Fissler Confidential: Ulster keen on NZ 10 as Shark departs English shores
Ulster, whom Aaron Cruden recently rebuffed in their quest for a new fly-half, have been having talks with the Hurricanes’ former New Zealand under-20 international Aidan Morgan.
Irish-qualified Morgan, 22, has struggled to get a game for the Hurricanes this season, with All Black Brett Cameron establishing himself as the first-choice No. 10 and Ruben Love able to cover full-back and fly-half.
As a result, Morgan has only made two appearances this season and has been speaking to Ulster about replacing Billy Burns, who is heading to Munster on a one-year deal.
Former Sale Sharks ballboy Sam James, who scored a try in his last home appearance for the club on Friday night, is heading to France following his release by the club.
Outside centre James, 29, who has also played inside centre, fly half and full back for his boyhood club was in tears after winning the man of the match award against Leicester Tigers last night.
After playing almost 250 games for The Sharks, he has been speaking to Pau, who are ninth in the Top 14 table. At least one other club is keen to have contract talks with him now that his departure has been announced.
Former Leicester Tigers back row Marco van Staden is staying in South Africa for another three years after signing a long-term contract extension with The Bulls.
Blindside Flanker Van Staden, 28, who returned to Loftus in 2022 after an injury-ravaged season with the Tigers when he only made eight appearances, will be under contract until June 2027.
The World Cup winner has made 11 starts for the Bulls this season in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup, scoring one try in Lyon has joined David Kriel, Johan Grobbelaar and Ruan Vermaak in extending their contracts.
Agen fly-half Thomas Vincent, who has clocked up over 200 points in 21 games this season, is leaving the Pro D2 side when his contract runs out and has agreed on a deal to join Top 14 strugglers Montpellier.
Vincent, 24, who had an 11-minute French under-20 career in 2019, is in his second stint with Agen, who are 12th in the ProD2 table after spending a season at Aurillac.
He will be the 12th new player signed by Montpellier for next season, but in which division isn’t certain as they haven’t been able to escape 13th place with games running out.
Exeter Chiefs found out that lightning does strike twice for the second year running after missing out on signing Queensland Reds centre Hunter Paisami at the very last minute earlier in the week.
The Chiefs thought they had snatched Wallaby international Paisami after arranging a medical, but Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh’s late intervention saw him sacrifice £53,000 and sign a two-year extension.
The club thought they had secured Guy Pepper from Newcastle Falcons last season before he changed his mind, while Rob Baxter admits he also didn’t see Georgian loosehead Nika Abuladze leaving for Montpellier until it happened.
The Australian transfer market appears to be attempting to catch fire with the Waratahs losing their 24-year-old playmaker Will Harrison to Japan on a two-year contract later this year.
But Perpignan’s bid to lure Wallaby scrum-half Jake Gordon away from The Tahs looks to be doomed to failure with Rugby Australia appearing to be unwilling to release him from the final year of his contract.
Melbourne Rebels tighthead Taniela Tupou’s move to Leinster was blocked, and sources in France say that even though his name is doing the rounds, a move to Montpellier seems unlikely to be happening anytime soon.
Whispers are reaching Fissler Confidential towers this week that Newcastle Falcons boss Steve Diamond looks set to be returning to his favourite honeyhole to recruit players for next season.
Ace wheeler dealer Diamond was known to love a South African during his time with Sale Sharks and has already landed Luan De Bruin from Edinburgh for next season.
We have been told that Diamond is on the lookout for another prop and a back rower to take to the North-East as he looks to stamp his mark on the Falcons squad.
Leinster were blocked from signing Taniela Tupou, Finlay Bealham and Tom O’Toole, but could they have an unlikely saviour at tighthead after veteran Ireland prop Cian Healy signed a new contract?
Healy, who turns 37 later this year, has spent the whole of his career at loosehead but can play on the opposite side at a push which could dig Leinster out of a hole.
The last time he started with the number three shirt was against Munster on Boxing Day 2022. He played 59 minutes of the 20-19 win at Thomond Park before being replaced by Vakh Abdaladze.
Former Biarritz centre Shaun Hegarty looks set to be named as the new chairman of the Pro D2 strugglers after presenting a business plan to the rugby regulatory authorities in France last week.
The 40-year-old Kiwi, who also played for Bayonne, Narbonne and Bidart, helped Biarritz win back-to-back French titles in 2005 and 2006 and is fronting the takeover along former Springbok Flip Van der Merwe.
Hegarty has a French-Basque mother and an Irish-New Zealander father and runs an events travel business is however remaining tight-lipped about who is supplying the finance for the deal.
