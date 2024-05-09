Select Edition

Australia U20

Rising star McLaughlin-Phillips embracing ‘pressure’ with Junior Wallabies

By Finn Morton
Harry McLaughlin-Phillips of the Queensland Reds (L) looks for a gap during the round eight Super Rugby Pacific match between Moana Pasifika and Queensland Reds at Semenoff Stadium, on April 12, 2024, in Whangarei, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips let out a brief chuckle when asked if he knew everyone’s name in the Junior Wallabies’ squad. McLaughlin-Phillips, who is still only 20 years of age, only joined the squad earlier this week from the Queensland Reds.

The Sunshine Coast product is widely considered one of the brightest rising stars in Australian rugby at the moment, with McLaughlin-Phillips earning two starts in the NO 10 jumper in six appearance for the Reds this season.

McLaughlin-Phillips secured a match-winning penalty at the breakdown in Queensland’s win over the Chief in round three, and the youngster was rewarded with a start one week later against the Rebels at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

With Tom Lynagh, Lawson Creighton and now the returning James O’Connor also challenging for the starting role at flyhalf, McLaughlin-Phillips has shown time and time again that he’s more than ready to perform when called upon for the Reds.

But for now, McLaughlin-Phillips has stepped away from Super Rugby Pacific duty and will instead turn his focus to the final round of the inaugural Rugby Championship U20.

“There was a bit of conversation between (Junior Wallabies coach) Greysie and (Reds coach) Les (Kiss). I think they’ve been chatting in the background,” McLaughlin-Phillips told RugbyPass and another two publications.

“After the game on the weekend against the Crusaders the opportunity sort of arose and Les let me know I’m coming in and I was pretty excited about that.”

After being called into the Junior Wallabies’ camp, McLaughlin-Phillips wore the team polo and sat in the stands at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Tuesday as the Aussies got their campaign back on track with a 24-19 win over the Junior Springboks.

McLaughlin-Phillips wasn’t available to take on South Africa but the Queenslander will be in the mix for selection ahead of Australia’s blockbuster Trans-Tasman clash with arch-rivals New Zealand this weekend.

Joey Fowler and Cullen Gray have both performed well in the starting NO 10 jersey, but McLaughlin-Phillips wants “to be taking that” shirt into the final round of this tournament and into the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.

With six promising performances for the Reds under his belt, McLaughlin-Phillips is aware of the expectations that may rest on his shoulders but is looking to make the most of the opportunity in a new rugby environment away from the Reds.

“It gives me confidence,” McLaughlin-Phillips said. “Confidence in that I’ve learnt things I can apply here but it also does add that pressure that I’ve got to perform and I’m excited about that.

“This allows me to get around a different group of boys and a different group of coaches and expand my knowledge and see different pictures of the game.

“It just gives me a different perspective on the game.”

Australia are still third on the ladder with one loss and a win to their name and would have to be deemed an outside chance of taking out the title on home soil. But they still have a chance and that’s what matters.

The Baby Blacks can wrap up the tile with a win over the Aussies, while Argentina sit second on the table. If Los Pumitas can beat South Africa with a winning bonus point, and Australia beats New Zealand, then the Argentinians will take home the gigantic trophy.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 31 minutes ago
Cancelled: Next month's Owen Farrell return to international rugby

Shame. Hope something else can be arranged.

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew 1 hours ago
‘All to play for’: New Zealand U20s tracking well ahead of must-win clash

Titans of under-20s rugby …. Reporters tired verbiage akin to calling every player a “star” and any Fijian side as ”Flying”. The French English and Irish are the Titans of U20 rugby. Noone in the South is now. This tournament is however, good prep to regain titan status.

1 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 1 hours ago
New Zealand Rugby: Early homecoming for Richie Mo'unga still on the cards

Will be humbling coming back and playing second fiddle to Dmac.

2 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 3 hours ago
New Zealand Rugby: Early homecoming for Richie Mo'unga still on the cards

Sounds like quite a bit of development has occurred regarding Mo’unga’s situation. Either NZR has stepped up their offer (big time) or RMo has had a reality check on what it will be like to be outside of the high performance environment of AB rugby. Maybe both. It reads like there are only a few remaining details to be sorted out before it is a done deal.

