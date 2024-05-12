Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 43
FT
26 - 22
FT
40 - 14
FT
21 - 44
FT
31 - 22
FT
17 - 28
FT
31 - 27
FT
32 - 29
FT
21 - 29
FT
48 - 10
FT
40 - 34
FT
90 - 0
FT
20 - 31
FT
20 - 41
FT
24 - 25
FT
34 - 13
FT
47 - 12
FT
58 - 26
FT
61 - 14
FT
26 - 61
FT
TOP 14

'I will not give names' - O'Gara's withering 18-word take on France star's howler

By Ian Cameron
La Rochelle's Irish head coach Ronan O'Gara gestures prior to the French Top14 rugby union match between Castres Olympique and Stade Rochelais at The Pierre-Fabre Stadium in Castres, south-western France on April 20, 2024. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP) (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Who’d be a rugby coach? La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara has expressed his disappointment at a costly mistake by one of his star players cost his side dearly against Bordeaux-Bégles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The error ended up being a bit of a turning point in the game which ultimately saw La Rochelle suffer a 34-14 defeat.

Bordeaux-Bégles repeatedly capitalized on La Rochelle’s profligacy – running in six tries throughout the 80. The real ‘coach killer’ from O’Gara’s point of view came just before the hour mark when Bordeaux’s Damien Penaud scored following a total brain fade from No.8 Gregory Alldritt.

Video Spacer

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV

Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV

Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

After Mathieu Jalibert took a quick-tap penalty and kicked the ball downfield, it appeared that Alldritt was about to secure the ball for a dropout after it had rolled over the try line.

Alldritt didn’t appear to realise that Penaud was continuing to sprint from afar before managing to touch down before Alldritt could react.

It was a credit to Penaud’s pace and workrate, even if it came at the expense of his Les Bleus teammate Alldritt, who was left looking sheepish in the immediate aftermath.

The howler will draw obvious parallels with the infamous Rob Howley try for Wasps against Toulouse in the 2004 Heineken Cup Final and serves as a reminder of how momentary lapses in concentration can have catastrophic repercussions in a rugby field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronan O’Gara was not impressed. The Irishman was openly critical of his team’s performance in a moody post-match press conference. He pinpointed the lapse as indicative of the team’s current travails – writ large.

“We were punished by players who have crucial responsibilities in this team,” O’Gara noted in his post-match press conference, although he refrained from singling out individuals publicly. “I will not give names.”

The loss to Bordeaux now places their playoff ambitions in jeopardy. Currently clinging to the sixth spot (the last qualifying position for the playoff) La Rochelle are just one point ahead of Pau.

ADVERTISEMENT

It effectively means all their remaining games are now must-wins.

This season has been particularly tough for O’Gara’s squad. After being dumped out of the Champions Cup by arch-rivals Leinster, they had high hopes of contending for the Top 14 title after impressive runs in recent seasons.

With the league title having eluded O’Gara’s to date, the manner of this defeat only added to the pressure on the team to turn their fortunes around swiftly.

Related

'Shameful' - Anger as coach accused of damaging Gloucester badge

Gloucester head coach George Skivington is facing significant criticism following his team's devastating 90-0 defeat to Northampton Saints in the Gallagher Premiership.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Pieter-Steph du Toit, The Malmesbury Missile, in conversation with Big Jim

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Ireland v New Zealand | Singapore Men's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

New Zealand v Australia | Singapore Women's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

Inter Services Championships | Royal Army Men v Royal Navy Men | Full Match Replay

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

2

World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

3

Pieter-Steph du Toit dismisses All Blacks as Boks' hardest RWC match

4

Pieter-Steph du Toit on the now infamous RWC semi-final halftime spray

5

15 more of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history

6

'Shameful' - Anger as coach accused of damaging Gloucester badge

7

Fissler Confidential: Ulster keen on NZ 10 as Shark departs English shores

8

Munster line up Tom Farrell to replace Antoine Frisch

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

The emergence of three super clubs may threaten the Investec Champions Cup, but there is a solution.

FEATURE

Do 'humiliated' Montpellier need a change of ownership?

