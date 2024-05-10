'Oh bugger’: Why Blues U20 captain thought he'd missed New Zealand call-up
“Oh bugger.” That’s what Blues U20 captain Tristyn Cook thought after missing out on the opportunity to wear the black jersey at the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 tournament on Australia’s Sunshine Coast.
But sometimes, being wrong can be both a relief and a second chance of sorts. Cook expected any good news about selection for the New Zealand U20 squad to come on the Friday but it doesn’t seem that was the plan.
That Friday came and went, and so did the Saturday that followed, and it was on the Sunday that Cook’s phone rang. In the car with his younger brother at 9 am in the morning, the backrower answered the call he probably wasn’t expecting.
Baby Blacks assistant coach Jarrad Hohepa, who also played a few matches for the All Blacks during his playing days, was on the other end. Hohepa then informed Cook he’d been selected as one of 31 players in the prestigious squad.
“I thought we were getting the call on the Friday so I was like, ‘Oh bugger I’ve missed out.’ Then got a call from Hoey and found out which was a pretty unreal buzz,” Cook told RugbyPass.
“Yeah, it was pretty cool, you sort of get this real weird tingle. It’s pretty unexplainable – you sort of have to experience it to know it.”
The New Zealand squad was picked after some training camps late in 2023 but also the all-important Super Rugby U20 Tournament in Taupo. Cook led the Blues into battle during that entertaining competition a couple of months ago.
Blues U20 head coach Steven Bates described Cook as “a man of action” who “expects others to do the same” in a statement after the franchise unveiled their impressive young squad on March 11.
The Blues defeated Moana Pasifika 42-16 in their quarter-final clash before falling to eventual champions the Crusaders 22-26 in a thrilling semi-final. That left the Blues to battle it out with north island rivals the Hurricanes for the bronze medal.
“We had a real good crew, we all had a lot of respect for each other, especially within the senior players on that team,” Cook said when asked about the Blues U20.
“It was a really good crew to captain. There wasn’t anyone that caused heaps of trouble or was a real difficult person to deal with.
“it was a real honour but it was also the boys who made it a really easy job.”
The Westlake Boys High School product clearly did enough to impress New Zealand selectors at that competition – even if he didn’t think so before the call eventually came – and was rewarded with the opportunity to represent his country on the international stage.
Cook didn’t take the field during New Zealand’s 13-all draw with South Africa or their 43-20 win over Argentina, but the loose forward will be unleashed against an Australian side that has a renewed sense of confidence.
For the 23 players selected to represent the Baby Blacks in any match, there’s a sense of expectation that follows them. Not only have All Blacks coaches Jason Ryan and Leon MacDonald been in camp, but the youngsters are representing a rugby-mad nation.
But nobody has to tell them that.
“There’s a lot of weight on your shoulders when you step into that black jersey,” Cook explained. “You’re representing your country at this level so it’s just upholding that and wearing it with pride.
“We’ve got a competitive forward pack which I think is really healthy,” he added later. “It means no one gets complacent which is really healthy for a team.
“We set our standard from that South Africa game with how we fought back but that’s just another game,” he added.
“We’ve moved on from that. We’ve got another game ahead of us in a couple of days so that’s our new target.”
But away from the rugby, the New Zealand U20 squad is just a group of Kiwis who have “come together to play some good code.” They seem to be enjoying each other’s company offthe field at the Sunshine Coast, and that shows on the field with their chemistry.
There were a few players playing ping pong and just generally having a laugh before the interview with Cook, and the backrower also commented on how the squad have been spending time together away from the training pitch.
This is a group of young men who seem to be making the most of their opportunity.
“It’s been pretty unreal. It’s a real buzz to be here with the boys, with some of the best in the country at our age.
“It’s one of those teams that you always look up to, especially after leaving high school, it’s where you want to be in a couple of years’ time.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to step into those shoes and live up to it.
“Everyone has the same mindset. You’re enemies when you’re playing against each other but when you come together on the same team, everyone seems to gel pretty well.
“At the end of the day, we’re all just Kiwis who come together to play some good code so it’s pretty cool to see that. No one has any past tensions with each other.”
