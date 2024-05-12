New Zealand beat Australia to claim inaugural The Rugby Championship U20 title

After a dramatic South Africa victory in the opening game of round three, it came down to Australia and New Zealand in what was essentially a final for The Rugby Championship U20’s inaugural title.

Australia made the Kiwis work for it until the very last minute, but it was New Zealand’s night for history on the Sunshine Coast.

Australia got on the board first with a penalty from Reds playmaker Harry McLaughlin-Phillips in the fourth minute.

The game opened up in the 10th minute, with a wayward offload from New Zealand falling into Australian arms, igniting a rapid back-and-forth that saw play bounce from end to end with dynamic play from both teams.

The lethal scoring threat of New Zealand’s Stanley Solomon then found space on a break from the Kiwis’ own half, and the winger had the pace to win the sprint to the corner. The conversion from the sideline was unsuccessful.

Australia’s restart went out on the full, but a side entry from New Zealand at the breakdown saw their momentum stutter. The Kiwis were eager to play a high-possession ball game, and while they were able to generate front foot ball momentarily, a fierce Australian defence consistently kept them at bay.

The hosts finally pressed back into the New Zealand half after a strong defensive stand and proceeded to earn a penalty with a powerful scrum that charged through the New Zealand pack.

McLaughlin-Phillips stepped back up to the tee and handed his team the one-point lead as the clock ticked over the half-hour mark.

The Australian pack went to work just minutes later with a driving maul, but after making some respectable metres in New Zealand’s 22, the visitors were awarded the penalty.

The Kiwis again looked to find space down the sideline from the scrum and King Maxwell’s pace ensured they found it. The winger put through a wobbly chip kick and while it was his opposite Xavier Rubens who collected the ball, the chase from New Zealand flanker Jonathan Lee forced Rubens into a dangerous offload that was intercepted by that man Stanley Solomon whose pace again proved too much for Australia. This time, the conversion went through the uprights.

Lee’s work rate was the star of the show moments later when Australia made a break down the left wing and it was the flanker who dragged down dangerman Angus Staniforth just metres from the line.

With Australia threatening in New Zealand’s 22 in the 40th minute, it was Lee once more who made the difference with a dominant tackle seeing Australia spill possession, bringing the half to an end with a score of 12-6 in favor of New Zealand.

New Zealand made a barn-storming start to the second half, with star No. 8 Malachi Wrampling-Alec making the break and the offload. A clearance kick followed and dribbled over the sideline. Australia were disorganised at the lineout and were penalised, handing New Zealand an attacking opportunity on the 10-metre line.

The Kiwis looked to get the ball wide and the dazzling feet of centre Xavi Taele made a break before the final pass found Dylan Pledger who ran the perfect halfback support line and was rewarded with a try under the posts.

Australia quickly set up camp in New Zealand’s 22 following the restart, and while they found no initial reward against the New Zealand defence, Dane Sawers was able to provide the finishing power to bring the deficit back to six.

Australia’s prospects got even brighter when King Maxwell was handed a yellow card for a poor aerial contest that resulted in Staniforth falling dangerously.

Australia were determined to strike quickly but their first effort was held up by Rico Simpson after the ball went wide.

Play remained deep in New Zealand’s half though and winger Will McCulloch provided the pace down the sideline when space opened up. The challenging conversion was beautifully struck by McLaughlin-Phillips and Australia claimed a one-point lead.

McCulloch’s name would feature again on the scoresheet shortly after that effort when Australia again exploited their one-man advantage to find space down the left wing once more. The missed conversion kept it at a one-score game.

New Zealand needed a spark, and Solomon was just the man for the job. The winger was put into space and the play ended with his team getting a lineout five metres from the Australian line. A driving maul was halted by Australia before the hosts held up Manumaua Letiu’s drive for the line.

One of New Zealand’s best performers Malachi Wrampling-Alec was helped from the field soon after.

An Australian scrum looked to ease the pressure but was overpowered by New Zealand who won the penalty. A quick tap by Johnny Lee got New Zealand within metres of the try line and Letiu wouldn’t be denied a second time, with the reserve hooker claiming the try under the posts. The conversion saw New Zealand take the lead.

The renewed energy of New Zealand proved difficult to stop, with strong carries and quick recycles leading to plenty of post-contact metres.

A dangerous clearout from Rico Simpson stopped play and saw the New Zealand No. 10 receive a yellow card. That didn’t stop the Kiwis’ endeavour, and a breakdown penalty was their reward for continued pressure. Sam Coles stepped up and extended the lead to four.

Between the penalty, a scrum and some proud defence, New Zealand were able to wind down the clock and win possession back in Australia’s half.

Patient phase play drove New Zealand closer to the Australia line, and despite being down a man, Xavi Taele was able to score a game-sealing try with three minutes left. Fulltime score: 36-25.