Australia U20 v South Africa U20: Boks don’t look like world champs, Aussie looked ‘a lot better’
The Junior Wallabies have got their Rugby Championship U20 campaign back on track with a hard-earned 24-19 win over the Junior Springboks on Tuesday evening.
It was a messy match at times with both teams dropping the ball but the Aussies did enough damage on the scoreboard when it mattered most.
Australia U20 only held a slender lead in the second half before fullback Shane Wilcox scored his second try of the contest. The Aussies were awarded a penalty try late on which also proved decisive.
The Junior Springboks scored with a couple of minutes left to play but it was too late. With time on the Aussies’ side, they held on for a tough win in front of their home fans at Sunshine Coast Stadium.
Here are some takeaways.
JUNIOR SPRINGBOKS DON’T LOOK LIKE WORLD CHAMP CONTENDERS
South Africa beat arch-rivals New Zealand to win last year’s Rugby World Cup final at Stade de France. It was a thriller, and the All Blacks definitely had their chances, but the record will forever show that the Springboks went back-to-back.
Later this year, the Junior Springboks will look to follow in the footsteps of their rugby heroes by becoming world champions in their own right. South Africa will host the best young men’s rugby talent in a tournament from June 29 to July 19.
That tournament is still just under two months away but at the moment the Junior Springboks don’t look like genuine contenders. Northern hemisphere powerhouses England, Ireland and France are to be feared, and New Zealand will likely be in the mix as well.
South Africa drew with New Zealand 13-all in the opening round of the inaugural U20 Rugby Championship on Thursday, and again had another frustrating performance against hosts Australia on Tuesday.
The Aussie dominated possession and territory but squandered multiple chances. They should’ve scored more points against South Africa and probably should’ve.
But Australia were still good enough in the end.
The second-round defeat means that South Africa are last on the ladder with just one match yet to play. Australia, Argentina and New Zealand have all won at least one match so far.
With the likes of JF van Heerden and Jurenzo Julius among their ranks, this team has the talent and potential to be a lot better, but they’re not quite there yet.
The Junior Springbok still have time to grow their game but at the moment they don’t look like genuine contenders to take out the World Rugby U20 Championship on home soil later this year.
AUSTRALIA LOOKED ‘A LOT BETTER’ AFTER LOSS TO PUMAS
The Junior Wallabies had no choice, they had to put in a performance that they could be proud of against South Africa. After a disappointing defeat to Argentina last time out, coach Nathan Grey made mass changes as the Aussies looked to bounce back.
Australia U20s were met with a cheer as they took the field at Sunshine Coast Stadium, and 40 minutes after their clash with South Africa U20s got underway, the tournament hosts took a hard-earned lead into the half-time sheds.
Junior Springbok Mbasa Maqubela was shown a red card midway about 20 minutes in so the Aussies had the numeral advantage for the remainder of the first half. But Australia’s much-improved performance was about more than the Boks’ poor discipline.
Before Maqubela was sent off, Australia dominated the territory battle by keeping what seemed to be the entire first quarter down South Africa’s end of the field. The Aussies also made their presence known with some heavy collisions in defence.
Then, once Maqubela’s infringement was initially shown a yellow under review from the TMO, South Africa U20s looked better – or certainly more desperate and threatening in attack.
But the Aussies showed some great character and resilience. Three minutes after conceding, Australia U20s hit back through Shane Wilcox.
“Definitely a lot better than the first game,” Australia’s Jack Harley said at half-time on Stan Sport.
“We just need to try and convert, especially with that red card, in the second half.
“We’ve just got to hold the ball on… hold the ball and we’ll score. We’ve got some weapons out wide so just hold the ball as forwards and we’ll get it out to them.”
The Aussies were either landing big blows or, when South Africa did take an element of control, they refused to go down during a promising first-half performance.
They deserve credit for that. It’s a step in the right direction, and they have the chance to be even better in their third match of the tournament – which leads into the next point.
JUNIOR WALLABIES WILL BE BETTER WITH MCLAUGHLIN-PHILLIPS
Joey Fowler and Cullen Gray are both solid, reliable and exciting playmakers with bright futures ahead of them. Fowler started in the No. 10 jersey against Argentina while Gray was handed a start for the clash with South Africa.
