'Seriously clutching' - Danny Cipriani rages as newspaper releases LA photo

Former England fly-half Danny Cipriani has publicly slammed the Daily Mail for publishing a story suggesting he was smoking a ‘suspicious looking cigarette’ during a recent visit to LA.

The article noted the former player’s previous struggles with substance abuse and his claims of sobriety and seemed to be implying that the former Wasps star had fallen off the wagon by smoking the joint. A picture of a shirtless Cipriani smoking what looked like a marijuana cigarette was published along with the story. “He is thought to have bought the cigarette from a shop called Project Cannabis, near where he is staying. Recreational use of cannabis in California is legal,” wrote the journalist.

This evening Cipriani used the social media platform X to voice his outrage at the piece, accusing the newspaper of fabricating stories for profit at the expense of individuals’ well-being.

In his post on X Cipriani pilloried the newspaper’s approach, stating: “You are seriously clutching… Nothing unusual. You won’t exist in the next 3 years. Everyone is getting privy to lies you conjure in the namesake to make money.

“The lies you conjure for a headline… Without care for what you do to humans. Life is beautiful, and my heart is full of love. You have caused people to take their own lives. But continue to write non stories without care for human life, you can continue with me.”

Cipriani’s message was a blend of condemnation and mockery of the Daily Mail’s journalistic practices and again questioned whether the outlet would still be around in three years time.

“It’s now comical. But like I said, let’s see if you exist in 3 years… ;” He also hinted at future intentions to continue his lifestyle choices, “Also understand, I’m looking forward to getting back to LA to smoke my next joint.”

After some time as a free agent without a club, Cipriani announced his retirement from professional rugby in 2023. Cipriani’s career included stints at clubs like Wasps, Gloucester, and Melbourne Rebels.

No stranger to newspaper headlines, Cipriani’s turbulent love life and off-field dramas have often been fodder for UK tabloids over the years and the coverage hasn’t come to an end following his retirement from rugby union.