Hawke’s Bay lock Tom Allen comes into the run-on side, with flanker Johnny Lee also earning a promotion as the third and final change to New Zealand’s forward pack.

Wing Stanely Solomona and fullback Isaac Hutchinson, who both impressed in the draw with the Junior Springboks, also returning to the First XV in their usual positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Vernon Bason will captain the side once again when they take on a “pretty sharp” Junior Wallabies outfit.

“I know they’re pretty disappointed with their result against Argentina in the first game but if you look a little bit deeper into their game they’re a sharp outfit,” assistant coach Jarrad Hohepa told RugbyPass earlier this week.



“They’re really well organised, got some good attacking strikes out wide as well. We’re expecting a pretty big battle.

“I think if they win they can take out the title as well so it’s all to play for.”

New Zealand U20 to take on Australia U20

1. Will Martin

2. Vernon Bason (c)

3. Joshua Smith

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Tom Allen

5. Liam Jack

6. Tristyn Cook

7. Johnny Lee

8. Malachi Wrampling

9. Dylan Pledger

10. Rico Simpson

11. Stanley Solomon

12. Tofuka Paongo

13. Xavi Taele

14. King Maxwell

15. Isaac Hutchinson

Replacements:

16. Manumaua Letiu

17. Sika Pole

18. Kurene Luamanuvae

19. Andrew Smith

20. Jeremiah Avei-Collins

21. Ben O’Donovan

22. Sam Coles

23. Aki Tuivailala