New Zealand U20 to take on Australia
1. Will Martin
2. Vernon Bason (c)
3. Joshua Smith
4. Tom Allen
5. Liam Jack
6. Tristyn Cook
7. Johnny Lee
8. Malachi Wrampling
9. Dylan Pledger
10. Rico Simpson
11. Stanley Solomon
12. Tofuka Paongo
13. Xavi Taele
14. King Maxwell
15. Isaac Hutchinson
Replacements:
16. Manumaua Letiu
17. Sika Pole
18. Kurene Luamanuvae
19. Andrew Smith
20. Jeremiah Avei-Collins
21. Ben O’Donovan
22. Sam Coles
23. Aki Tuivailala
Comments on RugbyPass
12 subs during a game? How has that been allowed to happen NB? I hate when the game goes in this monopolistic direction closing up shop, it just becomes non sport. Btw have you seen anything of how Liam Coltman was tracking for Lyon? He has just signed to return to Otago though we have a couple of young hookers developing here. He was a popular gentle natured character down here and I’m glad to see him back but maybe he will be a mentor primarily?4 Go to comments
Great breakdown and the global politics always confuses me a little. The southern hemisphere seems to be left out a bit but I wouldn’t even know where to start with fixing it. Club challenge could be a step in the right direction4 Go to comments
Since he coached Free state, from that time onwards, I maintained he was the coach for the Boks. A nice, no nonsense guy with an excellent brain, who gets results.11 Go to comments
well - they only played against 14 men and had the TMO team on their side - and still should have lost… so actually that makes sense.31 Go to comments
Southern hemisphere Rugby is exactly that, boring. Northern Hemisphere Rugby is soooo much more entertaining and better with better players.2 Go to comments
If he was to be cited for a dangerous behavior, then it’s natural that he should be. Then NTamack too, yes? And I’ll add a good whataboutism - Yeandle eye-gouging on Richie Arnold: not cited. Eye-gouging. Not high tackle. Eye-gouging. It was on French TV, with French TV directors.5 Go to comments
Really poorly written rambling piece ..4 Go to comments
It was so boring2 Go to comments
personally I’d go with : 1. France 2. NZ 3. England 4. Ireland 5. Scotland31 Go to comments
Andy everything becomes easier with experience therefor counting etc straight after a match becomes easier when you have 100+ caps vs 17 which is the experience you speak from.160 Go to comments
Getting rid of the Dupont Law is a good thing and ought to have been done months ago! Officially getting rid of the croc roll is a good thing. The law about no scrums from a short arm is well intended in terms of speeding the game up but it’s an overreaction to a clever yet calculated gamble that could have blow up in South Africa’s face if they conceded a penalty from the scrum that was set after Willemse took claimed the mark in the World Cup QF.62 Go to comments
Rassie The GOAT11 Go to comments
Of their 5 big matches in RWC Scotland and NZ were the easiest. They took a 12-3 lead against NZ and after the red decided it was best to hold the lead and take chances that came. None came and it was tight but they dug a lot deeper in the other two knock out matches. They had trounced NZ in Twickenham in a fixture that NZ must now regret. Psychology was clearly with SA in the final as a result.31 Go to comments
My favourite line/exchanges from Chasing the Sun 2. News headline: “SA. The last hurdle in ABs World Cup glory”. Something like that. “You’re all just a hurdle. A hop, skip and a jump”. Coming from Rassie and Jacque. Basically - nobody thinks you’re going to win. You’re just a pushover team. Nobody respects you. When the camera shows the players faces, you can see the effect. You can see the rev meters (die moer metertjies) firing up. Mitchell said he felt it prior to the 19 final. He said to Eddie watching the teams warming up that it was going to be a tough day at the office. Wave a red flag in front of South African, and you can expect a reaction. This is not unique - many teams rev themselves. And Bok teams in particular. With horrific consequences (discipline, poor thinking under pressure) because that’s the drawback to using emotion right? But what this Bok team does better than many since 2007 is channel the emotion and stay on task. Despite the emotion. Why, because while Rassie might play mind games - he talks about creating a safe environment. Listen to his recent honorary doctorate acceptance speech. While he uses psychology he creates psychological safety. He’s a damn fine coach. Can’t wait for Pretoria. It’s going to be a hummer.11 Go to comments
What Rassie does for SA is big. It has helped people to unite and see we can win with the right people in place.11 Go to comments
Terrible conditions for young players to express themselves just enjoy it guys. As a saffa great to see Ausie youth looking good. Wow SA have some great talent also.2 Go to comments
Yes, another example of French tv directors ensuring that incidents like this are swiftly glossed over for the benefit of their teams…5 Go to comments
The prospect of the club match ups across hemispheres is surely appetising for everyone. The reality however, may prove to be slightly different. There are currently two significant driving forces that have delivered to same teams consistently to the latter champions cup stages for years now. The first of those is the yawning gap in finances, albeit delivered by different routes. In France it’s wealthy private owners operating with a higher salary cap by some distance compared to England. In Ireland it’s led by a combination of state tax relief support, private Leinster academy funding and IRFU control - the provincial budgets are not equal! This picture is not going to change anytime soon. The second factor is the EPCR competition rules. You don’t need a PhD. in advanced statistical analysis from oxbridge to see the massive advantage bestowed upon the home team through every ko round of the tournament. The SA teams will gain the opportunity for home ko ties in due course but that could actually polarise the issue even further, just look at their difficulties playing these ties in Europe and then reverse them for the opposition travelling to SA. Other than that, the picture here is unlikely to change either, with heavyweight vested interests controlling the agenda. So what does all this point to for the club world championship? Well the financial differential between the nh and sh teams is pretty clear. And the travel issues and sporting challenge for away teams are significantly exacerbated beyond those already seen in the EPCR tournaments. So while the prospect of those match ups may whet our rugby appetites, I’m very much still to be convinced the reality will live up to expectations…4 Go to comments
The manipulative and cynical Erasmus….11 Go to comments
We see you World Rugby….we see you🤡😏62 Go to comments