Super Rugby Pacific

Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

By Ben Smith
David Havili of the Crusaders reacts during the round 11 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Crusaders and Queensland Reds at Apollo Projects Stadium, on May 4, 2024, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

The Queensland Reds came away with their first win since 1999 by beating the Crusaders 33-28 in a thrilling Super Rugby Pacific match.

The Reds raced out to a 12-0 lead with tries to McReight and young star Tim Ryan, before building a 21-7 lead early in the second half.

The Crusaders mounted a comeback to level proceedings at 21-all but couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch as the Reds created history.

Here are five takeaways from the Crusaders loss to the Reds.

Harry Wilson was phenomenal 

The Reds backrow duo of Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson continue to dominate. McReight had two turnovers won inside the first 20 minutes, but praise must go to Wilson for his continued hot form at No.8. He must be the Wallabies front runner at this stage.

The workhorse had 19 carries and 16 tackles in another industrious performance leading from the front, coming up with numerous big plays.

Player Carries

1
Harry Wilson
19
2
Sevu Reece
19
3
Quinten Strange
17

There are moments of class that won’t show on the stat sheet that highlight Wilson’s brilliance. On the Reds’ first try to McReight, Wilson took an offload of the deck to rumble play down inside the five. On the very next phase he ran a dummy line and made a late decision to let the ball sail onward to McReight to crash over.

Wilson sensed the defender coming hard, let the ball go one man wider who had a better chance of scoring.

Before Toomaga-Allen’s try it was a one-handed pick up by Wilson around the 22 that cleaned up a bad throw. The Reds went Wilson carry, McReight carry, Wilson carry, McReight carry all the way inside the five. With penalty advantage, the former Hurricanes prop crashed over.

At 21-all he came up with some individual brilliance, charging down a David Havili exit kick and pouncing on the loose ball to score a critical try to put the Reds up 28-21.

The verdict on Havili at 10

After a nudge from the All Blacks coaching staff, utility David Havili was handed the No.10 jersey against the Reds. Given the state of play by Crusaders’ first fives this year, it was actually a winner.

Havili’s skills shone through, with a beautiful cutout pass scoring the would-be opening try to Cullen Grace if not for a knock-on at the base of the ruck. His pass was crisp and on-target, allowing the Crusaders to run some decent shape for the first time this year. The set-piece plays looked a touch better with Havili pulling the strings.

There was one miscue with Sevu Reece, Havili popped a pass to no-one expecting Reece to be on the outside shoulder, but overall Havili demonstrated some silky playmaking, engaging the line before throwing a pullback pass like a natural.

He showed a booming leg in the backfield, his kicking out-of-hand was reliable, despite the charge down try to Wilson that came from a poor exit set-up.

The move to No.10 looks like it could be a winner for the Crusaders, and the All Blacks where Havili can cover multiple positions in the backline.

Halfpenny a disappointment

The former Welsh fullback didn’t set the world on fire in his first Super Rugby Pacific appearance. Renown as a metronomic goal-kicker, he duffed a sitter of a penalty early in the game from nearly dead in front.

The 35-year-old didn’t have the explosiveness required to make plays. On a first phase shift wide inside the Reds’ 22 early in the game, Halfpenny tried to beat the Reds’ flyer Tim Ryan on the outside instead of giving the ball early to Sevu Reece for a one-on-one with the fullback. Suffice to say Halfpenny didn’t have the gas and was brought down.

The Reds game plan involved lots of attacking kicks in behind into the Crusaders backfield, clearly targetting what they saw as a weakness. A number of these found the turf and only the bounce of the ball prevented tries being scored.

He was subbed after 43 minutes early in the second half.

Levi Aumua starting to look like a star

Aumua had a strong game carrying 17 times for 65 running metres. He beat 12 defenders as his bulldozing runs proved very difficult to handle.

He got the offload game going late in the first half too. He had successfully freed the left edge late in the first half and threw an offload around the corner for reserve hooker George Bell, just as he cut in field to clean. If he held his line he would have been over untouched for a try in the corner.

