Baby Blacks remain focused with another ‘job to do’ at U20 Championship
They may have won the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 crown on Sunday but New Zealand U20 have “still got a job to do” in a matter of weeks as they look to end the nation’s title drought at the World Rugby U20 Championship.
Hooker Asafo Aumua scored a hat-trick and other future All Blacks in Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson and Stephen Perofeta also got on the scoresheet as New Zealand secured the 2017 world title with a 64-17 win over England.
But the Baby Blacks’ dominance at U20s level has taken a hit in the more recent tournaments. New Zealand have only finished as high as fourth on one occasion while France have emerged as the team to beat with three tiles in as many events.
France, England, Ireland and Australia could very well be in the mix to take out the title in South Africa later this year, but there’s also every reason for New Zealanders to dare to dream of the U20s program returning to its former glory.
New Zealand took out the first-ever Rugby Championship U20 title with a thrilling 36-25 win over Australia on Sunday evening. It was all to play for in that decider but the Kiwis made the most of their opportunities as they overcame some hardships.
That’s one trophy locked away for another year but the Baby Blacks want more.
“We got the job done here, we’ll celebrate as a team but we’ll keep in mind we’ve still got a job to do later in the year,” captain Vernon Bason told RugbyPass on Sunday.
“That’s something that… it’s been a long time since New Zealand U20s or the Baby Blacks have won that.
“Looking at this group, I think we’ve got real big potential to be able to break that streak and hopefully come away with it.”
With the massive trophy up for grabs, New Zealand were locked in a fierce battle with Australia midway through the second half. Junior Wallabies wing Will McCulloch had just scored his second try in three minutes to give the hosts a slender lead.
Baby Blacks captain Bason was replaced on the one-hour mark after putting in a solid shift, and in-form loose forward Malachi Wrampling-Alec followed just a few minutes later with what appeared to be a leg injury.
New Zealand were without their captain and star player, and they also trailed on the scoreboard. They had their backs up against the ropes, and their quest for Rugby Championship glory took another hit soon after with first five Rico Simpson shown a yellow card.
“I was literally on the edge of my seat,” Bason reflected after the match.
But the men in black weren’t going to go down without a fight.
They threw everything at their opponents and eventually took the lead, with a final try to centre Xavi Taele with four minutes to play the icing on the cake.
Bason received the honour of becoming the first-ever captain to lift that trophy, and the New Zealanders burst into a state of euphoria as their skipper ran over to the squad with the gigantic trophy.
Meanwhile, about 20 metres away, the Junior Wallabies stood with blank looks on their face. They had come off second best in a thrilling battle against a worthy champion.
“I’m still pretty lost for words. It’s the first time ever this competition has been held and to be able to have New Zealand’s name on it first, it just gives us a lot of sense of pride.
“Over the moon. It took the full 80 to get that. It was something we had to work for, it wasn’t given to us. Just real happy.
“This specific tournament gives us great momentum carrying on into that South Africa (tournament), that World Cup later in the year,” he added.
“Just to be able to play different sides each week, different opponents and trying to get an understanding of how they like to strike, how they like to play.
“You take that into our books and how we can better ourselves.”
When Sth Africa had Joost and Honiball at 9 and 10 they were almost impenetrable in and around the ruck. Even Jonah couldn't make headway in those channels so they were very hard to get in behind. They had a fantastic side who played a fast, rugged style which won them the Tri Nations during that period. That side would beat their current mob of which I have no doubt.2 Go to comments
Awesome win by the NZ U20s. They were excellent in the 2nd half with some very patient and accurate phase play, a dominant scrum and decent lineout. Simpson controlled things very well at 10 and it was amazing to see the team maintain their composure and score points when he was in the sin bin for a very harsh yellow card.2 Go to comments
come on Toulouse1 Go to comments
Not unless the cartels get interested in rugby like they did w football1 Go to comments
Yes Dobbo, you were absolute crap. Start respecting the ball and possession. If you played rugby instead of basketball against the Ospreys, you would have been n the top two now, not fifth! If you attractively and entertainingly throw the ball around for 80 minutes and lose, WE DON’T FKN ENJOY IT!1 Go to comments
We need a system of transfer fees. A club shouldn’t just get to sign Will Harrison when he’s been funded in NSW his entire rugby life because they have more money.87 Go to comments
