‘We’re hungry’: Junior Wallabies skipper believes team can win world title
Australia U20 captain Toby MacPherson remains confident that the Junior Wallabies “could win” their first-ever world title later this year even though they finished last in the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 on the Sunshine Coast.
The Junior Wallabies have finished second at the World Rugby U20 Championship twice, which included a run to the final at the 2019 decider in Argentina. Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Noah Lolesio and Mark Nawaqanitawase were among those in the star-studded squad.
While Australia’s fourth-place finish in the Rugby Championship this month may not build them up as a team who can shock the world, there’s no denying they were improving throughout the tournament which ended with a heartbreaking defeat to New Zealand.
Following a heavy loss to Argentina and a hard-fought win over South Africa, the Nathan Grey-coached Australia outfit went toe-to-toe with a red-hot New Zealand side on Sunday evening. It was a one-point game with 10 minutes to play but the Kiwis managed to pull away.
“Disappointed” was the first word that came out of Toby MacPherson’s mouth in an interview after the 36-25 defeat. Every Australian player who walked up the tunnel to greet family and friends had a look of heartbreak on their face.
They had just watched the Baby Blacks lift the Rugby Championship’s gigantic trophy. It hurt them but if could also be the catalyst for future success as the team look to “get better quick” ahead of the U20 Championship from the end of next month.
“The (Wallabies’) World Cup was tough for us as a country and as a junior coming through the system it’s obviously tough to watch that unfold and the way it went down,” MacPherson told RugbyPass at Sunshine Coast Stadium.
“I don’t think that reflects on our age group at all and I think we showed that when we do get it right we can execute some really good footy and I think that’s a really big bonus.
“Going into the World Cup off the back of last year, we’re hungry and the boys really want to push up into that top four.
“Me as a captain I have all the belief in the world that we could win the title over there and we absolutely can.
“The boys have got to be better, I’ve got to be better as a captain – we’ve all got to get better and we’ve got to get better quick. That’s the ultimate goal.
“As Australian rugby, I think we need to hold these couple of age groups together and really focus on developing us.
“I’m excited by the players that we have, we’ve got good talent, and I think so are they.
“The performances and the improvement over the last three games that this tournament has enabled us to do, I think there’s some exciting passage of play.
“I’m really excited going into the World Cup and optimistic that we can do really well.”
MacPherson mentioned the Junior Wallabies’ lack of execution multiple times during that four-minute interview. Point scoring opportunities and potentially even the match were there for the taking but the Aussies failed where the Kiwis thrived.
New Zealand made the most of some half-opportunities to strike, including Stanley Solomon’s second try late in the first half. The winger leapt up to intercept a lofted pass before beating his opponent’s with sheer pace to the house.
Fullback Angus Staniforth looked to hit back for the Junor Wallabies only a couple of minutes later but was bundled into touch with the try line practically within reach. So, New Zealand went into the break with the lead.
While Australia managed to regain the later on courtesy of a Will McCulloch double, the Baby Blacks rallied in clutch moments. First five Rico Simpson was sent to the sin bin late but that only seemed to spur the 14-man Kiwi side on.
The Junior Wallabies may be left to wonder what could’ve been.
“Proud of the boys’ effort but disappointed. We created a lot of opportunities out there and we just didn’t get that last pass or we just didn’t get that final little bit of execution to finish it,” MacPherson said.
“We created enough opportunities to lift that trophy and going into South Africa that’s going to be our work on, is being able to ice those little touches when you make a line break.
“Proud of the boys. Obviously (I’m a) bit disappointed. No one wanted to see them lift the trophy.
“I had confidence in the boys at all points of the game and I think so did they but we just fell short and didn’t quite execute our A-zone.
“I think you can see our progression throughout this tournament has been massive,” he added.
“Round one we had a bit of a shocker and we all admitted that, round two we showed a really gutsy effort, and then this round we created a lot of opportunities but as I said, we just didn’t finish it.
“Going into the World Cup we’re positive and we believe but we’ve got a lot of learning to do and that’s a part of footy and I think all the boys are up for that.”