Mohed Altrad's reign has seen a slew of coaches hired and fired, and club culture eroded.

FEATURE

Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution'

It is the most poorly paid position in the Gallagher Premiership but never has the influence of a scrum-half been so high

Comments on RugbyPass

M
Mid 2 hours ago
'It was a woeful performance' - 'Awful' Stormers berated despite win

Yes Dobbo, you were absolute crap. Start respecting the ball and possession. If you played rugby instead of basketball against the Ospreys, you would have been n the top two now, not fifth! If you attractively and entertainingly throw the ball around for 80 minutes and lose, WE DON’T FKN ENJOY IT!

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

We need a system of transfer fees. A club shouldn’t just get to sign Will Harrison when he’s been funded in NSW his entire rugby life because they have more money.

83 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

That the pain experienced by SH clubs poached mercilessly by NH friends being now felt by the non-elite NH clubs delivers me an element of schadenfreude but if it expands the amount of poachees and opens the eyes of those new to the group then it serves a purpose. In my pessimistic (realistic?) moments I see Oz clubs in the future acting solely as feeders for France and Japan. It’s a real possibility without change

83 Go to comments
F
Feng 5 hours ago
Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

why is this garbage rival sport that’s poaching rugby talents being promoted on a rugby website backed by world rugby again?

4 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 7 hours ago
Bobby Skinstad names his hardest man in rugby and it's not Bakkies

“Ou Lem” leading that ‘98 team to a 13-3 victory was the stuff of legend! Especially since we hadn’t beaten them for many years. 10/12/13 combo of Honiball, Pieter Muller & Andre Snyman were tough as nails! I remember screaming my head off in the early hours of the morning & my brother hitting a hole through one of the bedroom doors🤭😂

1 Go to comments
m
mjp89 8 hours ago
Time to remove the kid gloves with Red Roses

Whatever about 2017 - it's seven years ago and irrelevant now. In 2021 New Zealand needed a numerical advantage for 75% of the game and what was then the largest home advantage crowd in the history of the sport in order to just _barely_ beat England.

3 Go to comments
J
Jmann 8 hours ago
Australia U20 v New Zealand U20: NZ can be world champs, Aussies pay for mistakes

Both cards were harsh. Yet again highlighting rugby's inconsistencies and the absurd effect of cards

2 Go to comments
M
MattJH 10 hours ago
Australia U20 v New Zealand U20: NZ can be world champs, Aussies pay for mistakes

Excellent game management in the last 15 or so minutes to close it out. Aussie got a bit panicky.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 10 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

While all this is going on… I’ve been thinking more about the NFL draft system and how to make the commercial elements of the game more sustainable for SA teams who precariously live on the fringe of these developments. SA teams play in Europe now, and are welcome, because there’s a novelty to it. SA certainly doesn’t bring the bucks (like a Japan would to SR) but they bring eyes to it. But if they don’t perform (because they don’t have the money like the big clubs) - it’s easy come easy go… I think there is an element of strategic drafting going on in SA. Where the best players (assets) are sort of distributed amongst the major teams. It’s why we’re seeing Moodie at the Bulls for example and not at his homegrown Western Province. 20-30 years ago, it was all about playing for your province of birth. That has clearly changed in the modern era. Maybe Moodie couldn’t stay in the cape because at the time the Stormers were broke? Or had too many good players to fit him in? Kistchoff’s sabbatical to Ireland and back had financial benefits. Now they can afford him again (I would guess). What I am getting at is - I think SA Rugby needs to have a very strong strategy around how teams equitably share good youth players out of the youth structures. That is SA’s strong point - a good supply of good players out of our schools and varsities. It doesn’t need to be the spectacle we see out of the states, but a system where SA teams and SA rugby decide on where to draft youth, how to fund this and how to make it that it were possible for a team like the Cheetahs (for example) to end up with a team of young stars and win! This is the investment and thinking that needs to be happening at grassroots to sustain the monster meanwhile being created at the top.

83 Go to comments
J
Jmann 10 hours ago
New Zealand beat Australia to claim inaugural The Rugby Championship U20 title

Great win - but very poor officiating yet again. Even the Aussie commentators slammed the YC decisions.

