New Zealand U20 outpace Argentina U20 for first win of The Rugby Championship

Having played through torrential rain in round one, New Zealand and Argentina took to a dry field to kick off round two of The Rugby Championship U20.

The Kiwis found space down the sideline early and continued to find space thanks to strong carries shrinking the Argentinian defence. Argentina found pay through their powerful rolling maul, but it wasn’t enough after leaking six tries.

The Kiwis looked excited to have conditions that better suited their running game, and quickly strung together some phases around the halfway line before exploiting an overlap down the left flank, with centre Xavi Taele making the break before finding halfback Dylan Pledger on the inside who ran in under the posts. Within 90 seconds, the Kiwis were up 7-0.

A number of strong carries from prop Joshua Smith put the Argentina defence under pressure, and when awarded a penalty in kickable position, the Kiwi team backed themselves and went to the corner. Three phases after a driving maul came up short, Malachi Wrampling-Alec powered over the line. Rico Simpson again added the extras for a 14-0 lead after six minutes.

New Zealand’s backline was in lethal form, making another break down the left wing a minute later, but Argentina fullback Benjamin Elizalde was there to attack the breakdown and win the penalty. A late tackle from New Zealand prop Will Martin saw the Kiwis lose further field position.

The first scrum of the game came in the 11th minute, and after dominating Australia’s forward pack in round one, it was time for Argentina to flex their muscles and start wrestling momentum back. Two collapses from New Zealand saw them do just that. The team opted for a challenging penalty attempt and it went wide left.

On the ensuing dropout, New Zealand tried a cunning short kick but it was caught by a flying Tomas Bocco who got over the line but was held up.

A breakdown infringement by New Zealand handed Argentina another crack at three points just shy of the 20-minute mark, and this time Mateo Fossati converted.

New Zealand’s strong carry game set them up for great clearance kicks, with Wrampling-Alec employed often in the carry and winning collisions consistently, allowing Rico Simpson to use his powerful boot.

Once in attacking field position, the Kiwis went to work with more powerful carries, drawing more Argentina defenders to the contact area before again exploiting the space created out wide, resulting in a second try to Wrampling-Alec.

To make matters worse for Argentina, lock Luciano Asevedo was handed a yellow card for making contact with Kiwi counterpart Liam Jack’s head. The play was also referred for an off-field review but was ruled to remain a yellow.

Argentina then went back to what had worked so well for them in round one’s win; their driving maul. It was an effort that made metres and got close to the line before lock Efrain Elias finished the effort by diving over the line.

With the rain returning late in the half, the handling got scrappier but New Zealand’s ambition with the ball in hand didn’t falter, they got over the line only for the play to be called back for a foot that stepped on the sideline.

A breakdown infringement from Argentina handed New Zealand a penalty and with the conditions souring, they opted to take the three points. Simpson again converted. Five minutes remained in the half as the lead was pushed to 24-8.

Again Argentina went to their strong suit, and another rolling maul resulted in what looked to be another try, but the TMO stepped in to point out obstruction and the Kiwis’ lead remained 16 at the break.

Life was awkward for both teams as the second half kicked off, with handling errors on both sides in the opening minute of the second half.

New Zealand won the first scrum penalty of the half and off the back of another strong kick, went back to their powerful phase play. The Kiwis then went about trying to beat Argentina at their own game, with a powerful driving maul of their own crashing over after rumbling forward 10 metres.

A barrage of Argentine carries just a metre away from the try line was initially held up by a stoic New Zealand defence, but after a penalty the team reset and went again, this time hooker Juan Manuel Vivas took the spoils.

It was a nervous sign for the Kiwis, given they’d surrendered their lead at this point in round one against South Africa.

History threatened to repeat itself when a second Argentina try came by way of numerous dynamic carries off the back of another strong rolling maul. The try was scored by reserve forward Ignacio Torrado and cut the lead to 11.

A knock-on from New Zealand in their own half soon after play resumed saw momentum continue to swing their opponent’s way. New Zealand’s defence then dug their toes in though and repelled the Argentine attack before bringing on a host of forward pack replacements.

The Kiwi backs went to work with a set play off the lineout and winger King Maxwell paced through a gap before No. 9 Dylan Pledger reeled in the challenging offload and finished the effort.

That was enough for momentum to swing entirely back the way of the Kiwis. Yet another impressive draw and pass from centre Xavi Taele saw the overlap exploited on the wing and two further offloads put reserve halfback Ben O’Donovan away to score in the corner.

The rain returning saw handling errors again enter the fray, and despite a valiant final surge from Argentina, the score remained 43-20 as the final whistle was blown.