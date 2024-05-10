New Zealand U20 make seven changes ahead of decisive Australia U20 clash
Head coach Jono Gibbes has made seven changes to the New Zealand U20 squad that defeated Argentina on Tuesday, with the Baby Blacks turning their focus to a decisive clash this weekend.
New Zealand will win the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 if they beat traditional rivals Australia on Sunday. It’s the last match of the tournament on the Sunshine Coast in Australia.
While the Junior Wallabies have made some headline-grabbing moves of their own, including the selection of Harry McLaughlin-Phillips at NO 10, the Kiwis have done the very same.
Following their 13-all draw with South Africa in the tournament opener, and the statement 43-20 win over Argentina, the coaching staff have made a handful of changes to the starting side.
Blues U20 captain Tristyn Cook and Jeremiah Avei-Collins have been named to make their tournament debuts. Cook starts at blindside flanker while Avei-Collins will provide impact off the pine.
Hurricanes and Hawke’s Bay lock Tom Allen comes into the run-on side, with flanker Johnny Lee also earning a promotion as the third and final change to New Zealand’s forward pack.
Wing Stanely Solomona and fullback Isaac Hutchinson, who both impressed in the draw with the Junior Springboks, also returning to the First XV in their usual positions.
Captain Vernon Bason will captain the side once again when they take on a “pretty sharp” Junior Wallabies outfit.
“I know they’re pretty disappointed with their result against Argentina in the first game but if you look a little bit deeper into their game they’re a sharp outfit,” assistant coach Jarrad Hohepa told RugbyPass earlier this week.
“They’re really well organised, got some good attacking strikes out wide as well. We’re expecting a pretty big battle.
“I think if they win they can take out the title as well so it’s all to play for.”
New Zealand U20 to take on Australia U20
1. Will Martin
2. Vernon Bason (c)
3. Joshua Smith
4. Tom Allen
5. Liam Jack
6. Tristyn Cook
7. Johnny Lee
8. Malachi Wrampling
9. Dylan Pledger
10. Rico Simpson
11. Stanley Solomon
12. Tofuka Paongo
13. Xavi Taele
14. King Maxwell
15. Isaac Hutchinson
Replacements:
16. Manumaua Letiu
17. Sika Pole
18. Kurene Luamanuvae
19. Andrew Smith
20. Jeremiah Avei-Collins
21. Ben O’Donovan
22. Sam Coles
23. Aki Tuivailala
Comments on RugbyPass
Who's Jarrad Hohepa?1 Go to comments
So let me get this straight. Say you have the dominant scrum. You are 99% sure you can go for a scrum pushover try on the line to win the game. The opposition knows it too. They give away a silly tap kick instead. You are now not allowed to scrum. This is ridiculous! *%@ing the game up as usual! The fact that the attacking teams are not allowed to scrum from a held up over the line is just as ridiculous. Really world rugby? Careful people might start a rebel league called True Rugby or Real Rugby.72 Go to comments
12 subs during a game? How has that been allowed to happen NB? I hate when the game goes in this monopolistic direction closing up shop, it just becomes non sport. Btw have you seen anything of how Liam Coltman was tracking for Lyon? He has just signed to return to Otago though we have a couple of young hookers developing here. He was a popular gentle natured character down here and I’m glad to see him back but maybe he will be a mentor primarily?4 Go to comments
Great breakdown and the global politics always confuses me a little. The southern hemisphere seems to be left out a bit but I wouldn’t even know where to start with fixing it. Club challenge could be a step in the right direction4 Go to comments
Since he coached Free state, from that time onwards, I maintained he was the coach for the Boks. A nice, no nonsense guy with an excellent brain, who gets results.11 Go to comments
well - they only played against 14 men and had the TMO team on their side - and still should have lost… so actually that makes sense.32 Go to comments
Southern hemisphere Rugby is exactly that, boring. Northern Hemisphere Rugby is soooo much more entertaining and better with better players.2 Go to comments
If he was to be cited for a dangerous behavior, then it’s natural that he should be. Then NTamack too, yes? And I’ll add a good whataboutism - Yeandle eye-gouging on Richie Arnold: not cited. Eye-gouging. Not high tackle. Eye-gouging. It was on French TV, with French TV directors.5 Go to comments
Really poorly written rambling piece ..4 Go to comments
It was so boring2 Go to comments