But, with a highly-anticipated clash with arch-rivals New Zealand now just a matter of days away, the Junior Wallabies have been handed a significant boost.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Junior Wallabies confirmed that Queensland Reds playmaker Harry McLaughlin-Phillips has joined the squad and will be available for Sunday’s blockbuster.
McLaughlin-Phlilips wasn’t considered for Tuesday’s match after only just joining the squad, which is almost a bit of a shame. The Queenslander is one of the brightest rising stars in recent times for Australian rugby.
That’s how good he both is and can be.
McLaughlin-Phillips has six games of Super Rugby Pacific experience under his belt, which has included starts at flyhalf away to the Melbourne Rebels and Moana Pasifika. In those matches, the Queenslander looked right at home.
But before those two starts, the Queenslander turned heads with a breathtaking cameo off the pine against the then-undefeated Chiefs. McLaughlin-Phillips looked comfortable as a playmaker and also secured a match-winning turnover at the breakdown.
That’s actually quite stunning, let alone incredible for a flyhalf.
So, for the young talent to be returning to the Junior Wallabies’ set-up this week, will benefit this team immensely. They’ll be a more-threatening Australia U20s outfit with McLaughlin-Phillips on the field.
“I only found out I was coming up yesterday arvo,” McLaughlin-Phillips told rugby.com.au. “There was a bit of communication between Les (Kiss) and Greysie (Nathan Grey) after the game against the Crusaders. I was kept in the loop and headed up Monday.
“It’s great to be back with the boys, nice to do it up here at home. The family were there last week – they’ll be there tonight watching and supporting (against South Africa).”
FORWARD-THINKING: AUSSIE INNOVATE AT THE SET-PIECE
South Africa sunned the rugby world last October by selecting a 7-1 split on the bench. It was a controversial decision that received either praise or criticism from fans and pundits alike, with practically everyone carrying an opinion on the matter.
But whether you love to hate it or hate to love it, the Springboks went on to win the Rugby World Cup. They named seven forwards on their bench for the decider against New Zealand and it ultimately paid off with Siya Kolisi hoisting the trophy.
Change can be scary and it’s a lot easier to follow the status quo, but daring to innovate can have a major upside and Australia U20s showed at least glimpses of a desire to do just on Tuesday evening.
Twice in less than about 10 minutes, hooker Otavio Tuipulotu decided to throw right to the front at lineouts. No, not a jumper, but rather the player standing closest to the sideline.
It’s something you see every once in a while, but to see it multiple times in such a quick period wasn’t just coincidence, it was strategy.
Tuipulotu found NSW Waratahs loosehead prop Jack Barrett with the first, and ended up going on a brief but exciting break down the left edge. The front-rower found Den Di Staso with a practically identical effort soon after.
Now, is this the same level of controversy or innovation as the 7-1 split? No, of course not, but it showed something unique to try it not once but twice.
For the Aussies, that’s an exciting insight to note ahead of their clash with New Zealand U20s and beyond into the World Rugby U20 Championship.