That the pain experienced by SH clubs poached mercilessly by NH friends being now felt by the non-elite NH clubs delivers me an element of schadenfreude but if it expands the amount of poachees and opens the eyes of those new to the group then it serves a purpose. In my pessimistic (realistic?) moments I see Oz clubs in the future acting solely as feeders for France and Japan. It’s a real possibility without change87 Go to comments
why is this garbage rival sport that’s poaching rugby talents being promoted on a rugby website backed by world rugby again?5 Go to comments
“Ou Lem” leading that ‘98 team to a 13-3 victory was the stuff of legend! Especially since we hadn’t beaten them for many years. 10/12/13 combo of Honiball, Pieter Muller & Andre Snyman were tough as nails! I remember screaming my head off in the early hours of the morning & my brother hitting a hole through one of the bedroom doors🤭😂2 Go to comments
Whatever about 2017 - it's seven years ago and irrelevant now. In 2021 New Zealand needed a numerical advantage for 75% of the game and what was then the largest home advantage crowd in the history of the sport in order to just _barely_ beat England.3 Go to comments
Both cards were harsh. Yet again highlighting rugby's inconsistencies and the absurd effect of cards3 Go to comments
Excellent game management in the last 15 or so minutes to close it out. Aussie got a bit panicky.3 Go to comments
While all this is going on… I’ve been thinking more about the NFL draft system and how to make the commercial elements of the game more sustainable for SA teams who precariously live on the fringe of these developments. SA teams play in Europe now, and are welcome, because there’s a novelty to it. SA certainly doesn’t bring the bucks (like a Japan would to SR) but they bring eyes to it. But if they don’t perform (because they don’t have the money like the big clubs) - it’s easy come easy go… I think there is an element of strategic drafting going on in SA. Where the best players (assets) are sort of distributed amongst the major teams. It’s why we’re seeing Moodie at the Bulls for example and not at his homegrown Western Province. 20-30 years ago, it was all about playing for your province of birth. That has clearly changed in the modern era. Maybe Moodie couldn’t stay in the cape because at the time the Stormers were broke? Or had too many good players to fit him in? Kistchoff’s sabbatical to Ireland and back had financial benefits. Now they can afford him again (I would guess). What I am getting at is - I think SA Rugby needs to have a very strong strategy around how teams equitably share good youth players out of the youth structures. That is SA’s strong point - a good supply of good players out of our schools and varsities. It doesn’t need to be the spectacle we see out of the states, but a system where SA teams and SA rugby decide on where to draft youth, how to fund this and how to make it that it were possible for a team like the Cheetahs (for example) to end up with a team of young stars and win! This is the investment and thinking that needs to be happening at grassroots to sustain the monster meanwhile being created at the top.87 Go to comments
Great win - but very poor officiating yet again. Even the Aussie commentators slammed the YC decisions.2 Go to comments
The game where it felt like RSA was going to lose the most was the England game in my view. Heart in throat after the Farrell drop-goal…Amazing that the boks overcame 3 times in a row…not likely to be repeated ever in my view Also the boys looked emotionally spent in the England game in the 1st half That said, why was World Rugby and Beaumont allowed to stack the pools in England’s favour? Toughest opponents on that side of the draw were Fiji, Argentina (implode central) and Auckland Girls 2nd team58 Go to comments
Online trolls - the only ppl who the Crusaders can beat2 Go to comments
Definitely some greater nous by the Walleroos and it will take a bit of time for Jo Yapp to have a lasting affect. Canada are a forward dominated physical team and only the top 3 teams can match them, though not so sure about BF’s forwards. Many of Canada’s forwards earn their living in the English PWR, the breeding ground for the Red Roses amazing strength in depth. The next PAC4 matches will be interesting.1 Go to comments
Is the Club World Cup and the World League, in combination, going to make or break world Rugby? I personally think it’s too much. Established tournaments and competitions’s significance is going to be drowned out by “the new shiney Mall built just down the street”.87 Go to comments
Loved Carr‘s post match interview. “No, I don’t think so Jean. But thank you.” Good kid. Louw a certain feature for the Boks this year.1 Go to comments
“Where is the challenge to Leinster, Toulouse and La Rochelle likely to come from in future?” Racing 92 ? This has not been a good season for them this year, but they have a very strong squad……players like Woki, Nyakane, Kolisi, Le Roux, Lauret(these two older now), Le Garrec, Fickou, Tuisova, Arundell. With the addition next year of Owen Farrell, that is some firepower to mount a serious challenge ? And with Stuart Lancaster having a year under his belt, things should go better. Northampton will be a year wiser, more streetwise too. And I would expect one or two of the South African sides to mount a more serious challenge, but that would depend on keeping more players at home87 Go to comments