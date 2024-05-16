Toulouse centre handed ban but given Champions Cup final lifeline

Toulouse centre Santiago Chocobares has given a three week ban for his dangerous tackle on Harlequins centre Luke Northmore in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final.

The Argentine was cited for a dangerous tackle on the Harlequins centre on 74 minutes in his side’s victory at the Stadium de Toulouse.

He was subsequently cited for contravening Law 9.13 – a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously – and attended a video hearing on Wednesday.

An independent disciplinary committee determined that the tackle warranted a red card and a mid-range sanction of six weeks. That ban was halved due to the 25-year-old’s clean disciplinary record.

The three week ban would have meant Chocobares would miss the Champions Cup final against Leinster at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it can be reduced by a further week should he complete the World Rugby Coaching Intervention programme.

An EPCR statement read: “An independent disciplinary committee comprising Benjamin Rutherford (Ireland), Chair, Valeriu Toma (Romania), and Roddy MacLeod (Scotland) studied video imagery of the incident and heard evidence and submissions from Chocobares, who accepted the charge, from the player’s legal representative, Neil Robertson, from the Stade Toulousain President, Didier Lacroix, from the Stade Toulousain Director of Rugby, Ugo Mola, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

“The committee determined that Chocobares had tackled Northmore in a dangerous and reckless manner that warranted a red card, and therefore, the citing complaint was upheld.

“It was decided that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point. Taking into account the player’s guilty plea and his clear disciplinary record, the committee reduced the sanction by the maximum of 50% before imposing a three-week suspension.

“Chocobares is free to play on Monday, 27 May, however, if he applies for and successfully completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention, he will be free to play on Monday, 20 May

“Both the player and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”