Another skilful offload moments later put Cullen Grace away down the sideline for a half-chance right on half-time.

His strong carry laid the platform in the Crusaders in the second half, almost scoring himself but getting held up. A shoelace pick-up on a crash line turned into seven when he burst through McReight and Wilson, stayed on his feet and crashed down a metre from the line. Quinten Strange scored on a pick and go on the next phase.

He sent Wallaby-hopeful Josh Flook flying three metres backward on a run midway through the second half.

Tim Ryan’s success part of a sea change for Australian rugby

Australia’s young star winger backed up his Blues’ hat-trick with a double against the Crusaders, including the match-sealing try by latching onto a grubber kick by Josh Flook. The skilful play saw Ryan use speed, brilliant anticipation and handling, and power all in the same move.

Ryan is part of a new breed of Aussie backs where being a natural rugby player is first and foremost.

Too often in the past Australia has valued vanity metrics over guys who are just good rugby players. The loss of Mack Hansen is a perfect example, but it seems there has been a sea change in thinking.

Both Reds’ wingers Mac Grealy and Tim Ryan are on the smaller side, but have proven to be reliable, wily, gritty, smart players. They anticipate play unfolding well and have a knack for making the right play.

On Ryan’s first try, it was Grealy who held the ball a touch longer to perfectly thread it in-between two Crusaders defenders. His timing pretty much made it impossible for the Crusaders to cover Ryan. A pass too early or too late may have bombed the opportunity, but Grealy got it right. It’s plays (and players) like that which have been missing for years in Australian Super sides.

Reds end 25-year drought in Christchurch with win over Crusaders

Fraser McReight has led a Queensland Reds charge in Christchurch to snap his side's 25-year losing streak against the Crusaders in New Zealand.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Amazing. The losing team’s ratings are higher than the winning team’s. Mallia definitely didn’t deserve a y. What game were you watching? Should have got a w or an x. ADP hardly featured in that second half. At one point I wondered when he’d been subbed. Seems to me as if he gets an automatic 9 just for getting onto the team sheet.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Toulouse win thrilling Champions Cup try-fest with Harlequins

I’m sorry. That second half was far from enthralling. It was painful to watch.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Harlequins player ratings vs Toulouse | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Very generous! If you’d missed the game, reading this you’d conclude that it was the Quins front row that cost them the game. Marler getting a blanket 6 for his demented contribution to the game. Puzzling.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Harlequins vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Can’t see Toulouse beating Leinster at this rate.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Harlequins vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

ADP was having a very average game until winning that penalty for Toulouse, sticking his big head in the way. “The head of God”?

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Harlequins vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Harlequins doing their best to do as little damage as possible with all the possession. Looks like they skipped catch and pass drills this week.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Ireland back row Ryan Baird to stay at Leinster

Seeing pictures of Jacques high-fiving it with Irish players breaks my heart. Too soon. I need more time.

1 Go to comments
S
Sao 4 hours ago
Harlequins vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

quins is all over the place. The minute they get the ball they panic. Quins can still win tho just need to win all rucks otherwise just don't bother.

7 Go to comments
r
ryan 4 hours ago
New Zealand claim another SVNS double with both teams winning Cup finals

Great wins for the male & female kiwi sides. Ireland not far away..

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 7 hours ago
Stuart Hogg breaks silence on rumoured rugby return

Why is this dude getting so much coverage? Usually knobs like this get cancelled.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 7 hours ago
Lawrence Dallaglio: 'A real problem and it’s only going to get worse'

Wow. What was that? A 3 million word meandering article about what exactly?

2 Go to comments
B
Brandon 8 hours ago
It's the same old South African story for the Sharks

Nice piece of writing. And yes the Sharks pulled a rabbit from the hat and were a little lucky with that penalty try that wasn’t given… however the Sharks (with their resources) should be way more consistent and should be putting teams like Claremont away for breakfast. I expect more from them and hope they kick on now.

