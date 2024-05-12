Australia U20 v New Zealand U20: NZ can be world champs, Aussies pay for mistakes
The New Zealand Baby Blacks are the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 champions after beating Australia’s Junior Wallabies 36-25 at Queensland’s Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday.
Winger Stanley Solomon scored a first-half double to help the Kiwis take a slender lead into the sheds at the break, but the Aussies rallied afterthe break with just one point separating the teams with 10 to play.
With first five Rico Simpson watching on from the sin bin, replacement Sam Coles converted a couple of shots at goal late in the piece as the New Zealanders ran out for what the scoreboard may suggest was a comfortable win.
But it was anything but. Both New Zealand and Australia showed genuine signs of promise which is very exciting ahead of the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa late next month.
Here are a few takeaways from New Zealand’s famous win across the ditch.
New Zealand will challenge for drought-breaking U20 Championship title
The Baby Blacks haven’t won the prestigious World Rugby U20 Championship in quite some time. Asafo Aumua stole the show with a stunning hat-trick in the 2017 decider against England as New Zealand ran away with a 64-17 win in Georgia.
Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson and Stephen Perofeta also got on the scoresheet that day. With the 20s being such an important marker for any young player on the rise, going on to win the world title is a springboard for those young stars to shine.
But they’ve failed to win the last three iterations of the tournament.
New Zealand were officially crowned the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 champions after beating Australia on Sunday. Every player and member of the coaching staff were rightfully gleaming but there’s another trophy they’re chasing.
The Kiwis want to win it all in South Africa from the end of next month, and after going through the junior Rugby Championship with an unbeaten record, there’s every reason to believe this team will be the ones to break New Zealand’s U20s hoodoo.
Backrower Malachi Wrampling-Alec already looks like an All Black-in-waiting, and the halves pairing of Dylan Pledger and Rico Simpson have also turned heads. This team has the makings of something even more special but it’s over to them to prove it.
England, Ireland and France will likely be the best of the northern hemisphere sides at the Championship. But New Zealand have shown enough that if they bring their A-game to South Africa then they can match it with anyone.
They might even be the favourites depending on who you ask.
Stanley Solomon is a name you need to remember
Remember the name Stanley Solomon. The New Zealand U20 winger turned heads with an incredible try scoring performance against South Africa in the tournament opener 10 days ago but was omitted from the squad to play Argentina.
With the World Rugby U20 Championship just around the corner, it made sense for Jono Gibbes and the rest of the New Zealand coaching staff to rotate their squad. It also gave some players time to rest and recover before a decisive final-round clash.
It wasn’t a surprise to see Stanley Solomon back in the starting side to play the Junior Wallabies. Solomon had had more than a week to recover, rest and refocus ahead of the Trans-Tasman derby and it looked to have paid off.
Solomon scored the opening try of the contest in the 18th minute after being given the ball in wide-open space down the left edge. Australia backrower Jack Harley chased after the winger but was never in the same race as the Kiwis took the lead.
But wait, there’s more.
Special players have the ability to make something of nothing – to turn half-opportunities into points – and that’s exactly what the Baby Blacks’ No. 11 did just before the break. One of the Aussie players threw a wayward pass and the winger made the most of it.
Solomon leapt up to collect the ball and then beat some quick Australian players to the try line with sheer pace. It was a crucial score in the context of the match at that stage as well, but credit to Solomon, he stood up when it counted.
There are a number of future All Blacks in this Baby Blacks side. Whether or not he goes on to play at Test level for New Zealand is still years away from being answered but Stanley Solomon is still a name you need to remember.
Australia made to pay for mistakes and missed opportunities
The Junior Wallabies might look at this as the match that got away from them. They were beaten but it’s not like they didn’t have their opportunities to pile on some scoreboard pressure.
With New Zealand up by six points, fullback Angus Staniforth broke up the field inside the final minute of the half. Staniforth linked up with backrower Aden Ekanayake for a one-two before Staniforth was bundled into touch.
The speedy outside back was tackled across the sideline only about a metre or so short of the try line. It was a tough chance, that’s for sure, but one the Aussie coaching staff would’ve wanted to see their players make the most of.
