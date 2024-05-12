'I will not give names' - O'Gara's withering 18-word take on France star's howler

Who’d be a rugby coach? La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara has expressed his disappointment at a costly mistake by one of his star players cost his side dearly against Bordeaux-Bégles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The error ended up being a bit of a turning point in the game which ultimately saw La Rochelle suffer a 34-14 defeat.

Bordeaux-Bégles repeatedly capitalized on La Rochelle’s profligacy – running in six tries throughout the 80. The real ‘coach killer’ from O’Gara’s point of view came just before the hour mark when Bordeaux’s Damien Penaud scored following a total brain fade from No.8 Gregory Alldritt.

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV Watch now Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV Watch now

After Mathieu Jalibert took a quick-tap penalty and kicked the ball downfield, it appeared that Alldritt was about to secure the ball for a dropout after it had rolled over the try line.

Alldritt didn’t appear to realise that Penaud was continuing to sprint from afar before managing to touch down before Alldritt could react.

Bordeaux’s wings are ridiculous this yearpic.twitter.com/AZARh7HihH — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) May 12, 2024

It was a credit to Penaud’s pace and workrate, even if it came at the expense of his Les Bleus teammate Alldritt, who was left looking sheepish in the immediate aftermath.

The howler will draw obvious parallels with the infamous Rob Howley try for Wasps against Toulouse in the 2004 Heineken Cup Final and serves as a reminder of how momentary lapses in concentration can have catastrophic repercussions in a rugby field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronan O’Gara was not impressed. The Irishman was openly critical of his team’s performance in a moody post-match press conference. He pinpointed the lapse as indicative of the team’s current travails – writ large.

“We were punished by players who have crucial responsibilities in this team,” O’Gara noted in his post-match press conference, although he refrained from singling out individuals publicly. “I will not give names.”

🔴 La réaction de Ronan O’Gara après UBB-La Rochelle 😬 « On est pénalisé par certains joueurs ce soir qui portent des responsabilités cruciales dans cette équipe, je ne vais pas donner leurs noms » pic.twitter.com/1dd63VQfUT — Sud Radio Rugby (@SudRadioRugby) May 11, 2024

The loss to Bordeaux now places their playoff ambitions in jeopardy. Currently clinging to the sixth spot (the last qualifying position for the playoff) La Rochelle are just one point ahead of Pau.

ADVERTISEMENT

It effectively means all their remaining games are now must-wins.

This season has been particularly tough for O’Gara’s squad. After being dumped out of the Champions Cup by arch-rivals Leinster, they had high hopes of contending for the Top 14 title after impressive runs in recent seasons.

With the league title having eluded O’Gara’s to date, the manner of this defeat only added to the pressure on the team to turn their fortunes around swiftly.