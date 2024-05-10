Chiefs pile on the points in bonus point win over Moana Pasifika
The Chiefs have kept their hopes of a top-two finish alive with an emphatic 43-7 win over Moana Pasifika at Auckland’s MT Smart Stadium on Friday evening.
They may have been without Damian McKenzie but Taranaki-first five Josh Jacomb stepped up in the NO 10 jersey in the All Black’s absence, and captain Luke Jacobson was also solid.
Moana Pasifika fought valiantly but it wasn’t too close in the end as the Hamilton-based side rallied from a slow start to pile on the points.
By securing the bonus point, the Chiefs have stayed within touching distance of the top two. With the Hurricanes playing the Blues this weekend, this was a result they desperately needed.
The first passage of the match somewhat set the tone for the next 30 minutes. All Blacks and Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i dropped the ball off the kick-off which gave Moana Pasifika the first opportunity to play with the ball.
Moana Pasifika seemed to throw everything at their more-favoured opponents, but the Chiefs’ defence stood tall in defence. For the most part, Moana were going backwards in attack for two minutes before eventually knocking the ball on.
Looking to break the deadlock relatively early, the Chiefs took the ball down the other end of the field and looked to make their mark.
From a lineout, Samisoni Taukei’aho found Tupou Vaa’i, with the hooker then looping around to bind at the back of the maul. The Chiefs came close, very close, but Taukei’aho was pulled down nothing more than a metre or two short of the try line.
The Chiefs spread the ball wide right, and then back to the left, as they continued to test the Moana defensive line. But the Chiefs, who had been playing with a penalty advantage, were ultimately held up in the in-goal.
Then, after opting to take the scrum, NO 8 Wallace Sititi dropped the ball cold.
Another opportunity missed for the Chiefs.
It was a bit of back-and-forth for both teams from there. Moana Pasifika enjoyed a period where they looked the more threatening of the two before the Chiefs regained some composure and momentum in the contest.
Quinn Tupaea would end up scoring the opening point of the night in the 23rd minute after beating one defender with an inside step, running over another, and then beating another two covering tacklers with a reach for the try line.
With the scores still close, Moana were dealt a couple of significant blows with Irie Papuni and Aisea Halo both sent to the sin bin within a seven minute period.
Chiefs playmaker Jacomb made the most of the visitor’s one-player advantage. Jacomb beat one defender with a right-foot step before then slicing through the defensive line.
The Chiefs led 12-nil with about 35 minutes up on the clock.
Moana had their best opportunity to strike late in the half with Kyren Taumoefolau going for an ambitious one-handed dive into the corner. But unfortunately for the hosts, the fullback couldn’t quite hang onto the ball.
The Chiefs seemed to have scored one more about two minutes later only for the TMO to rule the try out. But still, they had the lead and were playing with confidence as the two teams made their way into the sheds.
But what happened next was not only a statement – it was quite stunning.
Fullback Etene Nanai-Seturo regathered his own chip-and-chase before dotting the ball down just 32 seconds into the half.
Chiefs’ added another two tries to their advantage soon after with centre Anton Lienert-Brown and flanker Simon Parker scoring within a six minute period.
Almost suddenly, an error-riddled opening 30 minutes felt like a long time ago. The Chiefs had raced out to a 31-nil lead but Moana refused to give up as they offered some promising attacking phases of their own in response.
Moana were rewarded for their efforts with Anzelo Tuitavuki scoring his team’s first points of the night in the 71st minute. Tuitavuki danced around Tyrone Thompson to run in untouched for the hard-earned score.
The Chiefs did hit back, though, with captain Jacobson burrowing his way over with five minutes left before winger Liam Coombes-Fabling ran in untouched to have the final say of the night.
