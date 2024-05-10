Facing the haka: How Junior Wallaby plans to accept New Zealand’s challenge
Angus Staniforth has never stood in front of a haka, but that will change on Sunday evening when Australia U20s take on rivals New Zealand U20s at Sunshine Coast Stadium.
With the New Zealanders looking to secure the first-ever Rugby Championship U20 crown with a win about 90 minutes north of Brisbane, the Junior Wallabies are ready to spoil the party.
Australia have named a talented matchday side to take on the foe from across the ditch, which includes a tournament debut for Queensland Reds playmaker Harry McLaughlin-Phillips.
Goondiwindi local Toby Macpherson, who was formerly part of the Reds’ junior system before moving to the ACT Brumbies, will lead the Aussies into battle for the third match on the bounce.
For many players in the team, this match marks an exciting milestone in their rugby journeys. This will be the first time they stand and accept New Zealand’s traditional challenge in the haka.
Outside back Angus Staniforth is one of those men.
Coach Nathan Grey has given the Junior Wallabies a tip on what to do as they look to send the message “that you’re on” before the fiery clash.
“This will be my first time. It’ll be a bit nerve-wracking but it’ll be a cool experience,” Staniforth told RugbyPass on Friday.
“You always see it on TV, you’re getting goosebumps and trying to I suppose half replicate it when you’re a little kid. It’ll be awesome.
“(Coach Nathan Grey) said something about that,” he added. “Just staring down the opposite number, letting him know that you’re on.”
The Junior Wallabies are still a mathematical chance of taking out the inaugural title for the junior Rugby Championship, but they would still have to be considered an outside chance.
Australia are third on the ladder while the New Zealanders sit in first. The Baby Blacks will be the team lifting the gigantic trophy if they manage to beat the men in gold on Sunday evening.
If the Kiwis fail to get the job done, that opens the door for Argentina. Los Pumitas play the Junior Springboks, and if they win with a bonus point, they would leapfrog a losing New Zealand outfit.
But that’s the bigger picture. If you narrow your focus, just as both the Australia and New Zealand squads so clearly have, you’ll see this is a clash between two great rugby nations.
“They’re obviously a classy side. You saw them against Argentina, their skills and pretty good and they execute under pressure pretty well and they’ve got some lightning outside backs,” Staniforth said when asked about New Zealand U20s.
“It’ll be a good match for us but hopefully we can lock down their outside backs and our forwards can muscle up like they did against South Africa and we can just punch through.”
This match at Sunshine Coast Stadium is the final fixture in the three-round tournament. South Africa play Argentina in the earlier match which is scheduled to get underway at 5 pm local time.
Australia host rivals New Zealand in at 7 pm. Viewers in Aussie can watch the match on Stan Sport and Sky Sport will stream the fixture across the ditch in Aotearoa.
Junior Wallabies to take on New Zealand U20
1. Jack Barrett
2. Ottavio Tuipulotu
3. Nick Bloomfield
4. Toby Macpherson (c)
5. Harvey Cordukes
6. Aden Ekanayake
7. Dane Sawers
8. Jack Harley
9. Doug Philipson
10. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips
11. Will McCulloch
12. Ronan Leahy
13. Divad Palu
14. Xavier Rubens
15. Angus Staniforth
Replacements
16. Bryn Edwards
17. Lington Leli
18. Tevita Alatini
19. Ben Daniels
20 Ben Di Staso
21. Hwi Sharples
22. Joey Fowler
23. Boston Fakafanua
See the HSBC SVNS champions crowned in Madrid, 31 May-2 June. Tickets from €10 available to purchase HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
12 subs during a game? How has that been allowed to happen NB? I hate when the game goes in this monopolistic direction closing up shop, it just becomes non sport. Btw have you seen anything of how Liam Coltman was tracking for Lyon? He has just signed to return to Otago though we have a couple of young hookers developing here. He was a popular gentle natured character down here and I’m glad to see him back but maybe he will be a mentor primarily?4 Go to comments
Great breakdown and the global politics always confuses me a little. The southern hemisphere seems to be left out a bit but I wouldn’t even know where to start with fixing it. Club challenge could be a step in the right direction4 Go to comments
Since he coached Free state, from that time onwards, I maintained he was the coach for the Boks. A nice, no nonsense guy with an excellent brain, who gets results.11 Go to comments
well - they only played against 14 men and had the TMO team on their side - and still should have lost… so actually that makes sense.31 Go to comments
Southern hemisphere Rugby is exactly that, boring. Northern Hemisphere Rugby is soooo much more entertaining and better with better players.2 Go to comments