personally I’d go with : 1. France 2. NZ 3. England 4. Ireland 5. Scotland32 Go to comments
Andy everything becomes easier with experience therefor counting etc straight after a match becomes easier when you have 100+ caps vs 17 which is the experience you speak from.160 Go to comments
Getting rid of the Dupont Law is a good thing and ought to have been done months ago! Officially getting rid of the croc roll is a good thing. The law about no scrums from a short arm is well intended in terms of speeding the game up but it’s an overreaction to a clever yet calculated gamble that could have blow up in South Africa’s face if they conceded a penalty from the scrum that was set after Willemse took claimed the mark in the World Cup QF.72 Go to comments
Rassie The GOAT11 Go to comments
Of their 5 big matches in RWC Scotland and NZ were the easiest. They took a 12-3 lead against NZ and after the red decided it was best to hold the lead and take chances that came. None came and it was tight but they dug a lot deeper in the other two knock out matches. They had trounced NZ in Twickenham in a fixture that NZ must now regret. Psychology was clearly with SA in the final as a result.32 Go to comments
My favourite line/exchanges from Chasing the Sun 2. News headline: “SA. The last hurdle in ABs World Cup glory”. Something like that. “You’re all just a hurdle. A hop, skip and a jump”. Coming from Rassie and Jacque. Basically - nobody thinks you’re going to win. You’re just a pushover team. Nobody respects you. When the camera shows the players faces, you can see the effect. You can see the rev meters (die moer metertjies) firing up. Mitchell said he felt it prior to the 19 final. He said to Eddie watching the teams warming up that it was going to be a tough day at the office. Wave a red flag in front of South African, and you can expect a reaction. This is not unique - many teams rev themselves. And Bok teams in particular. With horrific consequences (discipline, poor thinking under pressure) because that’s the drawback to using emotion right? But what this Bok team does better than many since 2007 is channel the emotion and stay on task. Despite the emotion. Why, because while Rassie might play mind games - he talks about creating a safe environment. Listen to his recent honorary doctorate acceptance speech. While he uses psychology he creates psychological safety. He’s a damn fine coach. Can’t wait for Pretoria. It’s going to be a hummer.11 Go to comments
What Rassie does for SA is big. It has helped people to unite and see we can win with the right people in place.11 Go to comments
Terrible conditions for young players to express themselves just enjoy it guys. As a saffa great to see Ausie youth looking good. Wow SA have some great talent also.2 Go to comments
Yes, another example of French tv directors ensuring that incidents like this are swiftly glossed over for the benefit of their teams…5 Go to comments
The prospect of the club match ups across hemispheres is surely appetising for everyone. The reality however, may prove to be slightly different. There are currently two significant driving forces that have delivered to same teams consistently to the latter champions cup stages for years now. The first of those is the yawning gap in finances, albeit delivered by different routes. In France it’s wealthy private owners operating with a higher salary cap by some distance compared to England. In Ireland it’s led by a combination of state tax relief support, private Leinster academy funding and IRFU control - the provincial budgets are not equal! This picture is not going to change anytime soon. The second factor is the EPCR competition rules. You don’t need a PhD. in advanced statistical analysis from oxbridge to see the massive advantage bestowed upon the home team through every ko round of the tournament. The SA teams will gain the opportunity for home ko ties in due course but that could actually polarise the issue even further, just look at their difficulties playing these ties in Europe and then reverse them for the opposition travelling to SA. Other than that, the picture here is unlikely to change either, with heavyweight vested interests controlling the agenda. So what does all this point to for the club world championship? Well the financial differential between the nh and sh teams is pretty clear. And the travel issues and sporting challenge for away teams are significantly exacerbated beyond those already seen in the EPCR tournaments. So while the prospect of those match ups may whet our rugby appetites, I’m very much still to be convinced the reality will live up to expectations…4 Go to comments