The prospect of the club match ups across hemispheres is surely appetising for everyone. The reality however, may prove to be slightly different. There are currently two significant driving forces that have delivered to same teams consistently to the latter champions cup stages for years now. The first of those is the yawning gap in finances, albeit delivered by different routes. In France it’s wealthy private owners operating with a higher salary cap by some distance compared to England. In Ireland it’s led by a combination of state tax relief support, private Leinster academy funding and IRFU control - the provincial budgets are not equal! This picture is not going to change anytime soon. The second factor is the EPCR competition rules. You don’t need a PhD. in advanced statistical analysis from oxbridge to see the massive advantage bestowed upon the home team through every ko round of the tournament. The SA teams will gain the opportunity for home ko ties in due course but that could actually polarise the issue even further, just look at their difficulties playing these ties in Europe and then reverse them for the opposition travelling to SA. Other than that, the picture here is unlikely to change either, with heavyweight vested interests controlling the agenda. So what does all this point to for the club world championship? Well the financial differential between the nh and sh teams is pretty clear. And the travel issues and sporting challenge for away teams are significantly exacerbated beyond those already seen in the EPCR tournaments. So while the prospect of those match ups may whet our rugby appetites, I’m very much still to be convinced the reality will live up to expectations…1 Go to comments
The manipulative and cynical Erasmus….1 Go to comments
We see you World Rugby….we see you🤡😏42 Go to comments
Boks are lucky to have a player of the calibre of PSDT in their ranks😍7 Go to comments
I really like what the boks have done with bringing Vermeulen into their coaching setup. Perhaps they would have gone to france anyway, but Lawes and Farrell could at least have been offered assistant coaching roles. Lawes could probably aptly fill the brief (breakdown, contact skills, and handling) just given to Strawbridge; and Farrell could be a pretty good like for like replacement for Sinfield when he leaves. I probably wouldn’t want them in the national team set up just yet, but it would be good to see strings pulled to either get May, Youngs, Cole, & Care player-coaching roles in the premiership, or to move them into the under 20s coaching staff.1 Go to comments
So spiteful that the Springboks won again, they just had to change the laws so that they would stand a chance.42 Go to comments
Why would Eben lie? The guy has achieved so much. He saw it as arrogance. Any normal person who plays against the ABs year in and year out would have the same thoughts. Why even talk about the final when you have the biggest game of your lives next week in a stage you have never gotten passed? Rugly is simple in SA. Have fun but the most important thing is respect. I’m not buying any of this misinterpreted nonsense. Eben isn’t English, but no one during that interview was asking what did he say? He's speaking and therefore his understanding is perfectly fine. It was an arrogant thing to say, esp for a team that has never been to a final, never mind a semi. You guys up north can interpret it in a different way if you wish, maybe that s why you don’t win the biggest tournaments.153 Go to comments
> with Sky TV in New Zealand saying it has seen an 11 per cent lift in overall viewership this year. It’s easy for these kiwi “journalists” to throw around meaningless numbers to make it seem that things are improving, but if you look at the stats behind this 11 percent it says that after 10 rounds of rugby there is only a paltry 160k cumulative viewers in total.. That is on average 16k viewers watching a single round of Super Rugby. I very much doubt any of the other numbers that Gregor so proudly “reports” on.37 Go to comments
Goode is a Prop that played Flyhalf…. Who gives a Sh@#t what he thinks anyway!153 Go to comments
One would hope when a player of such caliber is approached for transfer is traversed a lot more carefully. The question I ask, “is the players agent raising red flags in the first instance of contact”. By what I read assumptions are made by nzr based on player welfare provided to them. So what is that? Is it a wholistic approach where family balance is taken into account. Because thay’s what’s in the mix when players go off shore. I realize the money is a huge factor but when negotiations are initiated is nzr involved. As Lendrum says having our best players available is paramount to our success So here’s hoping they are effectively communicating.4 Go to comments
PSTD, I salute you.7 Go to comments
Why don't they just give up on scrums and lineouts, cut the number of players to 13, and call the game ‘rugby league’? These idiots are determined to destroy the game as we know it, and instead of ‘attracting youngsters to the game’ as Beaumont suggests, it’ll deter a lot of the less skilled, maybe overweight kids who it is perfect for. World Rugby is detestable. And as for the 20 minute ‘red’ - why not teach the players to tackle better? (Like the current tackle height trials are supposed to do, but will probably be squashed by the NZRU as usual). I despair for the union game, I really do.42 Go to comments
Here’s hoping the emphasis on how the tmo interfaces on game infractions is taken into account more seriously than what was adjudicated during the 23 wc. That was a shambles, plus Barnes the abs ref never contested some of the calls, something he’s known for. And then we're left with wr opologizing after the game that smith’s try was legit. I was even more pizzed. And as for the red card if the infringement is clearly intentional foul then the individual is out of the game and after 20mins the bench replacement comes on. So, there’s then the degree of seriousness taken into account within the 20min stand down.37 Go to comments
Not sure they the article doesn’t hit on TMO this year, that’s were they were putting focus right. The fact the other areas haven’t improved shows just how poor the comp is at focusing on its direction. There should still have been further gains in both those areas this year even it if didn’t have the same focus as others. The whistle to restart time, like touch finders of 26 seconds, surely has to be a key focus area next year. Why should a side be given so much time to kick for touch? Cut that down to 5 or 10 seconds, penalties both become less of key stalling/defensive strategy, and become more ‘live’ with tap kicks becoming much more favourable quick actions. Theres absolutely no reason we have to wait over 10 secs for the preferred kicker to walk up and try and take maximum advantage, especially when half the time its just a delay tactic to give the forwards time to plan, as the kicker hardly even trys to find the corner with his kick, anyone could have kicked it straight out for the lineout.37 Go to comments
Shame. Hope something else can be arranged.3 Go to comments
Titans of under-20s rugby …. Reporters tired verbiage akin to calling every player a “star” and any Fijian side as ”Flying”. The French English and Irish are the Titans of U20 rugby. Noone in the South is now. This tournament is however, good prep to regain titan status.1 Go to comments
Will be humbling coming back and playing second fiddle to Dmac.4 Go to comments
Sounds like quite a bit of development has occurred regarding Mo’unga’s situation. Either NZR has stepped up their offer (big time) or RMo has had a reality check on what it will be like to be outside of the high performance environment of AB rugby. Maybe both. It reads like there are only a few remaining details to be sorted out before it is a done deal.4 Go to comments
Currently, a prop that has been substituted can go back on field if his original replacement gets injured. Can a red carded prop go back if his replacement gets injured, or will it be uncontested scrums?13 Go to comments
What about a free kick from a scrum? Can you call another scrum? Or are they just giving straight penalties now?42 Go to comments