Moments later, they had a scrum feed five metres out from New Zealand’s try line. They ended up spreading the ball wide, with Staniforth finding a slither of space to run before the Kiwis won a penalty at the breakdown.
Once again, crisis averted for the Baby Blacks and a moment to reflect for the Junior Wallabies.
There were more errors and missed chances after the break, including a mistake at the lineout from hooker Ottavio Tuipulotu who double-pumped to gift the New Zealanders a free kick.
Shortly after, with one man advantage, replacement Boston Fakafanua was held up over the try line by New Zealand’s first five Rico Simpson. They would score soon after through winger Will McCulloch, to be fair.
But the point stands in the end.
All of those minor mistakes add up against a team like New Zealand.
New Zealand were also without first five Rico Simpson for 10 minutes late in the piece after he was sent to the sin bin. Still, during that period, the Aussies weren’t able to make the most of it on the scoreboard.
The Aussies will learn their lessons and bounce back, though. They have the makings of a talented squad and they will likely surprise a few teams at the U20 Championship in South Africa in a matter of weeks.
Harry McLaughlin-Phillips is a difference maker
Harry McLaughlin-Phillips is one of those players who just seems to get better and better all the time. The Queensland Reds pivot has played six matches in Super Rugby Pacific this season before taking his talents back to the Junior Wallabies.
After being called into the Australia U20 squad last week, McLaughlin-Phillips was available for selection to play the Baby Blacks. It wasn’t at all a surprise to see the Queenslander named to start in the No. 10 jersey against the Kiwis.
McLaughlin-Phillips converted two penalties in the first half and had a hand in some crucial tries after the break. The flyhalf sent winger Will McCulloch over for his second try with a skilful cut-out pass in the 62nd minute.
It must be said, however, that McLaughlin-Phillips did send a kick-off straight into touch just after New Zealand took the lead late in the piece. That’s a negative, it wasn’t a flawless performance, but it was still very, very promising.
There’s something special about this rugby talent. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips has a bright future ahead of him and the pathway into the Junior Wallabies has played a big role in that. The Aussie can surprise a few teams over in South Africa with the flyhalf on the field.
Comments on RugbyPass
The game where it felt like RSA was going to lose the most was the England game in my view. Heart in throat after the Farrell drop-goal…Amazing that the boks overcame 3 times in a row…not likely to be repeated ever in my view Also the boys looked emotionally spent in the England game in the 1st half That said, why was World Rugby and Beaumont allowed to stack the pools in England’s favour? Toughest opponents on that side of the draw were Fiji, Argentina (implode central) and Auckland Girls 2nd team38 Go to comments
Online trolls - the only ppl who the Crusaders can beat2 Go to comments
Definitely some greater nous by the Walleroos and it will take a bit of time for Jo Yapp to have a lasting affect. Canada are a forward dominated physical team and only the top 3 teams can match them, though not so sure about BF’s forwards. Many of Canada’s forwards earn their living in the English PWR, the breeding ground for the Red Roses amazing strength in depth. The next PAC4 matches will be interesting.1 Go to comments
Is the Club World Cup and the World League, in combination, going to make or break world Rugby? I personally think it’s too much. Established tournaments and competitions’s significance is going to be drowned out by “the new shiney Mall built just down the street”.38 Go to comments
Loved Carr‘s post match interview. “No, I don’t think so Jean. But thank you.” Good kid. Louw a certain feature for the Boks this year.1 Go to comments
“Where is the challenge to Leinster, Toulouse and La Rochelle likely to come from in future?” Racing 92 ? This has not been a good season for them this year, but they have a very strong squad……players like Woki, Nyakane, Kolisi, Le Roux, Lauret(these two older now), Le Garrec, Fickou, Tuisova, Arundell. With the addition next year of Owen Farrell, that is some firepower to mount a serious challenge ? And with Stuart Lancaster having a year under his belt, things should go better. Northampton will be a year wiser, more streetwise too. And I would expect one or two of the South African sides to mount a more serious challenge, but that would depend on keeping more players at home38 Go to comments