1 Go to comments
J
John 11 hours ago
Pieter-Steph du Toit dismisses All Blacks as Boks' hardest RWC match

The game where it felt like RSA was going to lose the most was the England game in my view. Heart in throat after the Farrell drop-goal…Amazing that the boks overcame 3 times in a row…not likely to be repeated ever in my view Also the boys looked emotionally spent in the England game in the 1st half That said, why was World Rugby and Beaumont allowed to stack the pools in England’s favour? Toughest opponents on that side of the draw were Fiji, Argentina (implode central) and Auckland Girls 2nd team

56 Go to comments
J
John 11 hours ago
Crusaders star sent home address to troll who threatened him

Online trolls - the only ppl who the Crusaders can beat

2 Go to comments
B
Brian 11 hours ago
‘Lots of positives’: Wallaroos show resilience in heavy loss to Canada

Definitely some greater nous by the Walleroos and it will take a bit of time for Jo Yapp to have a lasting affect. Canada are a forward dominated physical team and only the top 3 teams can match them, though not so sure about BF’s forwards. Many of Canada’s forwards earn their living in the English PWR, the breeding ground for the Red Roses amazing strength in depth. The next PAC4 matches will be interesting.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 12 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

Is the Club World Cup and the World League, in combination, going to make or break world Rugby? I personally think it’s too much. Established tournaments and competitions’s significance is going to be drowned out by “the new shiney Mall built just down the street”.

83 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 12 hours ago
Agony for Glasgow as they fall short against Bulls

Loved Carr‘s post match interview. “No, I don’t think so Jean. But thank you.” Good kid. Louw a certain feature for the Boks this year.

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 13 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

“Where is the challenge to Leinster, Toulouse and La Rochelle likely to come from in future?” Racing 92 ? This has not been a good season for them this year, but they have a very strong squad……players like Woki, Nyakane, Kolisi, Le Roux, Lauret(these two older now), Le Garrec, Fickou, Tuisova, Arundell. With the addition next year of Owen Farrell, that is some firepower to mount a serious challenge ? And with Stuart Lancaster having a year under his belt, things should go better. Northampton will be a year wiser, more streetwise too. And I would expect one or two of the South African sides to mount a more serious challenge, but that would depend on keeping more players at home

83 Go to comments
J
Jon 13 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

Wow, have to go but can’t leave without saying these thoughts. And carlos might jump in here, but going through the repercussions I had the thought that sole nation representatives would see this tournament as a huge boon. The prestige alone by provide a huge incentive for nations like Argentina to place a fully international club side into one of these tournaments (namely Super Rugby). I don’t know about the money side but if a team like the Jaguares was on the fence about returning I could see this entry as deciding the deal (at least for make up of that side with its eligibility criteria etc). Same goes for Fiji, and the Drua, if there can be found money to invest in bringing more internationals into the side. It’s great work from those involved in European rugby to sacrifice their finals, or more accurately, to open there finals upto 8 other world teams. It creates a great niche and can be used by other parties to add further improvements to the game. Huge change from the way things in the past have stalled. I did not even know that about the French game. Can we not then, for all the posters out there that don’t want to follow NZ and make the game more aerobic, now make a clear decision around with more injuries occur the more tired an athlete is? If France doesn’t have less injuries, then that puts paid to that complaint, and we just need to find out if it is actually more dangerous having ‘bigger’ athletes or not. How long have they had this rule?

83 Go to comments
J
Jon 14 hours ago
Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

Haha he does the exact opposite of what you’d expect any receiver to do, Brilliant!

4 Go to comments
D
David 18 hours ago
Blues v Hurricanes: Sotutu wins battle of the 8s, Canes lose favourites tag

well the favourites dont always win and let scott robertson chose his number 8

4 Go to comments
D
David 18 hours ago
Highlanders v Crusaders: Crusaders’ woes continue, Cam Millar’s ‘coming of age’

thats great for cam miller and the highlanders the crusaders have got problems within there systems that were proberly covered up astheywere winning when scott robertson was in charge

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Brumbies and Reds primed to fly Aussie flag furthest Brumbies and Reds primed to fly Aussie flag furthest
Search