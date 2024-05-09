Exeter statement: The confirmed exit of Ollie Devoto
Exeter have confirmed the end-of-season departure of Ollie Devoto, the twice-capped England back who helped the Chiefs to their Gallagher Premiership/Champions Cup double in 2019/20. No indication was given about where the 30-year-old will move following his eight seasons at Sandy Park.
A statement read: “Centre Ollie Devoto has confirmed he will leave Exeter Chiefs at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. The Somerset-born back will leave Sandy Park after eight seasons, in which he accumulated 127 appearances and 21 tries in the era of a Champions Cup victory and two Premiership titles for Chiefs.
“Devoto has come a long way from the seven-year-old who embarked on the start of his rugby journey at Sherborne. Emerging through their youth section, his promise was spotted by Bath who brought him into their academy fold aged 16.
“His introduction to the big leagues came in September 2012 when he made his first-team debut against Wasps in a Premiership clash. Four years later, and with a couple of final appearances under his belt, Devoto arrived at Sandy Park to embark on a new journey.
“Since that day, he has established himself as a firm fan-favourite, has featured in numerous knockout campaigns, gained titles, and made his international debut for England – the last of his appearances for the Red Rose coming in 2020.
“Though injuries have thwarted his momentum at times, Devoto has given his all to the recovery process, such has been his passion for representing Chiefs. The club would like to thank Ollie for everything he has given to Chiefs, and everyone wishes him all the best for the future.”
Director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “Ollie has had a really interesting story with Exeter. Ali (Hepher) and I both looked at him when he was starting to feature at Bath, and we saw a man who we felt could really add to what we were trying to grow and build here.
“He was starting to get some good exposure at Bath, playing very well – although he was playing a little at 10 as well as centre. We knew that he wanted to focus more on developing as an inside centre and that is a position we wanted to add to.
“We worked really hard to get him and it was a fantastic move for us as a club, and I’d like to think Ollie thinks it was a great move for him too. He has been a huge part of a very successful team that won a lot of Premiership games and obviously went on to grow into a team that could win titles.
“He really has been a fantastic player for us. Like a number of our guys, time moves on for them. But in the time he has been here, he has had a fantastic career with us, and we wish him all the best for the future.”
Devoto added: “I probably haven’t really given actually leaving too much thought but as I start to reflect, it’s going to be so different and a bit of a shock as this club has been a massive part of my life for the past eight years. I’ve had some unbelievable memories that I’ll remember forever.
“We have been really successful and played so many finals. I’m so lucky to have played with some of the best players in the world, on the biggest stages and to have won trophies. It was all a dream come true.
“I have made some great friends and met some very unique individuals. Over my eight years as a Chief I have gotten better as a rugby player, but I have definitely gotten better as a human being as well. I’m just so thankful to have been part of this club.”
Comments on RugbyPass
20 min RC is the only good solution of a bunch of bad solutions. Ridiculous that it has taken this long and caused so many uneven contests. In general these are all very good changes - one is surprised that NH brokers were able to see sense at long last.4 Go to comments
“While a red card will mean a temporary team disadvantage, the replacement system will focus punishment on the offending player instead of disrupting the game itself.” This might work for amateur rugby, where players just want to be on the pitch for as long as possible, but hopefully we’ve got to a point where top level professionals care about the success of their team much more than about whether they personally are on the pitch or not.4 Go to comments
a lot of focus on the targeting of south africa, but aspects of this are positive. The croc roll; the offside law; and time limits on set pieces are all good. calling for a mark off kick offs is baffling, but I guess we’ll see how it plays out in practice23 Go to comments
Speeding the game up is great, but I think we will find that the increase in viewership this year mostly comes down to the competition being more competitive…the fall of the Crusaders has been a boon for viewership. This should be at the heart of super rugby changes - how to make the comp more even23 Go to comments
The fact that the press were largely to blame for his taking a break is nothing short of disgusting. He’s made a few mistakes but difficult to name a player of any substance who gives it a full go hasn’t also made mistakes? On behalf of a large number of Bokke fans, bring back Farrell !!!!!1 Go to comments
PSTD is a fantastic flanker. He could benefit from a bit of self-promotion / flair and he is not quite the danger man that Ardie is. That said, he is my 1st pick to build a backrow around. His speed and hustle made up for Duane who got quite a bit slower at the 8.2 Go to comments
surprised, disco lights haven't been banned by world rugby board23 Go to comments
Too many changes. Too often. I’m tired of this WR administration. How do we vote these fockers out? Bill needs to go.23 Go to comments
Du Toit, 2 time W.Cup winner yet rarely mentioned a “Great “…if one looks back on his stellar carrier perhaps someone will one day elevate him to “Richie” status…a quiet, polite yet devastating loose forward that knew action speaks louder than words..2 Go to comments
I like the offside rule, but this won't affect my team because all their kicks gets chased and that putts everyone on side. Lekker manne!23 Go to comments
20 minute Red Card is untenable. If you don’t punish the whole team, coaches won’t be sufficently incentivised to pick players with, or coach better tackle technique.4 Go to comments
I can only think of One time ever a team has opted for a scrum from a free kick… Why the law change I wonder23 Go to comments
Yeah, its not going to work. But we see you World Rugby.23 Go to comments
Love the reaction after last 2 W.Cups re rule changes…maybe good for more for more of a “ league” type running game( which I personally don’t like) but seems Rassie is definitely in ther heads…23 Go to comments
Great. More unwanted changes. Because these always work out well.23 Go to comments
I’m sure South Africa’s opponents will rejoice at World Rugby minimising one of the Boks’ most potent weapons, but you just know Rassie is cooking something up with free-kicks that no-one else has thought of. Let them play checkers. Rassie’s playing chess. 😂23 Go to comments
After a fairly simple Pac4, the BFs will find out a lot about themselves in September when they face the rampaging RedRoses at Twickenham in front of a record crowd. After that they will face them again in Canada in WXV1. They also have France to contend with. Will be interesting to see what Australia have to offer with Jo Yapp at the helm.1 Go to comments
Super Rugby Pacific has been better as a spectacle due to the emphasis on speeding the game up and I’d look at taking things a step further. Instead of giving teams 90 seconds to take a conversion, let’s bring that down 60 seconds. You could also look at allowing 45 seconds for a penalty goal. Maybe teams could get 20 seconds instead of 30 to form a scrum before the ref then starts the engagement process. However, this year the most pleasing change is the added competitiveness in the Trans Tasman matches. What does frustrate me is how the rugby media in Australasia allow the the whole ‘‘rugby is boring’’/’’rugby yawnion’’ narrative to take hold from from vindictive league types, the chairman of the ARL commission and News Limited Australia. Stick up for the game and shift the narrative!23 Go to comments
It’s not new for nines to be the key playmaker. For the Boks it has been common, with Fourie du Preez and Joost vd Westhuizen being obvious examples. It's also not that recent for nines to be box kicking, covering high balls in the back field, and tackling in the defensive line. For example, Faf de Klerk has been doing all of that for years.6 Go to comments
The hell with this constant regurgitation of what this pretty boy is doing. For all I care he might as well be doing a Jamie Oliver cooking course. Rugby is not a progression toward the NFL, which, given its prominence in your reporting, you appear to regard as the ultimate contact sport. It has virtually nothing to do with rugby, and forever may that remain the case. I know that if I don’t like it I don’t have to read it, but I’m sick of seeing this dishwater-dull nonsense.2 Go to comments