Chiefs vs Force takeaways: Kiwi team bloodbath coming, McKenzie over Barrett

The Chiefs ran all over the Western Force for 56-7 win in Hamilton to stay in the hunt for a top four finish in Super Rugby Pacific.

It was one-way traffic as tries to Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Damian McKenzie and Tupou Vaa’i gave the Chiefs a 29-0 lead after 30 minutes.

Points Flow Chart Chiefs win +49 Time in lead 80 Mins in lead 0 100% % Of Game In Lead 0% 43% Possession Last 10 min 57% 10 Points Last 10 min 0

Rona completed a hat-trick while McKenzie was taken off for what looked like precautionary measures after coming away grimacing.

Here are four takeaways after the Chiefs dominant win over the Force.

Killed on the blindside early

The Force leaked tries early and often to a powerful Chiefs side that isn’t short of weapons.

But it was all too easy for the Chiefs who clearly had eyes for the Force’s leaky maul defence, twice striking down the short side early.

The first one to Daniel Rona came from Cortez Ratima breaking that way and manufacturing a simple two-on-one. Rona’s line was disguised initially by stacking behind the maul.

The Chiefs ran a similar play a second time, sending Damian McKenzie with Rona for a three-on-two. The No.10 cruised over after Ratima put on another assist.

Up 22-0 early it was basically lights out.

Player Line Breaks 1 Daniel Rona 3 2 Etene Nanai-Seturo 2 3 Damian McKenzie 2

McKenzie over Barrett

Chiefs first five Damian McKenzie is the most valuable player in New Zealand right now. With Richie Mo’unga’s departure and his ineligibility for the All Blacks, McKenzie continues to show why he has to be the All Blacks’ starting No.10.

His poise, control and decision-making has matured but he still has the vision and ability to pull of a wild play if needed. He was in cruise control last night in a big win over the Force and still tore them apart.

We know Beauden Barrett is coming back, and will be a valuable part of the squad, but McKenzie has to be the guy. He’s the best goal kicking option in New Zealand and hit five from six against the Force, most from out wide. With McKenzie off the field from the 57th minute onward, the Chiefs failed to land a conversion.

McKenzie is ready for this chapter of his All Black career.

What can be salvaged for the Force

The Force’s season is all but over, but there are some positives. This pack has a decent maul, scoring a penalty try on the Chiefs pack. In their win over the Crusaders they put three over.

With a few star recruits the Force could be a lot more competitive and lucky for them the Rebels look like falling apart.

There’s talk that Carter Gordon is looking at the NRL with some suggestions he wouldn’t start at any of the other Australian teams.

Ben Donaldson is a Wallaby, but he wouldn’t keep the No.10 jersey with Carter around. Gordon would start at the Western Force despite the club having six flyhalves on the roster.

The Force should be picking off the Rebels talent and rebuilding a roster to match the quality of the late-2000s.

Top targets should be Teddy Wilson, halfback at the Waratahs, Carter Gordon of the Rebels, Darby Lancaster, 6 foot 4 inside centre Taj Annan at the Reds. Annan is going to be a big body 12 and would offer much more than Hamish Stewart can.

Get the best young talent in the country and put them on the field. Particularly in the backs, they can make a difference.

The Force already have wing Ronan Leahy and centre Henry O’Donnell from last year’s Australia U20s side.

Australia is often too slow to blood young athletic players but look at the Reds this year. Tim Ryan is 20 years old and has been a game changer with five tries in two games. Tom Lynagh at 21 years old looks like a veteran flyhalf.

If they are good enough, they are old enough.

Brumbies for the top two?

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 looks like a three-horse between the North Island power teams, the Chiefs, Blues, Hurricanes.

They have the squad depth to bury teams and that’s what they’ve been doing. All three put up monster scores on the laggard Australian sides.

But the Brumbies are a legitimate player, and could sneak home field advantage for a semi-final over the final stretch.

The run home for them includes the Waratahs (A), Crusaders (H), Rebels (H), Force (A). They can’t afford to drop any of those games, but they are all winnable against bottom tier opponents.

The Blues, Chiefs and Hurricanes all play each other over the final month. The Brumbies will hope the Chiefs can inflict losses on the top two so that the Brumbies can slide into a top spot and bring a semi-final to Canberra down the line.

Super Rugby Pacific P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Hurricanes 10 9 1 0 42 2 Blues 10 9 1 0 41 3 Brumbies 10 8 2 0 35 4 Chiefs 10 7 3 0 33 5 Reds 10 5 5 0 27 6 Rebels 10 5 5 0 24 7 Highlanders 10 4 6 0 19 8 Fijian Drua 10 4 6 0 17 9 Moana Pasifika 10 3 7 0 14 10 Crusaders 10 2 8 0 13 11 Waratahs 10 2 8 0 12 12 Force 10 2 8 0 10