See the HSBC SVNS champions crowned in Madrid, 31 May-2 June. Tickets from €10 available to purchase HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
I’d be fascinated to see what other candidates you all might have for the Lions captaincy role. Let me know, below 👍1 Go to comments
“ planning for the next cycle….” Sigh ill-advised language Elton old juice bean. Ppersonally glad you self-eliminated yourself, there were better players in the position around you.3 Go to comments
Regardless of best in world etc. Lawes was outstanding against Leinster and has been all season. Looked like three try saving turnovers. His turnovers also contributed to NH scores. Immense performance.2 Go to comments
Dickson now considered the top ref in England it appears. Good that these series are getting one NH and one SH ref.1 Go to comments
I don’t think any coach or selector would ever rely on Blackadder being available for selection. I didn’t think it would be possible but he has easily eclipsed Ennor as they most injured player of all time. IMO a symptom of today’s game where players are required to carry at least 10kg of extra mass from when they first hit the scene in their early 20s. Some players respond well to this, maybe due to genetics allowing them to recover faster, or not having reached their peak natural weight yet, but for others the constant training to maintain their weight eats away at recovery time and they spend most of their careers injured.4 Go to comments
Thanks for the lesson Nick! I presume that targeting gaps is situational because if a ball carrier straightens the line they can't be allowed a gap to run into? It feels like you need depth if you're going to pass it wide and plenty of variety - straight running, kicks just in behind, cross kicks etc. BTW what an incredible bench Toulouse had this week. People complain about Leinster being stacked but they need to be at the very highest level.18 Go to comments
2015 was by far the best team. They have had many good backlines over the years but the 2015 team was one of the few to have an absolute world class forward pack - all of them international quality. 6 ABs, 1 future English player, and one that would have gone on to ABs had he not been forced to retire due to concussion. This current team doesn’t have the same size and experience at lock, but providing they can keep this many talented young players (who have all significantly increased their profile this year) together for another 2 years they could eclipse the 2015 team.2 Go to comments
And I’ve just seen RA has topped up the offer to Paisami and extended it beyond 3 years and he’s signed. Great news76 Go to comments
Interesting watching Amaua starting to fire. No idea why he was pulled so early against the Reds.4 Go to comments
Nice to read something positive about Vunivalu; it doesn’t happen often. I despair for rugby in Oz. Unless some form of compensation for the teams producing players is devised, there is no obvious way for us to combat poachers coming to grab players in their prime with bigger pay cheques. A return to the SR crowds we were getting in 2010-2014 and a quadrupling of the TV deal would be a start but I don’t see how those things happen. Perhaps the government could be encouraged to deliver tax breaks like in Ireland?76 Go to comments
I wasn’t aware that the blitz targeted space so, as usual, something learned from reading one of your articles, Nick. Watching the game live I attributed the Saints’ inaccuracy to their own mistakes and nerves. Perhaps some credit to the Leinster D.18 Go to comments
Gotta give it to you Graham, you support your players and team to the hilt. There may be strains of exaggeration laced throughout but gotta love the passionate parochialism.2 Go to comments
Nice one Nick. No doubt Vunivalu’s involvements and work rate are improving this year in attack, but I still think he is too raw on the defensive and backfield part of his game to be considered as a starter. Wales would just kick and run it to his side all night as the brumbies have done to good effect in the past. But, his size/power will keep him in the convo with Mark N leaving and Petaia’s injury record. Hunter definitely enjoying an injury-free run this season and being given the keys by Kiss - I have always been a fan of his. All I’d say is that his triple threat has been evident since 2020/21. I remember him making a grubber for a petaia try after the siren to beat the Brumbies in Canberra after the 80th minute in 2021. Lastly, Jock Campbell, who I know isn’t at the top of your list, I thought had alot of positive involvements in the saders game including both of Tim ryan’s tries and Mcreights76 Go to comments
Ag please, Pieter Stef Du Toit has played circles around this clown.2 Go to comments
Just celebrating the Bok’s 1648th consecutive day as RWC champions. They are also the Qatar Airways Cup winners, which I know BennieBoy cares about a lot.2 Go to comments
Good to here positive stories towards Aus Rugby. Although that might be the case, and highers up are right about Jordie, I wouldn’t stress trying to retain him. What I have seen of him in recent times is that he’s not using that something special. I feel there a better ‘something special’ options coming through that they won’t have to compete with league for, hell even in Kerevi and Paisami (isn’t it great to finally see his ability getting recognized, probably taking this article in isolation too much here).76 Go to comments
great article! I wonder whether we will we see Ireland adopt the Nienaber blitz? All the teams who have tried it so far (SA included) have gone through significant teething problems in the first season; Ireland could possibly be in the unique position of being able to switch to a hard blitz in season 2 of a world cup cycle and already have so many players used to the system that it can be implemented seamlessly.18 Go to comments
They probably left another 20 on the field to be fair. Also - the officiating was… ordinary.1 Go to comments
blackadder isnt a key player at all you cant say hes been the best player or a key all black when hes injured every week4 Go to comments
That loss to the Blues still stings! The Reds have fallen short in 4 of the 6 games decided by 7 points or fewer. Are they not fit enough to close out the close games or are there tactical issues when games go down to the wire? The pleasing thing is no Australian side can better the Reds record of 3 wins from 5 against Kiwi sides but the Brumbies can match it. Les Kiss has instilled a belief in the Reds that they can match it with all the New Zealand sides.76 Go to comments