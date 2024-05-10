No Gamble as re-signing boosts Waratahs' finals hopes
Accepting it’s now do-or-die time, the NSW Waratahs are promising to rise to the challenge when their Super Rugby Pacific finals hopes go on the line against the ACT Brumbies.
Wherever you look, the odds are stacked against the Waratahs scraping into the playoffs after winning only two games all season, ironically both against the defending champion Crusaders.
The second-last-placed Tahs are languishing five points adrift of the top eight and likely needing to win at least three of their remaining four games against the Brumbies, Western Force, Moana Pasifika and Queensland Reds to make the finals.
Their position will escalate from precarious to perilous if they can’t snap a 12-match losing streak against the Brumbies, who have won seven of their past eight games to be sitting pretty in third spot.
But dynamic back-rower Charlie Gamble remains defiant after inking a new deal to remain in Sydney for at least another two years.
“We know that if we win four games in a row we’re a chance of making the finals, and what better way to do it than against the Brumbies,” Gamble said after recommitting to the club on Friday.
“This club’s given me the opportunity that I’ve always wanted. I always wanted to play Super Rugby as a kid.
“They gave me that dream and to be able to live it out and obviously do it for two more years is pretty awesome.”
The New Zealand-born fan favourite says he’s indebted to the Waratahs, and coach Darren Coleman is hoping the flanker repays the faith.
“Obviously he’s got some growth in his game still to go,” Coleman said.
“We want to add some things to his game, particularly the attacking side of the ball.
“So I’m looking forward to that, and the next step for him is to make that Wallaby squad and to go on and be a really regular Wallaby.”
Gamble, who has been instrumental in the Tahs’ three wins over the mighty Crusaders during Coleman’s reign, knows as much.
“Like DC said, I know that I haven’t reached my full potential,” he said.
“So I don’t know if I can do that, I can reach that level soon”.
Gamble hopes to prove that on Saturday.
“The Brumbies have been the pinnacle of Aussie rugby lately and the Wallabies forward pack is usually dominated by Brumbies,” he said.
“So to be able to go head to head, it just kind of proves if you can dominate them that you can play that level.”
