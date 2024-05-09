Exeter statement: The confirmed exit of Ollie Devoto

Exeter have confirmed the end-of-season departure of Ollie Devoto, the twice-capped England back who helped the Chiefs to their Gallagher Premiership/Champions Cup double in 2019/20. No indication was given about where the 30-year-old will move following his eight seasons at Sandy Park.

A statement read: “Centre Ollie Devoto has confirmed he will leave Exeter Chiefs at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. The Somerset-born back will leave Sandy Park after eight seasons, in which he accumulated 127 appearances and 21 tries in the era of a Champions Cup victory and two Premiership titles for Chiefs.

“Devoto has come a long way from the seven-year-old who embarked on the start of his rugby journey at Sherborne. Emerging through their youth section, his promise was spotted by Bath who brought him into their academy fold aged 16.

“His introduction to the big leagues came in September 2012 when he made his first-team debut against Wasps in a Premiership clash. Four years later, and with a couple of final appearances under his belt, Devoto arrived at Sandy Park to embark on a new journey.

“Since that day, he has established himself as a firm fan-favourite, has featured in numerous knockout campaigns, gained titles, and made his international debut for England – the last of his appearances for the Red Rose coming in 2020.

“Though injuries have thwarted his momentum at times, Devoto has given his all to the recovery process, such has been his passion for representing Chiefs. The club would like to thank Ollie for everything he has given to Chiefs, and everyone wishes him all the best for the future.”

Director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “Ollie has had a really interesting story with Exeter. Ali (Hepher) and I both looked at him when he was starting to feature at Bath, and we saw a man who we felt could really add to what we were trying to grow and build here.

“He was starting to get some good exposure at Bath, playing very well – although he was playing a little at 10 as well as centre. We knew that he wanted to focus more on developing as an inside centre and that is a position we wanted to add to.

“We worked really hard to get him and it was a fantastic move for us as a club, and I’d like to think Ollie thinks it was a great move for him too. He has been a huge part of a very successful team that won a lot of Premiership games and obviously went on to grow into a team that could win titles.

“He really has been a fantastic player for us. Like a number of our guys, time moves on for them. But in the time he has been here, he has had a fantastic career with us, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Devoto added: “I probably haven’t really given actually leaving too much thought but as I start to reflect, it’s going to be so different and a bit of a shock as this club has been a massive part of my life for the past eight years. I’ve had some unbelievable memories that I’ll remember forever.

“We have been really successful and played so many finals. I’m so lucky to have played with some of the best players in the world, on the biggest stages and to have won trophies. It was all a dream come true.

“I have made some great friends and met some very unique individuals. Over my eight years as a Chief I have gotten better as a rugby player, but I have definitely gotten better as a human being as well. I’m just so thankful to have been part of this club.”