If he was to be cited for a dangerous behavior, then it’s natural that he should be. Then NTamack too, yes? And I’ll add a good whataboutism - Yeandle eye-gouging on Richie Arnold: not cited. Eye-gouging. Not high tackle. Eye-gouging. It was on French TV, with French TV directors.5 Go to comments
Really poorly written rambling piece ..4 Go to comments
It was so boring2 Go to comments
personally I’d go with : 1. France 2. NZ 3. England 4. Ireland 5. Scotland31 Go to comments
Andy everything becomes easier with experience therefor counting etc straight after a match becomes easier when you have 100+ caps vs 17 which is the experience you speak from.160 Go to comments
Getting rid of the Dupont Law is a good thing and ought to have been done months ago! Officially getting rid of the croc roll is a good thing. The law about no scrums from a short arm is well intended in terms of speeding the game up but it’s an overreaction to a clever yet calculated gamble that could have blow up in South Africa’s face if they conceded a penalty from the scrum that was set after Willemse took claimed the mark in the World Cup QF.62 Go to comments
Rassie The GOAT11 Go to comments
Of their 5 big matches in RWC Scotland and NZ were the easiest. They took a 12-3 lead against NZ and after the red decided it was best to hold the lead and take chances that came. None came and it was tight but they dug a lot deeper in the other two knock out matches. They had trounced NZ in Twickenham in a fixture that NZ must now regret. Psychology was clearly with SA in the final as a result.31 Go to comments
My favourite line/exchanges from Chasing the Sun 2. News headline: “SA. The last hurdle in ABs World Cup glory”. Something like that. “You’re all just a hurdle. A hop, skip and a jump”. Coming from Rassie and Jacque. Basically - nobody thinks you’re going to win. You’re just a pushover team. Nobody respects you. When the camera shows the players faces, you can see the effect. You can see the rev meters (die moer metertjies) firing up. Mitchell said he felt it prior to the 19 final. He said to Eddie watching the teams warming up that it was going to be a tough day at the office. Wave a red flag in front of South African, and you can expect a reaction. This is not unique - many teams rev themselves. And Bok teams in particular. With horrific consequences (discipline, poor thinking under pressure) because that’s the drawback to using emotion right? But what this Bok team does better than many since 2007 is channel the emotion and stay on task. Despite the emotion. Why, because while Rassie might play mind games - he talks about creating a safe environment. Listen to his recent honorary doctorate acceptance speech. While he uses psychology he creates psychological safety. He’s a damn fine coach. Can’t wait for Pretoria. It’s going to be a hummer.11 Go to comments
What Rassie does for SA is big. It has helped people to unite and see we can win with the right people in place.11 Go to comments
Terrible conditions for young players to express themselves just enjoy it guys. As a saffa great to see Ausie youth looking good. Wow SA have some great talent also.2 Go to comments
Yes, another example of French tv directors ensuring that incidents like this are swiftly glossed over for the benefit of their teams…5 Go to comments
The prospect of the club match ups across hemispheres is surely appetising for everyone. The reality however, may prove to be slightly different. There are currently two significant driving forces that have delivered to same teams consistently to the latter champions cup stages for years now. The first of those is the yawning gap in finances, albeit delivered by different routes. In France it’s wealthy private owners operating with a higher salary cap by some distance compared to England. In Ireland it’s led by a combination of state tax relief support, private Leinster academy funding and IRFU control - the provincial budgets are not equal! This picture is not going to change anytime soon. The second factor is the EPCR competition rules. You don’t need a PhD. in advanced statistical analysis from oxbridge to see the massive advantage bestowed upon the home team through every ko round of the tournament. The SA teams will gain the opportunity for home ko ties in due course but that could actually polarise the issue even further, just look at their difficulties playing these ties in Europe and then reverse them for the opposition travelling to SA. Other than that, the picture here is unlikely to change either, with heavyweight vested interests controlling the agenda. So what does all this point to for the club world championship? Well the financial differential between the nh and sh teams is pretty clear. And the travel issues and sporting challenge for away teams are significantly exacerbated beyond those already seen in the EPCR tournaments. So while the prospect of those match ups may whet our rugby appetites, I’m very much still to be convinced the reality will live up to expectations…4 Go to comments
The manipulative and cynical Erasmus….11 Go to comments
We see you World Rugby….we see you🤡😏62 Go to comments