Australia U20 v New Zealand U20: NZ can be world champs, Aussies pay for mistakes

The New Zealand Baby Blacks are the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 champions after beating Australia’s Junior Wallabies 36-25 at Queensland’s Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Winger Stanley Solomon scored a first-half double to help the Kiwis take a slender lead into the sheds at the break, but the Aussies rallied afterthe break with just one point separating the teams with 10 to play.

With first five Rico Simpson watching on from the sin bin, replacement Sam Coles converted a couple of shots at goal late in the piece as the New Zealanders ran out for what the scoreboard may suggest was a comfortable win.

But it was anything but. Both New Zealand and Australia showed genuine signs of promise which is very exciting ahead of the World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa late next month.

Here are a few takeaways from New Zealand’s famous win across the ditch.

New Zealand will challenge for drought-breaking U20 Championship title

The Baby Blacks haven’t won the prestigious World Rugby U20 Championship in quite some time. Asafo Aumua stole the show with a stunning hat-trick in the 2017 decider against England as New Zealand ran away with a 64-17 win in Georgia.

Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson and Stephen Perofeta also got on the scoresheet that day. With the 20s being such an important marker for any young player on the rise, going on to win the world title is a springboard for those young stars to shine.

But they’ve failed to win the last three iterations of the tournament.

New Zealand were officially crowned the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 champions after beating Australia on Sunday. Every player and member of the coaching staff were rightfully gleaming but there’s another trophy they’re chasing.

The Kiwis want to win it all in South Africa from the end of next month, and after going through the junior Rugby Championship with an unbeaten record, there’s every reason to believe this team will be the ones to break New Zealand’s U20s hoodoo.

Backrower Malachi Wrampling-Alec already looks like an All Black-in-waiting, and the halves pairing of Dylan Pledger and Rico Simpson have also turned heads. This team has the makings of something even more special but it’s over to them to prove it.

England, Ireland and France will likely be the best of the northern hemisphere sides at the Championship. But New Zealand have shown enough that if they bring their A-game to South Africa then they can match it with anyone.

They might even be the favourites depending on who you ask.

Stanley Solomon is a name you need to remember

Remember the name Stanley Solomon. The New Zealand U20 winger turned heads with an incredible try scoring performance against South Africa in the tournament opener 10 days ago but was omitted from the squad to play Argentina.

With the World Rugby U20 Championship just around the corner, it made sense for Jono Gibbes and the rest of the New Zealand coaching staff to rotate their squad. It also gave some players time to rest and recover before a decisive final-round clash.

It wasn’t a surprise to see Stanley Solomon back in the starting side to play the Junior Wallabies. Solomon had had more than a week to recover, rest and refocus ahead of the Trans-Tasman derby and it looked to have paid off.

Solomon scored the opening try of the contest in the 18th minute after being given the ball in wide-open space down the left edge. Australia backrower Jack Harley chased after the winger but was never in the same race as the Kiwis took the lead.

But wait, there’s more.

Special players have the ability to make something of nothing – to turn half-opportunities into points – and that’s exactly what the Baby Blacks’ No. 11 did just before the break. One of the Aussie players threw a wayward pass and the winger made the most of it.

Solomon leapt up to collect the ball and then beat some quick Australian players to the try line with sheer pace. It was a crucial score in the context of the match at that stage as well, but credit to Solomon, he stood up when it counted.

There are a number of future All Blacks in this Baby Blacks side. Whether or not he goes on to play at Test level for New Zealand is still years away from being answered but Stanley Solomon is still a name you need to remember.

Australia made to pay for mistakes and missed opportunities

The Junior Wallabies might look at this as the match that got away from them. They were beaten but it’s not like they didn’t have their opportunities to pile on some scoreboard pressure.

With New Zealand up by six points, fullback Angus Staniforth broke up the field inside the final minute of the half. Staniforth linked up with backrower Aden Ekanayake for a one-two before Staniforth was bundled into touch.

The speedy outside back was tackled across the sideline only about a metre or so short of the try line. It was a tough chance, that’s for sure, but one the Aussie coaching staff would’ve wanted to see their players make the most of.

Moments later, they had a scrum feed five metres out from New Zealand’s try line. They ended up spreading the ball wide, with Staniforth finding a slither of space to run before the Kiwis won a penalty at the breakdown.

Once again, crisis averted for the Baby Blacks and a moment to reflect for the Junior Wallabies.

There were more errors and missed chances after the break, including a mistake at the lineout from hooker Ottavio Tuipulotu who double-pumped to gift the New Zealanders a free kick.

Shortly after, with one man advantage, replacement Boston Fakafanua was held up over the try line by New Zealand’s first five Rico Simpson. They would score soon after through winger Will McCulloch, to be fair.

But the point stands in the end.

All of those minor mistakes add up against a team like New Zealand.

New Zealand were also without first five Rico Simpson for 10 minutes late in the piece after he was sent to the sin bin. Still, during that period, the Aussies weren’t able to make the most of it on the scoreboard.

The Aussies will learn their lessons and bounce back, though. They have the makings of a talented squad and they will likely surprise a few teams at the U20 Championship in South Africa in a matter of weeks.

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips is a difference maker

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips is one of those players who just seems to get better and better all the time. The Queensland Reds pivot has played six matches in Super Rugby Pacific this season before taking his talents back to the Junior Wallabies.

After being called into the Australia U20 squad last week, McLaughlin-Phillips was available for selection to play the Baby Blacks. It wasn’t at all a surprise to see the Queenslander named to start in the No. 10 jersey against the Kiwis.

McLaughlin-Phillips converted two penalties in the first half and had a hand in some crucial tries after the break. The flyhalf sent winger Will McCulloch over for his second try with a skilful cut-out pass in the 62nd minute.

It must be said, however, that McLaughlin-Phillips did send a kick-off straight into touch just after New Zealand took the lead late in the piece. That’s a negative, it wasn’t a flawless performance, but it was still very, very promising.

There’s something special about this rugby talent. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips has a bright future ahead of him and the pathway into the Junior Wallabies has played a big role in that. The Aussie can surprise a few teams over in South Africa with the flyhalf on the field.