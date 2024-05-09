Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
38 - 26
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:35
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
14:45
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:35
Saturday
07:55
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Sunday
10:00
Gallagher Premiership

Exeter statement: The confirmed exit of Ollie Devoto

By Liam Heagney
Exeter's Ollie Devoto (Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Exeter have confirmed the end-of-season departure of Ollie Devoto, the twice-capped England back who helped the Chiefs to their Gallagher Premiership/Champions Cup double in 2019/20. No indication was given about where the 30-year-old will move following his eight seasons at Sandy Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement read: “Centre Ollie Devoto has confirmed he will leave Exeter Chiefs at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. The Somerset-born back will leave Sandy Park after eight seasons, in which he accumulated 127 appearances and 21 tries in the era of a Champions Cup victory and two Premiership titles for Chiefs.

“Devoto has come a long way from the seven-year-old who embarked on the start of his rugby journey at Sherborne. Emerging through their youth section, his promise was spotted by Bath who brought him into their academy fold aged 16.

Video Spacer

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV

Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV

Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

“His introduction to the big leagues came in September 2012 when he made his first-team debut against Wasps in a Premiership clash. Four years later, and with a couple of final appearances under his belt, Devoto arrived at Sandy Park to embark on a new journey.

“Since that day, he has established himself as a firm fan-favourite, has featured in numerous knockout campaigns, gained titles, and made his international debut for England – the last of his appearances for the Red Rose coming in 2020.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Exeter Chiefs
12:30
11 May 24
Harlequins
All Stats and Data

“Though injuries have thwarted his momentum at times, Devoto has given his all to the recovery process, such has been his passion for representing Chiefs. The club would like to thank Ollie for everything he has given to Chiefs, and everyone wishes him all the best for the future.”

Director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “Ollie has had a really interesting story with Exeter. Ali (Hepher) and I both looked at him when he was starting to feature at Bath, and we saw a man who we felt could really add to what we were trying to grow and build here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was starting to get some good exposure at Bath, playing very well – although he was playing a little at 10 as well as centre. We knew that he wanted to focus more on developing as an inside centre and that is a position we wanted to add to.

“We worked really hard to get him and it was a fantastic move for us as a club, and I’d like to think Ollie thinks it was a great move for him too. He has been a huge part of a very successful team that won a lot of Premiership games and obviously went on to grow into a team that could win titles.

“He really has been a fantastic player for us. Like a number of our guys, time moves on for them. But in the time he has been here, he has had a fantastic career with us, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Devoto added: “I probably haven’t really given actually leaving too much thought but as I start to reflect, it’s going to be so different and a bit of a shock as this club has been a massive part of my life for the past eight years. I’ve had some unbelievable memories that I’ll remember forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been really successful and played so many finals. I’m so lucky to have played with some of the best players in the world, on the biggest stages and to have won trophies. It was all a dream come true.

“I have made some great friends and met some very unique individuals. Over my eight years as a Chief I have gotten better as a rugby player, but I have definitely gotten better as a human being as well. I’m just so thankful to have been part of this club.”

Related

15 more of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history

After releasing the first part of our worst signings in rugby history series, we opened the doors for readers' suggestions to go alongside those that didn’t make our initial list.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Pieter-Steph du Toit, The Malmesbury Missile, in conversation with Big Jim

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Ireland v New Zealand | Singapore Men's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

New Zealand v Australia | Singapore Women's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

Inter Services Championships | Royal Army Men v Royal Navy Men | Full Match Replay

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

2

'Damaging' Jordie Barrett move only helps All Blacks- ex-Ireland wing

3

World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

4

OTD – Declan Kidney takes step up into Test rugby

5

Max Deegan opts to stay at Leinster over Ulster move

6

Winless Newcastle boss Steve Diamond calls for relegation return

7

Skivington hints Gloucester have already checked out of Premiership

8

Stuart Hogg breaks silence on rumoured rugby return

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution'

It is the most poorly paid position in the Gallagher Premiership but never has the influence of a scrum-half been so high

FEATURE

Speeded-up Super Rugby Pacific provides blueprint for wider game

New data shows that innovations introduced in 2022 are producing less 'dead time' and a faster product.

FEATURE

Brumbies and Reds primed to fly Aussie flag furthest

ACT and Queensland look well equipped to go deep into the Super Rugby Pacific Finals, but the other three sides face a rocky home run.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jmann 9 minutes ago
World Rugby to trial red card system that could end ban 'mitigation'

20 min RC is the only good solution of a bunch of bad solutions. Ridiculous that it has taken this long and caused so many uneven contests. In general these are all very good changes - one is surprised that NH brokers were able to see sense at long last.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 10 minutes ago
World Rugby to trial red card system that could end ban 'mitigation'

“While a red card will mean a temporary team disadvantage, the replacement system will focus punishment on the offending player instead of disrupting the game itself.” This might work for amateur rugby, where players just want to be on the pitch for as long as possible, but hopefully we’ve got to a point where top level professionals care about the success of their team much more than about whether they personally are on the pitch or not.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 14 minutes ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

a lot of focus on the targeting of south africa, but aspects of this are positive. The croc roll; the offside law; and time limits on set pieces are all good. calling for a mark off kick offs is baffling, but I guess we’ll see how it plays out in practice