Comments on RugbyPass
Seems to have been a bright start but it tailed off. To win the big matches you have to get used to putting your foot on the throttle and your opponent’s necks in an 80 minutes performance which is what the All Blacks were renowned for. An example in the Women’s game is England v Ireland in the 6N match played at Twickenham in April. Watch on YouTube.1 Go to comments
Bobby has been a first grade bonehead since high school. Like a true Cape Tonian, his own reflection is more important than anything else.1 Go to comments
No comment on the textbook red card for Ramm that was just ignored? Amazing that4 Go to comments
These rule changes have been implemented with good intentions, but much like every other rule change focus on isolated symptoms instead of the root cause. If you cannot croc roll, and cannot risk any head contact with a front on clear out, it is not clear how you are supposed to lawfully clear someone out who is attempting a jackal. This will backfire massively and lead to substantially more kicking. Teams will simply not want to take the ball into contact. Or it will lead to even more dangerous methods to clear players out who are over the ball. I much prefer having the set piece on a 30 second shot clock over no scrum on a short arm infringement. Resets are not a problem in themselves, but 90 second water and tactics breaks before every scrum are a big problem. Trainers constantly coming on to the field to help players pull their socks up and delaying the game are a problem. DuPont law was a blight on the game and should have been changed the day after it was first implemented.77 Go to comments
Ah yes, the opinion of Andy Goode… Andy Goode, the man who knows what some of the Irish players said to Eben Etzebeth after the QF, better than what Eben himself knows. And, judging by this piece, the Grandmaster of clichés.2 Go to comments
I think this is a fair view. As a South African I am concerned about the depowering of the scrum but let’s be honest, until the SA vs FRA quarter many people didn’t even know you could take a scrum from a free kick. As you say it’s going to come down to interpretation… until then we don’t really know how this is going to impact the game. That would lead to my own objection. Do the unknowns of changing a law outweigh the cons of said law. With such an obscure law that most people had never heard of, one that had never really had an impact on the game in the first place is it worth changing to invite so much uncertainty. Better the devil you know then the devil you don’t as it were…2 Go to comments
162 comments so far and counting. i didn't realize that rugby fans are on the way to join the football brothers. what is the point to share personal opinion only to get all this shi*? it seems IRB bosses are doing the great job by killing the spirit of the game both on and outside the pitch. too sad, indeed. btw, was there anything on eben’s point of view from the boys in green, who he mentioned?164 Go to comments
Job done guys. Great win in a game where things can quickly go wrong.1 Go to comments
Alex Sanderson fantastic coach and person .So pleased he has signed another contract great days ahead for Sale under his leadership.1 Go to comments
Andy Goode cant kick to 12164 Go to comments
Doxed himself. Great work Johnny. You are well suited to the Saders1 Go to comments
_Best game players _1 Go to comments
Who's Jarrad Hohepa?1 Go to comments
So let me get this straight. Say you have the dominant scrum. You are 99% sure you can go for a scrum pushover try on the line to win the game. The opposition knows it too. They give away a silly tap kick instead. You are now not allowed to scrum. This is ridiculous! *%@ing the game up as usual! The fact that the attacking teams are not allowed to scrum from a held up over the line is just as ridiculous. Really world rugby? Careful people might start a rebel league called True Rugby or Real Rugby.77 Go to comments
12 subs during a game? How has that been allowed to happen NB? I hate when the game goes in this monopolistic direction closing up shop, it just becomes non sport. Btw have you seen anything of how Liam Coltman was tracking for Lyon? He has just signed to return to Otago though we have a couple of young hookers developing here. He was a popular gentle natured character down here and I’m glad to see him back but maybe he will be a mentor primarily?12 Go to comments
Great breakdown and the global politics always confuses me a little. The southern hemisphere seems to be left out a bit but I wouldn’t even know where to start with fixing it. Club challenge could be a step in the right direction12 Go to comments
Since he coached Free state, from that time onwards, I maintained he was the coach for the Boks. A nice, no nonsense guy with an excellent brain, who gets results.11 Go to comments
well - they only played against 14 men and had the TMO team on their side - and still should have lost… so actually that makes sense.35 Go to comments
Southern hemisphere Rugby is exactly that, boring. Northern Hemisphere Rugby is soooo much more entertaining and better with better players.2 Go to comments
If he was to be cited for a dangerous behavior, then it’s natural that he should be. Then NTamack too, yes? And I’ll add a good whataboutism - Yeandle eye-gouging on Richie Arnold: not cited. Eye-gouging. Not high tackle. Eye-gouging. It was on French TV, with French TV directors.5 Go to comments