8 Go to comments
C
Craig 10 hours ago
It's the same old South African story for the Sharks

Just what the Sharks needed to get things going in the right direction Defence on the outside really creates havoc for the whole team and needs to be addressed.

8 Go to comments
C
Craig 10 hours ago
George Skivington on facing the Sharks in Challenge Cup final

Well done guys both teams will be ready to play knockout rugby.

1 Go to comments
B
Brian 10 hours ago
Dupont and Ntamack start as Toulouse name team for Quins

Surprised that Ramos isn't starting at 15. But what a squad of galacticos!

2 Go to comments
J
Joseph 10 hours ago
Hacjivah Dayimani exits SA on back of Springboks snub

Why is it a snub? What journalistic garbage is that? Sure the guy is a great player, but there are plenty of loose forwards and not all of them can be Springboks. Also, I know of no-one who doubts Rassie’s judgment. South Africa has a conveyor belt of loose forwards that just keeps producing, so the competition is intense. I certainly wish him well, but there is no entitlement and there is no snub.

17 Go to comments
m
mitch 12 hours ago
Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

Skelton may be brought back for the Wallabies so that would be the only reason that may hinder Wilson. Easily the form, most skilful and game IQ of any Oz 8. Valentini’s best and favourite position is 6, but lineouts may be an issue with Skelton, Valentini and Wilson. Will be interesting what Schmidt goes for but for me Wilson should be picked on form. Schmidt rewards work rate, skill and consistency. All that glitters every so often won’t be in contention. Greely is one of those players that has a knack of making the right decision. A coach is going to love him because he knows week in week out he’s going to get the job done. The second try Greely wasn’t the guy who made the initial break it was Flook, Greely was at the bottom of the ruck when Flook was off along the sideline. Greely got up and made the effort to catch up with play but also read the play nicely and hit the pass from Campbell at pace and then held the pass beautifully to Ryan.

6 Go to comments
S
Skinny Pins 12 hours ago
Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10

Spot on Ben. Dead right. Havili looked great at 10. Easily the highest rugby IQ of any NZ player these days. Getting a kick charged down is a result of getting used to adjusting your depth to the line at 10, which he will sort out with time. But other than that it was an outstanding first effort in that position this year. I think the NZ media has misunderstood this directive from Razor. Havili might rank behind B Barrett this year, but Beuden is 33 this month and won't last much longer. DMaC is great but flaky and not really a test match animal (his efforts in Dunedin versus Aus last year for example). If Razor can't have Mounga, DMaC is too unstructured for Razor (and is just too small for test rugby). Havili will end up our first choice first five, and in partnership with Jodie will be excellent. Two triple threat operators in tandem, and big bodies and tough tacklers to boot. Jordoe will be the ABs goal kicker. I am an Aucklander and Blues (and Warriors) fan, but Havili at 10 is going to be sensational in time… he can be the best first five in the world by the end of this year. No question.

6 Go to comments
F
Flankly 12 hours ago
It's the same old South African story for the Sharks

Sharks deserved to be far further back by the last quarter. Their tackling was awful, their set pieces were disappointing, their defensive organization was poor (especially on the Kok side of the D line), they kept making unnecessary errors, and they never looked like cracking the Clermont defense during those first 60m. Masuku kept them in touch, with some help from the Clermont generosity on penalty opportunities. Agree with the writer of this article. It was belligerence, and ability to raise their pressure game just enough, that turned the last quarter into a Bok-style shutout. Clermont have a reputation of not playing the full 80m, and there was a bit of that for sure. But, quite often when the intensity of a team drops off in the last quarter credit is due to the opponent for tiring them out. At 60m, with the Kok try, you thought that just maybe the game was on. At 70m, with the Mapimpi contribution, one felt that Clermont were fading, while facing a team that would maintain the pressure game through the final whistle. Good win in the end, but the Sharks are still playing way below their potential. And with their resources, and a coach that has had enough time to figure things out, they are running out of excuses.

8 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 13 hours ago
All Blacks great Dane Coles robbed of swansong

Good riddance

1 Go to comments