See the HSBC SVNS champions crowned in Madrid, 31 May-2 June. Tickets from €10 available to purchase HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
When Sth Africa had Joost and Honiball at 9 and 10 they were almost impenetrable in and around the ruck. Even Jonah couldn't make headway in those channels so they were very hard to get in behind. They had a fantastic side who played a fast, rugged style which won them the Tri Nations during that period. That side would beat their current mob of which I have no doubt.2 Go to comments
Awesome win by the NZ U20s. They were excellent in the 2nd half with some very patient and accurate phase play, a dominant scrum and decent lineout. Simpson controlled things very well at 10 and it was amazing to see the team maintain their composure and score points when he was in the sin bin for a very harsh yellow card.2 Go to comments
come on Toulouse1 Go to comments
Not unless the cartels get interested in rugby like they did w football1 Go to comments
Yes Dobbo, you were absolute crap. Start respecting the ball and possession. If you played rugby instead of basketball against the Ospreys, you would have been n the top two now, not fifth! If you attractively and entertainingly throw the ball around for 80 minutes and lose, WE DON’T FKN ENJOY IT!1 Go to comments
We need a system of transfer fees. A club shouldn’t just get to sign Will Harrison when he’s been funded in NSW his entire rugby life because they have more money.87 Go to comments
That the pain experienced by SH clubs poached mercilessly by NH friends being now felt by the non-elite NH clubs delivers me an element of schadenfreude but if it expands the amount of poachees and opens the eyes of those new to the group then it serves a purpose. In my pessimistic (realistic?) moments I see Oz clubs in the future acting solely as feeders for France and Japan. It’s a real possibility without change87 Go to comments
why is this garbage rival sport that’s poaching rugby talents being promoted on a rugby website backed by world rugby again?5 Go to comments
“Ou Lem” leading that ‘98 team to a 13-3 victory was the stuff of legend! Especially since we hadn’t beaten them for many years. 10/12/13 combo of Honiball, Pieter Muller & Andre Snyman were tough as nails! I remember screaming my head off in the early hours of the morning & my brother hitting a hole through one of the bedroom doors🤭😂2 Go to comments
Whatever about 2017 - it's seven years ago and irrelevant now. In 2021 New Zealand needed a numerical advantage for 75% of the game and what was then the largest home advantage crowd in the history of the sport in order to just _barely_ beat England.3 Go to comments
Both cards were harsh. Yet again highlighting rugby's inconsistencies and the absurd effect of cards3 Go to comments
Excellent game management in the last 15 or so minutes to close it out. Aussie got a bit panicky.3 Go to comments
While all this is going on… I’ve been thinking more about the NFL draft system and how to make the commercial elements of the game more sustainable for SA teams who precariously live on the fringe of these developments. SA teams play in Europe now, and are welcome, because there’s a novelty to it. SA certainly doesn’t bring the bucks (like a Japan would to SR) but they bring eyes to it. But if they don’t perform (because they don’t have the money like the big clubs) - it’s easy come easy go… I think there is an element of strategic drafting going on in SA. Where the best players (assets) are sort of distributed amongst the major teams. It’s why we’re seeing Moodie at the Bulls for example and not at his homegrown Western Province. 20-30 years ago, it was all about playing for your province of birth. That has clearly changed in the modern era. Maybe Moodie couldn’t stay in the cape because at the time the Stormers were broke? Or had too many good players to fit him in? Kistchoff’s sabbatical to Ireland and back had financial benefits. Now they can afford him again (I would guess). What I am getting at is - I think SA Rugby needs to have a very strong strategy around how teams equitably share good youth players out of the youth structures. That is SA’s strong point - a good supply of good players out of our schools and varsities. It doesn’t need to be the spectacle we see out of the states, but a system where SA teams and SA rugby decide on where to draft youth, how to fund this and how to make it that it were possible for a team like the Cheetahs (for example) to end up with a team of young stars and win! This is the investment and thinking that needs to be happening at grassroots to sustain the monster meanwhile being created at the top.87 Go to comments
Great win - but very poor officiating yet again. Even the Aussie commentators slammed the YC decisions.2 Go to comments
The game where it felt like RSA was going to lose the most was the England game in my view. Heart in throat after the Farrell drop-goal…Amazing that the boks overcame 3 times in a row…not likely to be repeated ever in my view Also the boys looked emotionally spent in the England game in the 1st half That said, why was World Rugby and Beaumont allowed to stack the pools in England’s favour? Toughest opponents on that side of the draw were Fiji, Argentina (implode central) and Auckland Girls 2nd team58 Go to comments
Online trolls - the only ppl who the Crusaders can beat2 Go to comments
Definitely some greater nous by the Walleroos and it will take a bit of time for Jo Yapp to have a lasting affect. Canada are a forward dominated physical team and only the top 3 teams can match them, though not so sure about BF’s forwards. Many of Canada’s forwards earn their living in the English PWR, the breeding ground for the Red Roses amazing strength in depth. The next PAC4 matches will be interesting.1 Go to comments
Is the Club World Cup and the World League, in combination, going to make or break world Rugby? I personally think it’s too much. Established tournaments and competitions’s significance is going to be drowned out by “the new shiney Mall built just down the street”.87 Go to comments
Loved Carr‘s post match interview. “No, I don’t think so Jean. But thank you.” Good kid. Louw a certain feature for the Boks this year.1 Go to comments
“Where is the challenge to Leinster, Toulouse and La Rochelle likely to come from in future?” Racing 92 ? This has not been a good season for them this year, but they have a very strong squad……players like Woki, Nyakane, Kolisi, Le Roux, Lauret(these two older now), Le Garrec, Fickou, Tuisova, Arundell. With the addition next year of Owen Farrell, that is some firepower to mount a serious challenge ? And with Stuart Lancaster having a year under his belt, things should go better. Northampton will be a year wiser, more streetwise too. And I would expect one or two of the South African sides to mount a more serious challenge, but that would depend on keeping more players at home87 Go to comments