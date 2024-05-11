Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

Footage of a Louis Rees-Zammit training ground run at an NFL rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs has set tongues wagging after it was released on social media.

The video shows the 23-year-old Welsh rugby star using his rugby skills to dodge defenders after receiving the ball. The footage shows Rees-Zammit cutting inside defenders in the drill rugby style before making a dart up the field.

“During the Chiefs rookie minicamp, there was a moment when running back Louis Rees-Zammit broke free,” wrote Jesse Newell from the Kansas City Star. “Quarterback Chris Oladokun connected with him on a halfback screen, and Rees-Zammit suddenly found himself in a familiar spot, given his rugby background: Rees-Zammit accelerated in the middle of the field, evading tacklers more than 40 yards before whistles eventually stopped the play.”

Rees-Zammit spoke following the session about the similarities between the two games.

“I’d say when I get the ball in my hand it’s pretty similar, it’s getting open field space,” said in a press conference at the camp. “It’s about how I do that. So if I’m in the backfield the footwork, I’m used to being able to pick gaps, use my awareness. Route running is obviously completely new to me. Being able to accelerate and decelerate pretty much at the same time is pretty tricky. But yeah, the more reps I do the better I’ll get and it’s going to take time. It’s definitely going to take time but I am willing to put the work in.”

He also discussed his initial impressions of the game and its differences with rugby union.

“It’s completely different. Obviously, in rugby, it’s very free-flowing. Unless you get a set-piece in rugby, that’s when you call a play. So there are probably 20 to 30 plays a game whereas here you are talking hundreds. It’s been interesting to learn the playbook… I have only been here for a week but yes, I have thoroughly enjoyed it. I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

The video – although extremely short – of Rees-Zammit apparently doing well in a drill has certainly got rugby fans – if not hardened NFL fans – excited.

That’s why they call him Rees Lightning ⚡ LRZ catching out of the backfield and taking handoffs in @Chiefs camp pic.twitter.com/QkaTcJpcW5 — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) May 10, 2024

Rees-Zammit’s journey to the NFL has been unconventional. In January, he departed Gloucester prior to the Guinness Six Nations to join the NFL’s international player pathway program, a 10-week course designed to integrate non-American talents into the league. It led to him signing with the Chiefs in late March.

Rees-Zammit’s transition to American football was inspired by his father, a fervent NFL fan.