23 Go to comments
e
edward 25 minutes ago
Speeded-up Super Rugby Pacific provides blueprint for wider game

Speeding the game up is great, but I think we will find that the increase in viewership this year mostly comes down to the competition being more competitive…the fall of the Crusaders has been a boon for viewership. This should be at the heart of super rugby changes - how to make the comp more even

23 Go to comments
J
Joseph 48 minutes ago
Cancelled: Next month's Owen Farrell return to international rugby

The fact that the press were largely to blame for his taking a break is nothing short of disgusting. He’s made a few mistakes but difficult to name a player of any substance who gives it a full go hasn’t also made mistakes? On behalf of a large number of Bokke fans, bring back Farrell !!!!!

1 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit on the now infamous RWC semi-final halftime spray

PSTD is a fantastic flanker. He could benefit from a bit of self-promotion / flair and he is not quite the danger man that Ardie is. That said, he is my 1st pick to build a backrow around. His speed and hustle made up for Duane who got quite a bit slower at the 8.

2 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

surprised, disco lights haven't been banned by world rugby board

23 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Too many changes. Too often. I’m tired of this WR administration. How do we vote these fockers out? Bill needs to go.

23 Go to comments
B
Brent 1 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit on the now infamous RWC semi-final halftime spray

Du Toit, 2 time W.Cup winner yet rarely mentioned a “Great “…if one looks back on his stellar carrier perhaps someone will one day elevate him to “Richie” status…a quiet, polite yet devastating loose forward that knew action speaks louder than words..

2 Go to comments
R
Roelof 2 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

I like the offside rule, but this won't affect my team because all their kicks gets chased and that putts everyone on side. Lekker manne!

23 Go to comments
s
sam 3 hours ago
World Rugby to trial red card system that could end ban 'mitigation'

20 minute Red Card is untenable. If you don’t punish the whole team, coaches won’t be sufficently incentivised to pick players with, or coach better tackle technique.

4 Go to comments
M
Mark 3 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

I can only think of One time ever a team has opted for a scrum from a free kick… Why the law change I wonder

23 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 3 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Yeah, its not going to work. But we see you World Rugby.

23 Go to comments
B
Brent 4 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Love the reaction after last 2 W.Cups re rule changes…maybe good for more for more of a “ league” type running game( which I personally don’t like) but seems Rassie is definitely in ther heads…

23 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 4 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

Great. More unwanted changes. Because these always work out well.

23 Go to comments
P
PDV 4 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

I’m sure South Africa’s opponents will rejoice at World Rugby minimising one of the Boks’ most potent weapons, but you just know Rassie is cooking something up with free-kicks that no-one else has thought of. Let them play checkers. Rassie’s playing chess. 😂

23 Go to comments
B
Brian 6 hours ago
The Black Ferns identity ahead of the 2024 Pacific Four Series

After a fairly simple Pac4, the BFs will find out a lot about themselves in September when they face the rampaging RedRoses at Twickenham in front of a record crowd. After that they will face them again in Canada in WXV1. They also have France to contend with. Will be interesting to see what Australia have to offer with Jo Yapp at the helm.

1 Go to comments
M
Mitch 6 hours ago
Speeded-up Super Rugby Pacific provides blueprint for wider game

Super Rugby Pacific has been better as a spectacle due to the emphasis on speeding the game up and I’d look at taking things a step further. Instead of giving teams 90 seconds to take a conversion, let’s bring that down 60 seconds. You could also look at allowing 45 seconds for a penalty goal. Maybe teams could get 20 seconds instead of 30 to form a scrum before the ref then starts the engagement process. However, this year the most pleasing change is the added competitiveness in the Trans Tasman matches. What does frustrate me is how the rugby media in Australasia allow the the whole ‘‘rugby is boring’’/’’rugby yawnion’’ narrative to take hold from from vindictive league types, the chairman of the ARL commission and News Limited Australia. Stick up for the game and shift the narrative!

23 Go to comments
F
Flankly 7 hours ago
Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution'

It’s not new for nines to be the key playmaker. For the Boks it has been common, with Fourie du Preez and Joost vd Westhuizen being obvious examples. It's also not that recent for nines to be box kicking, covering high balls in the back field, and tackling in the defensive line. For example, Faf de Klerk has been doing all of that for years.

6 Go to comments
J
Joseph 10 hours ago
Louis Rees-Zammit: Mahomes, route running, settling in at Chiefs

The hell with this constant regurgitation of what this pretty boy is doing. For all I care he might as well be doing a Jamie Oliver cooking course. Rugby is not a progression toward the NFL, which, given its prominence in your reporting, you appear to regard as the ultimate contact sport. It has virtually nothing to do with rugby, and forever may that remain the case. I know that if I don’t like it I don’t have to read it, but I’m sick of seeing this dishwater-dull nonsense.

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Is South America rugby's new promised land? Is South America rugby's new promised land?
Search