2 Go to comments
C
Corne 3 hours ago
World Rugby to trial red card system that could end ban 'mitigation'

Currently, a prop that has been substituted can go back on field if his original replacement gets injured. Can a red carded prop go back if his replacement gets injured, or will it be uncontested scrums?

12 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

What about a free kick from a scrum? Can you call another scrum? Or are they just giving straight penalties now?

29 Go to comments
G
Greg 5 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Loved that comment by Andrew that the ‘water boys’ rule was changed in 2020 just to stymie the Boks!

29 Go to comments
S
Steve 6 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit on the now infamous RWC semi-final halftime spray

One of the best the Boks have ever produced. PSDT has an engine that goes non-stop for the full 80 min.

5 Go to comments
G
Gerald 7 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit on the now infamous RWC semi-final halftime spray

The real deal.

5 Go to comments
M
Michael 7 hours ago
'Damaging' Jordie Barrett move only helps All Blacks- ex-Ireland wing

It’s been said that Nienaber will head back to SA too before next World Cup , hoarding all the amazing IP gained in Irish system … get a grip … Irish system needs to Milk the likes of Barrett . First time a leading all Black in his prime has gone to Ireland for any period of time . Enjoy it .

21 Go to comments
J
Jmann 8 hours ago
World Rugby to trial red card system that could end ban 'mitigation'

20 min RC is the only good solution of a bunch of bad solutions. Ridiculous that it has taken this long and caused so many uneven contests. In general these are all very good changes - one is surprised that NH brokers were able to see sense at long last.

12 Go to comments
f
finn 8 hours ago
World Rugby to trial red card system that could end ban 'mitigation'

“While a red card will mean a temporary team disadvantage, the replacement system will focus punishment on the offending player instead of disrupting the game itself.” This might work for amateur rugby, where players just want to be on the pitch for as long as possible, but hopefully we’ve got to a point where top level professionals care about the success of their team much more than about whether they personally are on the pitch or not.

12 Go to comments
f
finn 8 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

a lot of focus on the targeting of south africa, but aspects of this are positive. The croc roll; the offside law; and time limits on set pieces are all good. calling for a mark off kick offs is baffling, but I guess we’ll see how it plays out in practice

29 Go to comments
e
edward 8 hours ago
Speeded-up Super Rugby Pacific provides blueprint for wider game

Speeding the game up is great, but I think we will find that the increase in viewership this year mostly comes down to the competition being more competitive…the fall of the Crusaders has been a boon for viewership. This should be at the heart of super rugby changes - how to make the comp more even

23 Go to comments
J
Joseph 8 hours ago
Cancelled: Next month's Owen Farrell return to international rugby

The fact that the press were largely to blame for his taking a break is nothing short of disgusting. He’s made a few mistakes but difficult to name a player of any substance who gives it a full go hasn’t also made mistakes? On behalf of a large number of Bokke fans, bring back Farrell !!!!!

2 Go to comments
J
John 9 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit on the now infamous RWC semi-final halftime spray

PSTD is a fantastic flanker. He could benefit from a bit of self-promotion / flair and he is not quite the danger man that Ardie is. That said, he is my 1st pick to build a backrow around. His speed and hustle made up for Duane who got quite a bit slower at the 8.

5 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

surprised, disco lights haven't been banned by world rugby board

29 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 9 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Too many changes. Too often. I’m tired of this WR administration. How do we vote these fockers out? Bill needs to go.

29 Go to comments
B
Brent 9 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit on the now infamous RWC semi-final halftime spray

Du Toit, 2 time W.Cup winner yet rarely mentioned a “Great “…if one looks back on his stellar carrier perhaps someone will one day elevate him to “Richie” status…a quiet, polite yet devastating loose forward that knew action speaks louder than words..

5 Go to comments
R
Roelof 10 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

I like the offside rule, but this won't affect my team because all their kicks gets chased and that putts everyone on side. Lekker manne!

29 Go to comments