Wow, have to go but can’t leave without saying these thoughts. And carlos might jump in here, but going through the repercussions I had the thought that sole nation representatives would see this tournament as a huge boon. The prestige alone by provide a huge incentive for nations like Argentina to place a fully international club side into one of these tournaments (namely Super Rugby). I don’t know about the money side but if a team like the Jaguares was on the fence about returning I could see this entry as deciding the deal (at least for make up of that side with its eligibility criteria etc). Same goes for Fiji, and the Drua, if there can be found money to invest in bringing more internationals into the side. It’s great work from those involved in European rugby to sacrifice their finals, or more accurately, to open there finals upto 8 other world teams. It creates a great niche and can be used by other parties to add further improvements to the game. Huge change from the way things in the past have stalled. I did not even know that about the French game. Can we not then, for all the posters out there that don’t want to follow NZ and make the game more aerobic, now make a clear decision around with more injuries occur the more tired an athlete is? If France doesn’t have less injuries, then that puts paid to that complaint, and we just need to find out if it is actually more dangerous having ‘bigger’ athletes or not. How long have they had this rule?38 Go to comments
Haha he does the exact opposite of what you’d expect any receiver to do, Brilliant!2 Go to comments
well the favourites dont always win and let scott robertson chose his number 83 Go to comments
thats great for cam miller and the highlanders the crusaders have got problems within there systems that were proberly covered up astheywere winning when scott robertson was in charge2 Go to comments
The last time Plumtree coached the sharks they sucked the same when with the hurricanes now back with the shark Springboro. They still have no game plan1 Go to comments
an impressive nail biting win for the Blues...but for mine the losing of the game sits with Isaia Walker-Leawere who fumbled balls from kick offs, broken play and then stripped of the ball by Sam Nock in the final minute…3 Go to comments
All of the Moderna law changes have been to slow the game down, playing into the hands of SA and the north. Incentivising boring, negative rugby. Brilliant changes. Speed up the game.16 Go to comments
Imagine you kick to the lineout, they give away a free kick, you have a great chance at a scrum, sorry sir you have to tap and go. Ridiculous16 Go to comments
While I believe that the Crusaders do not deserve a spot in the playoffs, every single team would be worried to play them no matter where on the table they are. For example, they have the potential to knock out the Blues at Eden Park. They are the Springboks in Super Rugby in that they know exactly how to play knockout footy and have the pedigree and experience to do it. Something is just not quite right with that team this year. Fakatava is prone to to the odd brain explosion and can kick away good ball in bad positions. His work around the ruck and breakdown is a standout. Is he better than Finlay Christie? I’m not sure. TJ Perenara and Cortez Ratima should get two of the spots in the ABs squad. Aumua has so much potential but the midfield is quite well stocked with Jordie, ALB, Tupaea, and Ioane as well as Billy Proctor who is in top form. Aumua would be battling a spot with Tupaea and Proctor.2 Go to comments
Why do some Bok fans get so defensive when people have opinions on how the game should be played? Is it really necessary to take it as a personal attack on SA every time?16 Go to comments
Most crazy rule is when attacking player has to release but defender does not. Stop the defender doing that by saying hands off. That way fender would not kill the ball. Madness and crazy80 Go to comments
Minicamp rules include no-pads and no tackling.2 Go to comments
Toulouse has enough quality players so no headaches 😁 Choco is rarely a starting centre. Throughout this championship there have been far worse actions that were never called… too many rules, too many rule changes, too many inconsistencies, too many angry fans. I'm not surprised rugby does not attract new spectators, how could they understand 🤣6 Go to comments
Ah yes Andy with his “Goode” views. Oke might as well come out and say it, “I like seeing South African scrums depowered in order to give the rest of the world a chance”. Somehow he thinks World Rugby always knew about calling scrums from marks and it just so happened to coincide with Damien Willemse’s call that they decided to change the rules. Ah come on, if he can't see it then he needs prescription glasses. No ways, they are doing this for the betterment of Rugby. They want to clamp down on Rassie’s innovative skills than encouraging coaches to think outside of the box to try new things. What they can't count on is what Rassie will plan next. I almost get the impression that once Rassie retires World Rugby is going to be scrabbling around trying to find their identity. Currently set at ARP (Anti-Rassie Party). Although I don't really care in that regard because they always a RWC step behind.16 Go to comments